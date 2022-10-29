Backup QB Xavier Arline scores in overtime to lift Navy football over Temple, 27-20

Navy cornerback Dashaun Peele celebrates with the crowd after intercepting a pass thrown by Temple quarterback E.J. Warner to end the an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams/AP)

One could hear the collective groan that came from the announced crowd of 31,141 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium after Temple tied the score with just over a minute remaining.

A game Navy should have won easily was going to overtime and the home crowd was understandably worried.

Advertisement

But a pair of unlikely heroes saved the day and enabled the Midshipmen to send the seniors out with a win.

Backup quarterback Xavier Arline scored the winning touchdown on a 23-yard run and backup cornerback Dashaun Peele made a game-clinching interception in the end zone as Navy pulled out a 27-20 overtime victory over Temple on Saturday.

Advertisement

Arline came on after starting quarterback Tai Lavatai suffered a lower body injury late in the first quarter. An already struggling offense could barely muster a first down the rest of the way as the Midshipmen watched an early 13-0 lead gradually evaporate.

Navy cornerback Mbiti Williams Jr., right is greeted by teammates after recovering a fumbled punt during the first half Saturday's game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Terrance Williams/AP)

Navy finished with only 224 total yards of offense. Fortunately, Temple wasn’t much better and totaled 288 yards.

Ultimately, the defense deserves enormous credit for a win that enabled Navy (3-5) to even its American Athletic Conference record at 3-3.

Navy had every opportunity to take a commanding lead in the first half and could not take advantage thanks to its struggling offense. The Midshipmen only scored 13 points when they could easily have put up 28.

Temple went three-and-out on the game’s opening possession and a poor punt gave Navy great field position. The Mids started in Owls territory and drove to the 6-yard line before losses on back-to-back plays brought an abrupt end to the possession. Daniel Davies came on to kick a 31-yard field goal and it was 3-0 early.

A fumble by Temple punt returner Amad Anderson was recovered by Navy cornerback Mbiti Williams at the 17-yard line, giving the home team a short field again. This time the Mids finished as Fofana broke outside and made two defenders miss in scoring on a nifty 15-yard run that made it 10-0 with 2:53 remaining in the first quarter.

That touchdown trot came one play after Lavatai had to be helped off the field.

Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai is helped by trainers after suffering an apparent leg injury during the first half of Saturday's game against Temple at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Terrance Williams/AP)

Warner threw an interception on first down of the ensuing possession with Navy corner Elias Larry making a nice play on the ball at the Temple 25-yard line. Given great field position for the third time, the Mids were unable to pick up a first down and had to settle for another field goal by Davies, increasing the lead to 13-0.

Advertisement

Navy’s offense managed only one first down on four subsequent possessions and finished the first half with only 95 total yards.

Temple totaled just 106 yards and five first downs by halftime. However, the Owls only trailed 13-3 after their only sustained drive produced a 38-yard field goal by Camden Price.

Navy got the ball to start the second half and it proved a disastrous possession. Returner Maquel Haywood made a major mistake by not fielding the kickoff and was burned when the ball landed at the 1-yard line and stopped dead. Haywood had to hustle to pick up the ball and wound up being tackled at the 5-yard line.

Things went from bad to worse on third down when Arline made an ill-advised pitch attempt. Temple linebacker Layton Jordan was between the quarterback and the slotback and easily batted the ball down.

Layton then recovered the loose ball in the end zone for a touchdown and suddenly it was 13-10 with just over a minute elapsed in the third quarter.

A major turning point came midway through the third quarter when Temple went for it on fourth-and-5 in Navy territory and a dropped pass led to a turnover on downs. Navy took over at its own 44-yard line and proceeded to put together its best drive of the game.

Advertisement

Navy fullback Daba Fofana, right, runs for a touchdown during the first half of Saturday's game against Temple at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Terrance Williams/AP)

Coach Ken Niumatalolo finally was able to get into a rhythm calling plays and a nice mixture of fullback dives, quarterback keepers and slotback pitches produced a 12-play, 56-yard touchdown drive that took almost seven minutes off the clock.

Hall, who did not play against Houston, converted on fourth down out of the Wildcat formation. Moments later, Hall found a huge hole off the left side and raced untouched into the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown that increased the Navy advantage to 20-10 with 51 seconds left in the third quarter.

After an exchange of punts, Temple put together its best drive of the game, going 70 yards in just six plays and 2:22. Warner completed a 35-yard pass to wide receiver Zae Baines to push the ball deep into Navy territory. Three plays later, on third-and-13, Warner threw a 20-yard strike to receiver Amad Anderson for a touchdown.

Navy safety Marcus Moore stripped the ball from Anderson as he was falling down in the end zone, but officials ruled he had already broken the plan of the goal line and therefore scored. Price kicked the extra point and Temple was back within a field goal again.

Consecutive sacks by cornerback Dashaun Peele and defensive end Jacob Busic forced Temple to go three-and-out with time winding down in the fourth quarter. Navy got the ball at midfield and only needed to get two first downs to put the game away. The Midshipmen could not get the job done.

Navy picked up one first down, but fullback Daba Fofana was stopped short on fourth-and-2 and it was a turnover on downs.

Advertisement

Temple took over at its own 30-yard line with 2:31 remaining and a 40-yard catch-and-run by Anderson gave the visitors first-and-goal from the 5-yard line. Navy’s defense did yeoman work by preventing the Owls from scoring the game-winning touchdown, forcing a 22-yard field goal by Price that tied the score at 20 and sent the game into overtime.

This story will be updated.

Navy at No. 20 Cincinnati

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. or 4 p.m.

TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU

Radio: 1430 AM