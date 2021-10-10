From midfielder to linebacker: Johnny Hodges, who led Navy’s defense vs. SMU, making an impact after switching sports

Johnny Hodges expected to play lacrosse. He even made it as far as committing to play at Navy, and in spring 2020 he played for the Mids before the coronavirus pandemic cut the season short. It wasn’t until last fall that he made the switch to football, itching to make the type of plays he did Saturday afternoon against SMU.
Life doesn’t always work out as you imagine it in high school. On Saturday, Hodges played a significant role in Navy football’s 31-24 loss to SMU. As quarterback Tanner Mordecai moved the SMU offense down the field with his powerful arm, Hodges prevented a tying touchdown with his first career interception in the end zone. The Quince Orchard graduate earlier snuffed the Mustangs’ chance to respond to a Navy touchdown, breaking up Mordecai’s pass that forced them to punt.
Hodges also led Navy’s defense with 14 tackles, nine more than he had ever made in a college game. Fourteen tackles are the most a Navy player has tallied in a game this season, even more than All-American Athletic Conference inside linebacker and NFL prospect Diego Fagot has in any of the five games.
“It’s going to make me confident. It’s going to make me more hungry. I know I can do it now,” Hodges said. “Like Diego does every single week, be like him, do my job.”
The Quince Orchard graduate in Montgomery County stepped in at the last minute to replace typical starting linebacker Will Harbour.
Hodges considers Harbour the “one” in the one-two punch but suspected on Friday that Harbour’s ankle issues would cause him to miss a start.
“I just had to dig deep,” Hodges said. “But they were good nerves. I feel like if I’m not nervous, there’s something wrong.”
Hodges had meaningful plays at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium before. As a high school junior, Hodges recovered an onside kick with 14 seconds left on the clock to seal Quince Orchard’s 40-33 victory over North Point in the Class 4A state championship game on Navy’s hallowed grounds.
Hodges had the option to play college football, receiving an offer from Pennsylvania the winter before he’d make that vital play. By then, however, he’d already chosen to attend the United States Naval Academy to play lacrosse.
That championship game-winning play and every lingering moment on the gridiron stuck with Hodges as he honored his commitment to play lacrosse.
“I’d always remember the wins. I’d always get so much more joy out of football,” Hodges said, “cause there’s a lot more work that’s put in behind the scenes and your body just goes through a lot more.”
He’d go on to earn playing time for Navy men’s lacrosse before the shutdown in March 2020. Hodges would watch the football team train and thought, “I know I can be out there.”
Navy assistant coaches recounted Hodges pestering the coaching staff relentlessly to allow him to join the football team, even asking Quince Orchard coach John Kelley to write Navy assistant Ashley Ingram a letter of recommendation.
Hodges made the switch and succeeded, appearing in seven games in 2020 and made his first career start against Army, making four tackles. He’d never been more nervous for a game, he said.
His start against Houston two weeks ago is where Hodges produced five tackles, which he said wasn’t his best.
“But I got used to things. Today, I was more comfortable,” Hodges said. “Definitely, good nerves.”
Kelley always had the feeling Hodges would convert to football. Hodges is a football player through and through, and the Quince Orchard coach believes he could be a starting linebacker anywhere in the country.
“There’s no doubt in my mind he could be playing in the ACC or Big Ten,” Kelley said. “He’s smart, he’s instinctive, he’s fast, a great leader — and he’s got a chip on his shoulder. He’s super, super competitive. I’m definitely happy for him.
“It’s awesome he’s out there doing well.”
Hodges is glad he made changed sports. He feels a bond with linebackers coach PJ Volker, who’s proven time and time again he believes in the former lacrosse player. Sure, Hodges’ body is more sore now than it was after lacrosse despite the stick-beating and aggression in the men’s game. He misses the friends he made sometimes, too, and coach Joe Amplo. But he has no regrets.
“I’m still really glad I did it. There’s some days I miss lacrosse, especially in the spring when I wish I was playing,” Hodges said. “But I just feel a part of something bigger than myself and that’s what I was looking for.”