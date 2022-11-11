Five questions about Navy vs. Notre Dame football with beat reporters Bill Wagner and Tim O’Malley

Navy and Notre Dame will continue one of the oldest rivalries in college football when the Midshipmen (3-6) take on the No. 20 Fighting Irish (6-3) on Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

To get ready for the game, here are five questions about the matchup with Irish Illustrated reporter Tim O’Malley and Capital Gazette reporter Bill Wagner:

Advertisement

Get to know Navy

How has Navy adjusted to quarterback Xavier Airline as the triple-option’s triggerman and how has the offense changed without Tai Lavatai?

Wagner: Arline is a completely different quarterback than Lavatai.

Advertisement

First and foremost, Xavier brings more of a perimeter running threat, which he showed against Cincinnati. Xavier has the ability to break long runs on option keepers, which Lavatai could not. Coach Ken Niumatalolo said the Mids would run more true triple-option plays with Arline, and that was certainly the case against Cincy.

On the down side, Arline is not nearly as good a passer as Lavatai, which hurts the play-action element. Navy probably needs to add more short passing routes and perhaps some rollout plays to help Arline, who is simply not a drop-back passer.

Navy fullback Anton Hall Jr. scores a touchdown during a game against Temple on Oct. 29. (Terrance Williams/AP)

When these games are close, Irish fans remember the Navy fullback’s name for seasons to come. Give us the lowdown on the dive and who’s running it this season.

Wagner: Yes, the fullback has always been key in this game. Eric Kettani was the Player of the Game in 2007 when Navy finally ended its 43-game losing streak against Notre Dame. Alexander Teich ran wild when Navy won at The Meadowlands in Brian Kelly’s first season as coach.

Navy does not have a big-bodied bruiser type of fullback in the mold of Kettani or the likes of Kyle Eckel. Anton Hall Jr. and Daba Fofana are smaller fullbacks, both weighing about 205 pounds. They are quicker, faster and more elusive. Hall ran well against Cincinnati, which is smaller along the defensive front than Notre Dame. It will be a great challenge, but Navy must establish the fullback to have a chance to pull the upset.

I saw that Navy’s defense ranks seventh against the rush. Is that a function of being vulnerable to the pass, the opponents faced or a true strength for the Mids this fall? Some of all of the above, I assume?

Wagner: This Navy defense is built to stop the run in terms of talent and experience. Unfortunately, the secondary is young and inexperienced, which has led to almost every opponent hitting big pass plays.

Navy’s down linemen — tackle Clay Cromwell, nose guard Donald Berniard and end Jacob Busic — have been outstanding. Both outside linebackers — John Marshall at striker and Nicholas Straw at raider — have played great. Marshall in particular has been a spectacular playmaker of late. Straw does a great job of setting the edge against the run. Navy uses four inside linebackers and all have played well.

Advertisement

This will be the biggest challenge for a very stout Navy rush defense. Navy plays all sophomores at cornerback and it has shown. There has been too much miscommunication and too many missed assignments.

Navy's John Marshall is often asked to blitz off the edge and has made a lot of plays when doing so. (Ben McKeown/AP)

Who are a few individual defenders who could prove a challenge for the Notre Dame offense?

Wagner: John Marshall is used in a wide variety of ways. He is often asked to blitz off the edge and has made a lot of plays when doing so. Donald Berniard is vastly underrated as an undersized nose guard. He plays with great leverage and uses quickness to his advantage. Safety Rayuan Lane is a playmaker who is very versatile.

Save for the Memphis game, the losses haven’t been bad this season. Is this the type of Navy team that could stick around with the Irish — assume a realistic two-to-one turnover margin — entering the fourth quarter?

Wagner: I think Navy showed last Saturday at Cincinnati it is capable of hanging around against a powerful opponent. The Bearcats were favored by 18 1/2 points and the Mids had the ball late with a chance to make it a one-score game.

This is going to be a low-possession game because both teams want to run the ball and take time off the clock. If that translates to low scoring, Navy has a chance. By far the biggest key for the Mids is to finish with touchdowns in the red zone. They simply cannot afford to miss scoring opportunities.

Advertisement

Get to know Notre Dame

Navy defensive coordinator Brian Newberry believes Notre Dame has turned around its season by choosing to become a power running team. Do you agree with that assessment, and if so, can you expound?

O’Malley: I do, and it’s a bit puzzling because that began midway through the third game when 0-2 Notre Dame and California were locked in a snoozefest in which there were more punts than completed passes for the Irish. The running game served them well in the second half of that victory, then against North Carolina, and then against BYU.

