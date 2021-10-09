Offensive struggles return as Navy football takes step backward in 31-24 loss to No. 24 SMU

Navy’s offensive resurgence lasted all of one game.
Coach Ken Niumatalolo had declared “we’re back” after the Midshipmen amassed 406 total yards in an upset of Central Florida last Saturday.
Just one week later, quarterback Tai Lavatai and company mustered just two sustained drives in a poor performance that will bring renewed questions about what is wrong with Navy’s patented triple-option offense.
Quarterback Tanner Mordecai completed 30 of 40 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 24 SMU to a 31-24 victory over Navy. Wide receiver Reggie Roberson piled up 100 yards on five receptions for the Mustangs, who improved to 6-0 after overcoming a 21-7 second-quarter deficit at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.
Navy’s defense performed admirably, limiting one of the nation’s most explosive attacks to three offensive touchdowns. SMU also scored on a 95-yard kickoff return by Bryan Massey in the second quarter.
The issue Saturday afternoon for the Midshipmen was, once again, their offense, which produced just 17 points on 241 total yards. SMU’s defensive front dominated at the point of attack and shut down the inside elements of the triple-option.
Fullbacks Isaac Ruoss and James Harris II were held to a combined 40 yards as Navy could not establish the dive. Lavatai led the team with 53 rushing yards, but 20 of that came on one long run early in the third quarter as he was repeatedly stuffed on inside keepers. The slotback pitch was not a factor either as Navy finished with 177 rushing yards and fell to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in the American Athletic Conference.
The score was deadlocked at 21 following a wild first half full of big plays.
SMU struck first after coach Sonny Dykes made a bold decision to go for it on fourth-and-1 from his own 34-yard line on the game’s opening possession. He looked like a genius after Roberson got behind the defense and Mordecai hit him in stride for a 66-yard scoring strike.
Navy defensive coordinator Brian Newberry employed the 3-3-5 alignment featuring three high safeties for the third straight game with the purpose of preventing big plays such as that.
However, the defense turned things around by forcing the Mustangs to punt on their next two possessions.
Following a three-and-out, Navy got the ball at midfield and took advantage. Slotback Carlinos Acie picked up 10 yards off a pitch on first down and that jump-started a touchdown drive that tied the score at 7.
Fellow slot Chance Warren scored his first touchdown of the season on a 23-yard run, showing speed and power by blazing past several defenders then bowling over another at the goal line.
SMU managed only one first down before having to punt for a second straight possession, and a 21-yard completion from Lavatai to Warren got things going for Navy. Four plays later, Niumatalolo dipped into his bag of tricks and came out with a flea-flicker.
Lavatai faked to the fullback then handed off to Warren, who ran up the middle then spun around and tossed the ball back to the quarterback. Lavatai immediately threw a strike to sophomore slotback Kai Puailoa-Rojas for a 37-yard touchdown that put the Mids ahead, 14-7, at the 13:45 mark of the first half.
Mordecai drove the Mustangs methodically to the Navy 4-yard line on the ensuing possession. However, inside linebacker Johnny Hodges made a play, dropping into coverage and intercepting a Mordecai pass in the end zone for a touchback.
A series of penalties forced Navy to punt without picking up a first down on its next possession. SMU was back in business, but another turnover proved even more costly. Nose guard Clay Cromwell came up with a strip-sack, swatting the ball out of Mordecai’s hands while taking him down.
Senior inside linebacker Diego Fagot raced up and executed the scoop-and-score, racing 20 yards for a touchdown that gave Navy a 21-7 lead with 7:42 remaining in the first half.
SMU only needed one play and 13 seconds to take the air out of the stadium. Massey, a speedy sophomore cornerback, fielded the kickoff at his own 5-yard line, found a seam on the right side then outraced the pursuit along the sideline.
Navy went three-and-out on the subsequent possession and that enabled SMU to tie the score. Mordecai directed a grinding 11-play, 69-yard drive that featured a 24-yard completion to wide receiver Rashee Rice and a 16-yard connection with running mate Danny Gray. Tailback Tre Siggers scored on a 2-yard run to knot the game at 21.
Navy went three-and-out for the fourth straight possession to open the second half. A 24-yard punt return by Jordan Kerley set up SMU near midfield but could not completely capitalize on that field position.
A bad snap led to a loss of 9 yards and the Mustangs settled for a 36-yard field goal by Blake Mazza that gave the visitors their second lead of the game, 24-21.
Navy answered with a field goal of its own with Bijan Nichols equaling a career-long by drilling a 50-yard kick with a strong wind at his back.
SMU went three-and-out on the subsequent possession but Navy’s ongoing inability to get the job done offensively put its defense right back on the field. Two straight quarterback keepers followed by a fullback dive produced just four yards and the Mids went three-and-out themselves.
Newberry’s unit finally wore down. Mordecai led a nine-play, 65-yard drive that put SMU ahead to stay with most of the damage coming on the ground. Siggers picked up 19 yards on two carries and Mordecai capped the possession by throwing a 22-yard dart to wide receiver Jordan Kerley, who made a nice diving catch for a touchdown.
Trailing 31-24 with 8:19 remaining, Navy desperately tried to get its struggling offense into gear. It did not happen, however, as the Mids managed only one first down on their most critical possession. Facing fourth-and-3, Lavatai tried to throw a short pass to the flat and had the ball batted down in the backfield as the Mustangs took over on downs.
NAVY@MEMPHIS
Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN Radio: 1430 AM, 1090 AM