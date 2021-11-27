Carlinos Acie, Chance Warren lead way as Navy football beats Temple, 38-14, in matchup of struggling teams

PHILADELPHIA — It was an Army-Navy game type of weather day at the venue that so often hosts the classic rivalry.
However, there was nowhere near the same atmosphere in terms of fans in the stands, pomp and circumstance or national relevance.
Rather, it was two struggling teams long out of bowl contention battling to stay out of the bottom of the American Athletic Conference standings. Temple and Navy entered with a combined record of 5-16 and proceeded to show why during a sloppy, mistake-prone and uninspiring display of football.
Slotbacks Carlinos Acie and Chance Warren led the way as Navy pulled away to beat Temple, 38-14, on Saturday afternoon at near-empty Lincoln Financial Field. Acie led the Mids in rushing for third time in four games with 86 yards, while Warren had two touchdown receptions and set up another score with a long punt return.
Fullback Isaac Ruoss ran for two touchdowns for Navy (3-8, 3-6), which put some distance between itself and the three worst teams in the American. Temple (3-9, 1-7) and South Florida (2-10, 1-7) are now tied for last place.
Two other teams with losing conference records — Memphis (5-6, 2-5) and Tulane (2-9, 1-6) — met in a late game Saturday night.
“Grateful for the win. Any win is a great win, and obviously this season we’ll take any one we can get,” Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said.
Navy now has two weeks to prepare for archrival Army (8-3), which routed Liberty, 31-16, on Saturday.
“It was huge to get this win; huge to get some momentum,” Niumatalolo said. “We’ve got two weeks to get ready for the biggest game of the season.”
Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai had a tough day — repeatedly overthrowing open receivers in completing 5 of 11 passes for 57 yards, missing several reads in the option game and committing a costly fumble deep in Navy territory to gift-wrap Temple’s initial touchdown.
There were plenty of missed assignments and mistakes to go around as the Midshipmen managed only 291 total yards. On the bright side, Navy got better as the game went along and put up 193 of its yards in the second half while scoring three touchdowns.
“Our big goal today was to get off to a fast start and we got off to a super sluggish start. We left some stuff on the table,” Niumatalolo said. “To the credit of the coaches and players, we came out with more resolve in the second half. I was happy about the way we bounced back. I just thought we executed better.”
Temple’s offense was much worse with two quarterbacks — true freshman Jordan Lynch and redshirt freshman Mariano Valenti — able to produce just 182 total yards and 11 first downs. The Owls managed only one sustained drive, marching 80 yards in 14 plays late in the third quarter to briefly cut the deficit to 24-14.
Freshman linebacker Tyler Fletcher totaled seven tackles and a sack to lead the Navy defense, which forced six punts and two turnovers. Michael McMorris forced a fumble that fellow senior cornerback Jamal Glenn recovered to set up the Midshipmen’s final touchdown.
A pair of freshmen linebackers combined to create the second Temple turnover with Colin Ramos forcing and Marcus Bleazard recovering late in the fourth quarter. Lavatai took a knee on the next play as the final seconds ticked off the clock.
“We played with great effort and elite attitude on defense today,” Fletcher said.
“The defense was stout all day and it was exciting to see,” added Niumatalolo.
A career-long 36-yard punt return by Warren gave Navy a short field and set up the game’s first touchdown. The Mids only needed to go 27 yards and did so in five plays with Acie taking a pitch, cutting inside of a nice block and racing untouched into the end zone from 11 yards out to make it 7-0.
Warren, who also had a 22-yard punt return, credited assistant Joe Coniglio with “scheming some things up” based off what he saw on tape of the Temple coverage.
“We knew [the punter] was going to outkick his coverage with the wind at his back,” Warren said. “I hit it hard and the guys blocked it really well. Unfortunately, I didn’t score. I really could have scored.”
Temple went three-and-out on the subsequent possession and that enabled Navy to add another touchdown. Lavatai made a good decision by keeping instead of pitching and picked up 11 yards to give the Midshipmen a first down at the home team’s 18-yard line.
Lavatai was shaken up on the play and had to leave the game. Backup Xavier Arline took over at quarterback and promptly threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Warren to increase the Navy lead to 14-0 at the 10:40 mark of the second period.
It was a perfect strike by Arline, who fired the ball over the hands of a defender and into the arms of Warren in the corner of the end zone.
Lavatai returned on Navy’s next possession and immediately made a major mistake that put Temple right back in the game. Lavatai attempted a late pitch that was batted down by defensive end Layton Jordan and safety Alex Odom recovered the loose ball at the 1-yard line.
Tailback Ra’Von Bonner scored on the next play and just like that Temple cut the deficit down to 14-7 with 8:30 left in the half.
Examples of why the Midshipmen and Owls have the records they do came toward the end of the first half.
Navy had great field position just shy of midfield and could not take advantage as Lavatai missed open receivers on first and third down. The Midshipmen punted and returner Amad Anderson muffed the catch. Fullback James Harris recovered the fumble to give the visitors first-and-goal from the 7-yard line.
Arline replaced Lavatai at quarterback and immediately committed fumbles on two straight plays, tossing a wayward pitch then dropping the ball on a keeper. Navy was fortunate to recover the ball both times.
Lavatai came back into the game and threw the ball into the dirt on third down and the Mids had to settle for a 32-yard field goal by kicker Bijan Nichols to take a 17-7 halftime lead.
“We came out today and had a slow start offensively, but luckily the defense had our back,” Warren said.
Lavatai was off target throughout the first half in going 1-for-6 passing. All five incompletions were the result of errant throws as the intended targets were open. Navy closed the first half with 98 total yards and eight first downs.
Meanwhile, Temple finished the first half with just 49 total yards and three first downs. The Owls did not have an offensive possession that lasted more than five plays and were unable to advance the ball beyond their own 43-yard line in punting five times.
Navy pretty much put the game out of reach by scoring a touchdown on its opening possession of the second half. Niumatalolo went for it on fourth-and-4 from the Temple 26-yard line and Acie picked up 23 yards off a pitch.
Acie has been outstanding in the second half of the season and now has 546 rushing yards.
“Every time Carlinos gets the ball I look up at the big board to see if he’s going to break one,” Warren said. “You cannot tackle that guy with just one defender. He’s running the ball at a phenomenal level.”
Ruoss powered into the end zone on the next play and that put the Mids ahead 24-7 with 6:43 remaining in the third period. The Owls had proved up to that point they did not have the firepower to overcome a 17-point deficit and that proved to be the case.
“It feels really good to get back in the win column. It’s just the confidence boost we need heading into the next two weeks,” Warren said.
NAVY VS. ARMY
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.
Dec. 11, 3 p.m.
TV: CBS Radio: 1430 AM