For some reason, Stanford stuffed Notre Dame’s running game early and it cost the Irish a chance to move up in the rankings.

Notre Dame is an outstanding power running team right now with three future pros on the offensive line in fifth-year senior captain Jarrett Patterson and true sophomore tackles Joe Alt and Blake Fisher. Sixth-year senior Josh Lugg is playing himself into that conversation as well.

Running backs Logan Diggs and Audric Estime, both sophomores, are hard-charging runners with great leg drive. Notre Dame’s longest touchdown run this season is a mere 12 yards, but they’ve evolved into an outstanding “run-first” offense.

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman celebrates with defensive lineman Chris Smith during a game against Clemson on Nov. 5. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

What did first-year coach Marcus Freeman do to rally the troops after starting the season with two losses, including an upset at the hands of Marshall? How much does knocking off fourth-ranked Clemson in convincing fashion change the overall outlook for this program this season?

Advertisement

O’Malley: I’m impressed that the Irish didn’t cave when they lost to Stanford after rallying from 0-2 to 3-2. That could’ve been the death knell for the seniors and guys like tight end Michael Mayer. Instead, they’ve played their best football since. (They weren’t great for four quarters against UNLV, but they did force about nine three-and-outs and block two punts.)

Irish fans were upset with Freeman early, but he’s genuinely likable so most wanted to believe in him. After beating Syracuse and Clemson, now they have a reason. The real key for the fan base is bringing in a transfer quarterback next season to make sure something like this never happens again. (ND’s top QB recruit, CJ Carr, is in the Class of 2024.)

Freeman stressed that the lines were the key, and he was correct. Both lines of scrimmage are playing College Football Playoff-caliber ball. But the combination of Tyler Buchner — who suffered a season-ending injury — and Drew Pyne has held the Irish back.

Michael Mayer might be the best tight end in college football. What does Mayer bring to the table and how do the Fighting Irish use him as a weapon?

O’Malley: He’s been the best player at the program for two years, according to the coaches, and that includes safety Kyle Hamilton, a 2022 first-round draft pick by the Ravens. He’s an all-time hard worker, tremendous route runner, very strong and supremely confident. He’s also ultra-competitive — he would bristle at your “might be the best” comment — and that will serve him well when he leaves for the NFL as a true junior at season’s end.

One critique: Mayer has very good but not all-time great hands for an Irish tight end. He’s evolved into a tremendous run blocker this season as well. That’s made him a tough cover because he gets open slipping out into the flat, down the seam, and, if a team plays man coverage, on shallow crossing routes.

Advertisement

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer catches a touchdown pass during a game against Clemson on Nov. 5. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Notre Dame’s defense has been solid for most of the season. What has defensive coordinator Al Golden been doing to get high level performances out of that unit, what does the defense do well and which players have been key on that side of the ball?

O’Malley: For eight games they were what could be described as an “80-20″ defense: excellent 80% of the time, puzzling the other 20%. They had rarely put together four good quarters, but that ended against Clemson.

It’s led by the surging defensive line and pass rush, but linebacker JD Bertrand has been outstanding for the last month and the secondary — led by the cornerback pair of graduate student TaRiq Bracy and true freshman Benjamin Morrison — has been better than expected.

Notre Dame’s defensive strength is its depth, as Golden rotates eight defensive linemen, four linebackers, five safeties and five cornerbacks when healthy. The best future pro is probably Isaiah Foskey, who is a half-sack away from breaking Justin Tuck’s all-time program record.

However, the Irish are oddly a very poor red zone defense, especially in goal-to-go situations.

Notre Dame has really gotten after Navy in recent meetings. Do you see any scenario in which the Midshipmen have a chance against the Fighting Irish?

Advertisement

O’Malley: Notre Dame is a 16 1/2-point favorite, which seems low to me considering what just happened against Clemson. The Irish are at their best when they have 10-11 offensive possessions. I assume Navy wants eight or fewer. If this game has something like nine for both teams, and Notre Dame commits a turnover and settles for field goals in the red zone, it could be close in the fourth quarter.

Here’s the catch: Navy is good against the run, but Notre Dame is a great rushing team. Navy is poor against the pass, while Notre Dame is a poor passing team.

Will the Fighting Irish give in and throw? I cannot conceive of another way for Navy to keep it close, other than Notre Dame getting away from the power running game. But it’s tempting to throw against this struggling secondary.

Navy vs. No. 20 Notre Dame

M&T Bank Stadium

Saturday, noon

Advertisement

TV: Chs. 2, 7

Radio: 1430 AM

Line: Notre Dame by 16 1/2