Abey leads Navy past Tulsa on Senior Day

Oh how sweet it is!

Navy’s football team tasted victory for the first time in two months and it could not have come at a more opportune moment.

It was Senior Day at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, the perfect occasion for snapping a season-spoiling seven-game losing streak.

Quarterback Zach Abey led the way as Navy sent its 34 seniors out as winner by defeating Tulsa, 37-29, before an announced crowd of 31,517 in Annapolis. Abey brought back memories of early last season by rushing for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.

“First of all, I’m really proud and excited for our seniors. I’m happy that we sent them out the right way,” Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “Our team is really close and the foundation of our team is the seniors. So to be able to send the seniors out the right way is always the goal on Senior Day.”

Navy’s seniors lingered on the field for a long time after the game. They got together at midfield for the traditional group picture then posted for additional photos with their parents and other loved ones.

“It seemed like it was just needed. To come into the locker room after that and see everyone’s excitement, to see the joy… it definitely was needed,” Navy offensive captain Anthony Gargiulo said. “Especially with the season we’re having. We knew what we had to do today. Thankfully, the younger guys that got into the game understood this meant a lot to us seniors.”

Abey did an outstanding job of directing the triple-option as Navy rolled up 389 rushing yards in improving its record to 3-8 overall, 2-5 in the American Athletic Conference. The Midshipmen once again had superb balance among all three elements of the option in posting their first win since Sept. 15.

“We haven’t won in a while so it feels good,” Niumatalolo admitted. “I’m excited for our players. They’ve continued to work hard, continued to battle. I’ve been impressed with the character of our team. They haven’t put their heads down. Every Monday they come back ready to work. I just love the way our guys have continued to fight.”

Navy got superb production from all three running options as the quarterback, fullbacks and slotbacks all surpassed 100 yards. Slotbacks Malcolm Perry and Tre Walker combined for 143 rushing yards while fullbacks Gargiulo and Nelson Smith teamed to gain 106 yards on the ground for the Midshipmen.

The Navy Midshipmen played the visiting Tulsa Golden Hurricane in NCAA football Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie) (Paul W. Gillespie)

“That’s awesome. That’s what you need to be able to effectively run the triple-option,” Abey said. “It’s a good day when all three categories are hitting like that.”

Unfortunately for Navy, its struggling defense did all it could to keep Tulsa in the game. The Midshipmen got gashed for 370 total yards and gave up two touchdowns in the fourth quarter when one stop would have put the game away.

Quarterback Seth Boomer completed 19 of 28 passes for 206 yards while tailback Corey Taylor II rushed for three touchdowns for Tulsa (2-9, 1-6). Taylor’s third touchdown got the Golden Hurricane within eight points with 4:46 remaining in the game, but Abey and the offense were able to pick up two first downs and salt away the rest of the time.

On a positive note, Navy’s defense did force a fumble on its own goal-line to prevent one touchdown and come up with an interception deep in its own territory to snuff out another promising Tulsa drive. However, the Mids once again had difficulty getting off the field as the Golden Hurricane went 10-for-17 on third and fourth down conversions.

Most distressing was a 37-yard completion on a third-and-17 situation in which Boomer threw the ball up for grabs and Jarion Anderson looked like a punt returner making a fair catch as Navy safety Juan Hailey ran past the wide receiver with his back turned.

“Those turnovers we got were huge. We battled down on the goal-line, which again shows the resolve of our players. They didn’t give up and got the ball out. I was proud of them for that,” Niumatalolo said. “We have to continue to work on third downs. That’s kind of our Achilles heel right now. We did a good job of getting some third-and-longs, but they converted.”

Navy scored touchdowns on four straight possessions in taking a 27-16 halftime lead. Abey rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns while Smith also scored twice in the first half.

Things did not start well for the Midshipmen, who took a delay of game on the very first play from scrimmage and wound up going three-and-out as a result. A penalty for interfering with the punt returner gave the Golden Hurricane great field position for their opening possession and they took advantage, driving 51 yards on 14 running plays to take an early 7-0 lead.

Navy answered with an 11-play, 69-yard touchdown drive that conclude with Smith bursting through a big hole up the middle. Smith’s 10-yard scoring scamper was set up by a 14-yard run by Abey.

Tulsa went three-and-out on its next two possessions and that gave Navy a chance to gain some separation. Slotback CJ Williams made an incredible 15-yard catch along the sideline to jump-start the Midshipmen’s second scoring drive.

Abey correctly read a blitz and handed the ball off to the fullback and Smith raced up the middle untouched for his second touchdown off a 26-yard run. Kicker Bennett Moehring had his extra point attempt blocked by cornerback Reggie Robinson, who wound up tacking a lateral and racing 98 yards the other way to score two points for Tulsa.

“We didn’t play great on special teams today. The blocked extra point was not a good deal and we struggled on kickoff coverage the whole day,” Niumatalolo bemoaned.

Tulsa was forced to punt out of its own end zone on the ensuing possession and returner Jake Springer made a great play on a short boot to give Navy the ball on the 31-yard line of the visitors. Six plays later, Abey barreled over the goal line from 2 yards out to increase the lead to 20-7.

A targeting penalty against Navy’s Austin Talbert-Loving on the kickoff return gave Tulsa good starting field position for the second time in the game. The Golden Hurricane took advantage again with wide receiver Keylon Stokes scoring on a 19-yard run off a jet sweep.

Navy responded to the second Tulsa touchdown the same way it did following the first. Abey had three double-digit runs as the Midshipmen marched 70 yards in 12 plays to make it a two-score game again. Abey had runs of 15, 13 and 12 yards before plunging into the end zone from 2 yards out.

Tulsa opened the second half with an impressive drive that looked like it would produce a touchdown that cut the deficit back to single digits. However, the Navy defense came up with a huge stop on its own goal-line.