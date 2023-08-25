How to watch Saturday’s Navy-Notre Dame football game in Dublin in the Aer Lingus Classic

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A decent contingent of fans and supporters attended the official Navy Pep Rally, held in Merrion Square of Dublin. (William Wagner)

Navy and Notre Dame kick off the 2023 college football season Saturday in the Aer Lingus Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Here are some things to know ahead of Saturday’s game:

How do I watch?

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Dublin and 2:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Saturday and can be viewed on NBC (Chs. 11, 4) and streamed on the Peacock app.

Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst), Zora Stephenson (sideline) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst) will be on the call.

Coverage begins with “College Countdown presented by Genesis” at 2 p.m. on Peacock.

Where is the Navy-Notre Dame game being played?

This year’s game is being played at Aviva Stadium in Dublin as the second Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

Aviva Stadium is a state-of-the-art facility that was built in 2007 as a joint venture of the Irish Rugby Football Association and the Football Association of Ireland. Constructed at a cost of 140 million Euro, Aviva Stadium opened on May 14, 2010. Aviva Group Ireland, the Irish arm of a British insurance firm, signed a 10-year deal for naming rights, which was recently extended.

Aviva Stadium’s chief tenants are the Irish rugby union team and the Republic of Ireland football team. It is the first and only UEFA Category 4 Stadium in the country and in 2011 hosted the Europa League final. It also hosted the inaugural Nations Cup as well as all regular home matches of the national rugby team, national football team and some Leinster Rugby.

In 2012, Navy and Notre Dame played the first American college football game at Aviva Stadium. Billed as the Emerald Isle Classic, the Sept. 1 contest was the season opener for both schools with the Fighting Irish routing the Midshipmen, 50-10.

Workers put down markings in the end zone at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Thursday. Notre Dame and Navy will square off at Aviva on Saturday. They’ve played in Ireland’s capital twice before, with Notre Dame winning both times. (Ken Maguire/AP)

What happened during last year’s Navy-Notre Dame game?

Notre Dame won last year’s game, 35-32, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The Fighting Irish were firing on all cylinders offensively, building a 22-point halftime lead before being totally shut down by the Navy defense in the second half. The heavily favored visitors held on to escape Baltimore with the win.

What Navy did defensively in the second half was nothing short of remarkable, holding Notre Dame to 12 total yards. Nine defensive starters return for Navy for this year’s game.

Who is favored to win the Navy-Notre Dame game?

Notre Dame, ranked No. 13 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll, is a heavy 20 1/2 point favorite over Navy, led by first-year coach Brian Newberry. The over/under for the game is 49 points. Last season, Navy was 7-5 against the spread.

Who leads the series?

Notre Dame leads the overall series, 79-13-1. Navy’s last win came on Nov. 5, 2016, 28-27. Notre Dame has won five straight games since.

The teams have played in Ireland on two previous occasions, both won by Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish won, 50-10, on Sept. 1, 2012, and 54-27 on Nov. 2, 1996.

