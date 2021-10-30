Triple-option offense finds a groove while defense holds strong in Navy football’s 20-17 win at Tulsa

Navy football just does not lose at Tulsa.
Kicker Bijan Nichols booted a 46-yard field goal with 4:14 remaining to cap an impressive second-half performance as Navy beat Tulsa, 20-17, on Friday night to improve to 5-0 all-time at H.A. Chapman Stadium.
Quarterback Tai Lavatai led three scoring drives over the final two quarters as the Midshipmen rallied from a 10-3 deficit and improved to 2-6 overall and 2-4 in the American Athletic Conference. Tulsa fell to 3-5 and 2-2.
With the score tied at 10 with under 5 minutes left in the third quarter, freshman safety Rayuan Lane (Gilman) made a critical interception in the end zone for the Midshipmen, who limited the Golden Hurricane to 294 total yards, 165 below their season average. Navy, which didn’t complete any passes for the first time since Nov. 10, 2018, responded with two scoring drives — a 15-play, 80-yard drive that took more than eight minutes off the clock and a nearly four-minute possession that ended with Nichols’ field goal — to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
It was a strong day for the slotbacks as Carlinos Acie led Navy with 80 rushing yards, while Chance Warren contributed 70. Lavatai finished with 64 rushing yards, while fullback Isaac Ruoss added 49. Navy finished with 302 yards on the ground.
Outside linebacker John Marshall recorded nine tackles, while inside linebackers Diego Fagot and Johnny Hodges added seven apiece to spearhead a Navy defense that delivered an outstanding effort. Defensive coordinator Newberry used zone coverage to confuse Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin, who completed just 13 of 23 passes for 165 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
It was a pillow fight during the first half, which ended in a 3-3 tie. Navy punted four times and turned the ball over downs on another possession. Tulsa did not fare much better with four punts and a fumble.
Tailback Anthony Watkins broke loose on a 78-yard run to set up a 26-yard field goal by Zack Long that gave Tulsa a 3-0 lead with 6:38 to go in the first quarter. Navy cornerback Michael McMorris made a tremendous effort play by running Watkins down from behind to prevent a touchdown and the defense stood tall to force the field goal.
McMorris sprinted full-speed for 60 yards to run down Watkins and make the tackle, an effort Niumatalolo called “the play of the game, the play of the year.”
“You give yourself a chance to play defense again. That was a great stop then we held them, which was just great resolve by our defense,” Niumatalolo said. “Mikey’s play just symbolizes our team. Our kids just won’t quit.”
Moments after the television announcers questioned aloud why Navy would call timeout with time running down in the first half, slotback Carlinos Acie took a pitchout and burst through a huge hole on the right side for a 64-yard gain that led to a 29-yard field goal by Nichols that tied the score at 3 at halftime.
“Really proud of the defense. Coach Newberry did a great job. Proud of our defense and proud of coach Newberry,” Niumatalolo said. “I thought our defense played really well in the first half and allowed us to stay in the game. Great defensive effort, great gameplan.”
Special teams, which has been one of Navy’s weaknesses all season, allowed Tulsa to reclaim the lead in a hurry to start the second half. Watkins returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to give Tulsa a 10-3 lead.
Navy struggled mightily in the first half, going 0-for-4 on third-down conversions and 0-for-1 on fourth down. But quarterbacks coach Ivin Jasper made a crucial halftime adjustment that turned things around in the second half by utilizing an unbalanced line.
“We had some different formations, and we had some different plays we were going to dial up if they lined up in certain ways,” Niumatalolo said. “We had some good answers to what they did, and that was Coach Jasper.”
Lavatai directed a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that ended with fullback James Harris II powering into the end zone from 1 yard out, tying the score at 10 at the 9:03 mark of the third quarter.
Tulsa punched right back. It responded with a long drive into the red zone, but a perfectly thrown pass by Brin was bobbled by wide receiver Josh Johnson and a diving Lane secured the ball with one hand before sliding out of bounds in the front corner of the end zone.
That missed touchdown opportunity would come back to haunt the Golden Hurricane.
Lavatai then led a signature triple-option drive by going 80 yards on 15 plays to give Navy a 17-10 advantage with 11:25 remaining. Slotbacks Kai Puailoa-Rojas and Warren took pitchouts for gains of 13 and 17 yards to get the Mids into enemy territory, and Lavatai capped the drive with a 1-yard dive.
Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery went for it on fourth-and-3 from his own 48-yard line on the next possession, but another dropped pass — this time by wide receiver Cannon Montgomery — led to a turnover on downs and Navy took advantage.
On the ensuing drive, Ruoss rushed for 17 yards to get the Midshipmen into field goal territory. Niumatalolo could have gone for it on fourth-and-2 from the Tulsa 29-yard line but chose instead to send Nichols out to kick the field goal.
It proved a wise decision as Nichols calmly drilled a strong kick through the middle of the uprights to increase the Navy lead to 20-10 with 4:14 left.
“You know me, I probably go for it more than any coach in the country. But that was an easy decision for me. Go up two scores” Niumatalolo said. “That was my only thoughts, and I trust Bijan. It was not that hard of a decision. We were going to make them score twice.”
Tulsa gave itself a chance when Brin beat an all-out blitz by completing a 42-yard pass to wide receiver JuanCarlos Santana, who blew past a defender in one-on-one coverage. After Navy’s defense held Tulsa out of the end zone on back-to-back plays from the 1-yard line, Davis found tight end Ezra Naylor wide open in the back of the end zone for a 2-yard scoring strike to make it 20-17.
Montgomery called for an onside kick and Acie came through in the clutch by catching the ball and covering it. After Ruoss picked up a first down with a 17-yard run up the middle, Lavatai was able to take a knee three times to salt away the remaining time.