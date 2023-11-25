Navy football allows 300 yards in first quarter in 59-14 loss to SMU; QB Xavier Arline among several injured

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Navy quarterback Xavier Arline throws a pass against East Carolina on Nov. 18. Arline returned to Saturday's game briefly after being injured before deciding he was not comfortable operating on the ankle. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

There were two critical questions facing Navy football going into Saturday’s game against SMU.

Could the Midshipmen hold the high-powered Mustangs to a reasonable number of points?

Would the Navy offense do its part by sustaining and finishing drives to take time off the clock and put pressure on SMU?

The answer on both counts was a resounding no.

Quarterback Preston Stone had a field day as SMU scored touchdowns on four straight possessions to start the game and never looked back in blowing out Navy, 59-14, at Ford Stadium in Dallas.

Stone picked apart the Midshipmen’s pass defense to the tune of 322 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone as the Mustangs marched up and down the field at will. The sophomore first-year starter completed 14 of 19 attempts (73.7%) with touchdown passes of 15, 26 and 27 yards before leaving the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury.

Wide receiver Kelvontay Dixon had four receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns — all in the first half — for SMU (10-2, 8-0), which clinched a berth in the American Athletic Conference championship game. SMU will play at defending champ Tulane (11-1, 8-0) next Saturday in New Orleans.

“We knew SMU had a really good football team that was playing for a lot. We knew we would have to be at our best to have a chance and we simply weren’t today,” Navy coach Brian Newberry said. “I don’t think anything went right in that first half. It was kind of a perfect storm and we didn’t play well on either side of the ball. We got off to an atrocious start and just couldn’t recover.”

"We got off to an atrocious start and just couldn’t recover,” Navy coach Brian Newberry, pictured Oct. 21, said after the loss to SMU. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Stone got hurt while being dragged down for a sack by Navy outside linebacker Eavan Gibbons. SMU coach Rhett Lashlee told the ESPN sideline reporter that Stone’s injury appeared serious and he might miss the AAC championship.

Tyler Levine, a 5-foot-11, 222-pound tailback, contributed three rushing touchdowns for SMU, which finished with 487 total yards, almost all of which came in the first half. The Mustangs became the first Football Bowl Subdivision school this season to amass 300 yards in the first quarter of a game.

Adding injury to insult was the fact that several Navy players left the game and did not return. Quarterback Xavier Arline, wide receivers Regiz Velez, Jayden Umbarger and Colin O’Connor, slotback Fabian France as well as outside linebacker Xavier McDonald were all sidelined by injuries.

Arline returned to the game briefly before deciding he was not comfortable operating on the injured ankle. Newberry said it was too early to tell whether he would be available for the Army-Navy game on Dec. 9 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

“The fact that [Arline] came back in hopefully means it’s not a terrible sprain. I’m not sure where he’s going to be,” Newberry said.

Meanwhile, Navy was already without one starting wide receiver in Camari Wilkerson, who did not play Saturday due to injury. Cody Howard had to move from tight end to wide receiver.

We were already thin at wideout. Two have two more wideouts go down early, we were scrambling. We had to use tight ends at wideout, which was not a good situation, obviously,” Newberry said.

Freshman Braxton Woodson took over at quarterback in the second quarter and did some good things in running for 119 yards and passing for 71 yards. However, Woodson did throw an interception that was returned for a 74-yard touchdown by safety Isaiah Nwokobia.

Navy has given up way too many explosive plays in recent meetings with SMU and that trend continued. Stone began the game by completing passes of 22 and 35 yards to tight end RJ Maryland as the Mustangs found soft spots in the zone defense despite the Mids dropping eight players in coverage.

Lavine barreled over the goal line from a yard out to cap a 66-yard opening drive that lasted five plays and 1:45.

Navy quarterback Braxton Woodson, pictured Oct. 21 against Air Force, took over in the second quarter Saturday. He rushed for 119 yards and threw for 71 yards. (Terrance Williams/AP)

Stone threw a bomb to Dixon on first down to jump-start the second possession for SMU, which only needed five plays and 1:59 to go 80 yards for another touchdown that made it 14-0.

Wide receiver Key’Shawn Smith caught a 35-yard pass from Stone to spark the home team’s third scoring drive. That ended with a 27-yard touchdown toss to Jordan Hudson and it was 21-0 with 5:26 remaining in the opening quarter.

“We knew they were going to take shots early on so we wanted to drop eight into coverage and give guys some help back there. Even when we did that, they were catching the 50-50 balls,” Newberry said. “They hit on all their shots early. It was kind of uncanny. We just didn’t do a good job in coverage.”

Navy’s offense did nothing to slow the onslaught, picking up just one first down on five possessions to start the game. However, the Midshipmen did score an offensive touchdown thanks to a big play on special teams.

“In a game like that it’s critical that we possess the ball to give our [defensive] guys a blow and let them regroup. We certainly didn’t play complimentary football,” Newberry said. “We got the [defensive] look we thought we were going to get, but just didn’t execute some things early on to allow us to stay on track.”

SMU returner Jonathan McGill muffed a typically booming punt by Riley Riethman and slotback Eli Heidenreich recovered at the 1-yard line to put Navy in business. Fullback Daba Fofana bounced outside to waltz into the end zone untouched to put the Mids on the board.

Much to the dismay of the coaching staff, the Midshipmen returned the favor moments later. SMU punted only once in the first down and even that produced points. Navy returner Amin Hassan completely whiffed on fielding a punt and the ball bounced between his legs.

Officials initially ruled that Hassan never touched the ball, but replay review showed it hit the towel hanging off his pants. Since the towel is considered part of the player, it was ruled a fumble and SMU gunner Will Benton was credited with a recovery for a touchdown that made it 34-7.

SMU wound up scoring six touchdowns and a field goal on eight possessions in the first half and went into the break leading 52-14. Woodson provided the only offensive highlight for Navy, following a superb block by fullback Alex Tecza before turning the corner and racing 69 yards for a touchdown.

The Mustangs slowed down offensively in the second half, but their defense dominated over the final 30 minutes. SMU amassed 11 tackles for loss with safety Aamad Moses and linebacker Cameron Robertson leading the way with two each.

Riethman was the star of the game for Navy, averaging 50.8 yards on 10 punts. Safety Rayuan Lane, inside linebacker Colin Ramos and nose guard Landon Robinson recorded six tackles apiece for the Mids.

“We didn’t deserve to win today. We didn’t play well enough in any phase of the game,” Newberry said.

Newberry said the Midshipmen must put the ugly loss behind them immediately with the archrival Black Knights on the horizon in two weeks.

“We have to be able to flush this game. We can’t let there be a hangover that affects our preparation moving forward for the most important game of the year,” he said.

Army vs. Navy

Saturday, Dec. 9, 3 p.m.

TV: CBS

Radio: 1430 AM

Line: Army by 2 1/2