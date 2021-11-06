Navy football doomed by another disappointing offensive effort in 34-6 loss to No. 10 Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, IND. — Navy football’s defense gave the decided underdogs a chance against powerful Notre Dame.
Unfortunately for the Midshipmen, the offense wasn’t able to do its part to author a stunning upset.
Massive tackle Kurt Hinish and linebacker JD Bertrand led a dominant defensive performance that lifted No. 10 Notre Dame to a 34-6 victory over Navy on Saturday afternoon. Those two combined for 19 tackles as the Fighting Irish knocked out starting quarterback Tai Lavatai and limited the Midshipmen to 184 total yards, much to the delight of the partisan crowd at Notre Dame Stadium.
Quarterback Jack Coan and tailback Kyren Williams were the catalysts of a Notre Dame offense that was befuddled at times by the schemes of Navy defensive coordinator Brian Newberry. Coan completed 23 of 29 passes for 269 yards and a touchdown, while Williams rushed for 95 yards and two scores for the Fighting Irish (8-1), who benefited from getting the ball back again and again because of the offensive struggles of the Mids.
Junior outside linebacker John Marshall spearheaded a strong performance by the Navy defense, although the final statistics are not indicative of that. Marshall totaled eight tackles (seven solo, two for loss) and a sack as the Midshipmen forced four punts and a turnover on downs.
That qualifies as success against the Fighting Irish, who scored on six straight possessions to start the game during a 32-point rout of the Mids in 2019.
Freshman safety Rayuan Lane (Gilman) recorded a team-high nine tackles, while senior cornerback Michael McMorris contributed six solo stops, a sack and forced fumble for Navy. Senior inside linebacker Diego Fagot added seven tackles.
Offense was the issue for Navy (2-7), which managed only two sustained drives — both of which resulted in field goals by kicker Bijan Nichols. The Midshipmen were forced to punt five times, had a turnover on downs and took a safety.
Navy struck first with a 49-yard field goal off the strong leg of Nichols. It was just the latest impressive boot by Nichols, who also has a pair of 50-yard field goals to his credit.
However, that possession felt like a missed opportunity for the Midshipmen, who had first down at the 14-yard line of the Fighting Irish thanks largely to another big gain by wide receiver Jayden Umbarger off a reverse.
The Spalding product took a pitch from Lavatai and had nothing but green grass on the right side as the Fighting Irish were fooled by the misdirection play. Wide receiver Mychal Cooper provided a great block downfield as Umbarger raced 32 yards before being dragged down from behind.
Lavatai picked up 2 yards on fourth-and-1 and the Mids seemed in good shape. However, consecutive sacks on pass plays in which Lavatai never had a chance followed by a false start resulted in a loss of 30 yards, forcing the field goal.
Notre Dame moved deep into enemy territory on the subsequent possession, but Marshall made a great play on fourth-and-4 to put an end to that drive. Marshall came flying off the edge to drop Coan for an 11-yard loss to force the turnover on downs.
However, the Navy offense did nothing for the rest of the first half and that enabled Notre Dame to get the separation it needed. The Midshipmen went three-and-out on three straight possessions and the Fighting Irish took advantage by scoring 17 unanswered points to close the half.
Navy came up with a clutch defensive stop deep in its own territory after Coan completed a 38-yard pass to Austin that brought the ball to the 11-yard line. It was a victory for the Mids when the Irish settled for a 24-yard field goal by Jonathan Doerer that tied the score at 3.
A poor read by Lavatai on third down led to the second three-and-out and Notre Dame made Navy pay by marching 66 yards in 11 plays to take a 10-3 lead Williams powered in from a yard out to give the Fighting Irish a 10-3 lead with 2:46 remaining in the second period.
The Midshipmen aided that scoring drive with two defensive penalties, including a personal foul on Lane for a late hit out of bounds.
Lavatai suffered an upper body injury while being tackled on second down of the subsequent possession and had to leave the game. Sophomore Xavier Arline came on and was dropped for no gain on a quarterback draw and the less than one minute possession gave the Irish an opportunity to tack on more points.
That’s exactly what they did, with Coan finding Austin wide-open along the left sideline for a 70-yard catch and run that sent the home team into the locker room with a 17-3 lead. Glenn had shifted from cornerback to safety for the third-and-long play and was late providing help over the top for sophomore cornerback Willie Collins V, who had turned Austin loose.
Lavatai was ruled out at halftime and that put the game in the hands of Arline, who directed an impressive drive to open the third quarter. A dangerously late pitch worked out as slotback Chance Warren raced down the sideline for an 18-yard gain that gave the Mids a much-needed offensive spark.
A pass interference penalty on Notre Dame safety Houston Griffith gave Navy a first down at the home team’s 33-yard line and Ruoss took over from there. The savvy veteran showed superb vision on gains of 9 and 10 yards that produced back-to-back first downs.
That set up first-and-goal from the 6-yard line and Navy could not punch the ball into the end zone, settling for a 21-yard field goal by Nichols that cut the deficit to 17-6 with 5:16 to go. Once again, it felt like a loss for the Midshipmen as an 11-play, 71-yard drive that took more than 9 ½ minutes off the clock failed to produce a touchdown.
Navy’s defense continued to stand tall, forcing Notre Dame to punt on two straight possessions to start the second half, allowing only one first down in the process. However, Warren made a mistake by failing to field a punt, allowing the ball to roll to the 1-yard line.
Backed up against their own goal-line, the Midshipmen did the worst thing possible in that situation by fumbling in their own end zone. Arline appeared to change the play at the line of scrimmage and made a poor pitch that was behind reserve fullback Mike Mauai.
Arline covered the ball to prevent a defensive touchdown, but the ball-handling miscue resulted in a safety that increased the Notre Dame lead to 19-6 early in the fourth quarter.
After the free kick, Notre Dame tacked on another touchdown with Williams dodging, weaving and spinning his way to paydirt. Replays showed that Navy cornerback Michael McMorris stripped Williams at the goal line, but it did not matter because the talented tailback recovered his own fumble in the end zone.
That 20-yard run followed by a two-point conversion pass to wide receiver Braden Lenzy gave Notre Dame a commanding 27-6 lead with 10:55 remaining.
EAST CAROLINA@NAVY
Nov. 20, 3:30 p.m.
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: 1430 AM, 1090 AM