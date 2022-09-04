In win over Navy, Delaware guard Stevon Brown celebrates his Glen Burnie roots

Navy wide receiver Maquel Haywood (24) makes a catch in front of Delaware defensive back Noah Plack, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. Delaware won 14-7. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

Five years ago, Navy football had a chance to recruit talented offensive guard Stevon Brown, who grew up only 20 miles away from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Instead, Brown celebrated alongside his Delaware teammates after a 14-7 win over Navy on Saturday, having served as a key component in the offense that helped secure that victory.

The Glen Burnie native chuckled when he thought about the 20 friends and family members who piled in to see how Brown would hold up against their hometown team. How Brown’s old friends had all joked around with him that they were driving down “to see Navy today,” as if there was no other reason.

“I can’t wait to see them guys,” Brown said, “and throw it in their face today.”

As a star lineman and two-time All-Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association pick at Archbishop Curley from 2014 to 2017, Brown fielded more than a dozen Division I offers, including from Navy. He initially picked East Carolina, but when he learned the Pirates intended to change coaches during his senior season, Brown switched to Delaware to be closer to his mother, Leshondra Gulley.

But it wasn’t that Navy hadn’t piqued his interest. In fact, had Delaware not been so enticing, Brown might’ve been wearing the navy blue-and-gold down on the field Saturday instead.

“It feels great to go out there and show everybody what they’re missing,” Brown said. “Just letting everyone know I was here, to be a good teammate, be a good player and just win games.”

There was, however, another Brown who Navy did successfully recruit.

Demond Brown was a standout slotback for the Midshipmen from 2012 to 2015, a fellow Glen Burnie native who could have been a predecessor for his younger cousin. He’d tried to recruit Stevon to Navy without success. On Saturday, he rolled up to his first Navy home game since he’d graduated, sporting a “Navy Brotherhood” shirt while family high-fived one another on after every successful Delaware moment around him.

“And I’m like, ‘Do I celebrate this?’ Definitely conflicted. I told everyone I was rooting for Navy but I was rooting for [my cousin], too,” Demond Brown said. “For it to be my first time back and to see my little cousin running against my alma mater — I wish the outcome was different, but it was definitely special.”

The Mids blew out Delaware during the elder Brown’s sophomore year, 51-7, giving him all the bragging rights over the Blue Hens.

“I was expecting that leading up to this game,” Demond Brown said. “But he’s got the bragging rights now.”

Archbishop Curley's Stevon Brown signs his national letter of intent Wednesday to play football at Delaware as Friars coach Sean Sandora looks on.

Stevon Brown cemented his spot on the offensive line in 2020, then served a vital role in helping Delaware average 119.7 rushing yards per game in 2021. On Saturday, Brown’s consistent work alongside his fellow linemen helped push the Blue Hens to 202 total yards, including 189 through the air.

Brown attended Curley, affording more eyes on him against MIAA competition. He didn’t know more than two other friends from his neighborhood who’d gotten serious attention from college recruiters growing up. That’s beginning to change, however, especially as Glen Burnie kids continue to shuffle into Archbishop Spalding, which churned out more than a dozen Division I football players last year. Brown recognizes his blessing to be a kid from Glen Burnie celebrating a tough road win over a historic program.

“It’s not that there’s not a lot of people who had the talent [in Glen Burnie],” Brown said. “It’s that there’s not a lot of people that’s known, that get exposed out [there] for their talent. It feels great to be one of those guys.”