Offensive struggles return as Navy football takes step backward in 31-24 loss to No. 24 SMU

Fullbacks Isaac Ruoss and James Harris II were held to a combined 40 yards as Navy could not establish the dive. Lavatai led the team with 53 rushing yards, but 20 of that came on one long run early in the third quarter as he was repeatedly stuffed on inside keepers. The slotback pitch was not a factor either as Navy finished with 177 rushing yards and fell to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in the American Athletic Conference.