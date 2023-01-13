Navy linebacker John Marshall, Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa are Touchdown Club collegiate award winners

John Marshall made life miserable for opposing quarterbacks this past season. Taulia Tagovailoa torched opposing defensive backs throughout the 2022 campaign.

Those two players that posted eye-popping statistics for their respective teams are the Touchdown Club of Annapolis collegiate award winners for the 2022 season.

Navy’s John Marshall, right, tackles Army's Tyhier Tyler in the first quarter of their game on Dec. 10, as Marshall's teammates Colin Ramos and Liam Barbee help out. Marshall was named the Tony Rubino Memorial Silver Helmet Award winner as the most outstanding football player at the Naval Academy by the Touchdown Club of Annapolis. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Marshall, who enjoyed a spectacular senior season, will be presented with the Tony Rubino Memorial Silver Helmet Award as the most outstanding football player at the Naval Academy.

“I can’t imagine somebody more well-deserving of this award. John is the highest example of a student-athlete, as well as a great illustration of what you can achieve with hard work, resilience and discipline,” said Navy coach Brian Newberry, who served as defensive coordinator throughout Marshall’s career. “John is an outstanding leader and a great teammate. He represents everything that the Naval Academy and the Navy football family are all about.”

Tagovailoa, who smashed all sorts of school records as a redshirt junior, will receive the Louis L. Goldstein Gold Helmet as most outstanding player at the University of Maryland.

“Taulia is extremely deserving of this award. He has been an integral part of the success we’ve had as a program,” Maryland coach Mike Locksley said. “While the records he’s set on the field speak for themselves, I’m most proud of how Lia has developed as a leader. He’s someone that loves the preparation as much as he loves the game and that is what makes him great.”

Marshall led the Navy defense in almost every major statistical category during a 96-tackle season. The Highland resident set the single-season school record with 11 ½ sacks and piled up 19 ½ tackles for loss, which ranks third in program history.

Marshall ranked fourth nationally within the Football Bowl Subdivision in both tackles for loss and sacks. The versatile outside linebacker also led the Midshipmen with seven pass breakups, six quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.

Marshall was the only unanimous selection to the All-American Athletic Conference first team and was also named the ECAC Defensive Player of the Year.

‘I’m extremely proud of John and his overall development. I would say his investment in the game has been incredible,” Navy outside linebackers coach Joe Coniglio said prior to the Army-Navy game. “Through his overall savviness, attention to detail and understanding of our defensive structure, John has given himself the opportunity to make plays.”

Marshall played the hybrid outside linebacker position known as striker and was given more freedom to blitz off the edge, both in passing and rushing situations this season. Newberry often moved Marshall around to different spots in the formation to disguise where he was coming from.

Marshall’s signature performance came during Navy’s upset of 20th-ranked Central Florida when he set the single-game school record with four sacks. The Gonzaga product also notched 10 tackles and forced a fumble that set up the game-winning field goal.

Marshall was named Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week and AAC Defensive Player of the Week as a result.

Marshall made a career-high 15 tackles versus Memphis, the most of any Navy player since 2013. He totaled 11 tackles (2 ½ for loss), five pass breakups, three quarterback hurries and a sack against Temple.

“I think the production is a byproduct of all the hard work John has put in, both on the practice field and in the meeting room,” Coniglio said. “It has been fun to watch John really flourish in our system. It’s been cool to see his confidence grow and grow. He has developed some swagger, and rightfully so.”

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa throws against Michigan on Sept. 24. Tagovailoa will receive the Louis L. Goldstein Gold Helmet as most outstanding player at the University of Maryland, presented by the Touchdown Club of Annapolis. (Paul Sancya/AP)

Tagovailoa is Maryland’s all-time leader in career passing yards (7,658), total offensive yards (7.843), passing touchdowns (50) and completion percentage (68%). In 2021, he established single-season school records for passing yards (3,860), completions (328), completion percentage (69.2%) and touchdowns (26).

This past season, Tagovailoa was named second-team All-Big Ten Conference by the coaches after completing 262 of 391 passes (67%) for 3,008 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Tagovailoa is currently contemplating whether to return to Maryland for his senior season or declare for the NFL draft. He is the younger brother of Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

If Tagovailoa does return to the Terps, he has a chance to climb further up the Big Ten’s all-time record book. The Hawaii native is currently ranked 42nd in league history in touchdown passes, 35th in passing yards and 33rd in completions.

Locksley said Tagovailoa showed a “ton of improvement” this past season and thinks he still has plenty of room to grow. He praised the toughness of Tagovailoa, who only missed one game due to a strained medial collateral ligament.

Since his arrival, Tagovailoa has provided stability and consistency, something Maryland hasn’t seen at the quarterback position for many years. Last year, Tagovailoa became the first Maryland quarterback to start every game since 2014. From 2012 to Tagovailoa’s arrival in 2020, Maryland had 24 starting quarterbacks.

With Tagovailoa as the leader of the offense, Maryland has won bowl games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2003.

“I think Taulia has been a breath of fresh air for our program [with] what he has been able to bring,” Locksley said.

Tagovailoa is the first repeat winner of the Goldstein Gold Helmet since Joe Vellano in 2011-12. He is the fourth two-time winner.

Marshall and Tagovailoa will be presented with their awards during the 68th annual Touchdown Club of Annapolis football awards banquet, being held Feb. 16 at the DoubleTree Hotel. To reserve tickets, visit annapolistdclub.com.