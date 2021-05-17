M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore to host Navy-Notre Dame football in 2022

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore will host the Navy-Notre Dame football rivalry in 2022, it was announced Monday morning.
Naval Academy athletic director Chet Gladchuk and Baltimore Ravens president Dick Cass issued the joint announcement that Navy’s next home game in the series would be held Nov. 12, 2022 at the NFL venue.
It will be a nationally televised contest broadcast by either ABC or ESPN.
“Every time we come to Baltimore the Navy football family has an extraordinary experience in one of the finest facilities in all of sports,” Gladchuk said in a statement.
Gladchuk praised the Baltimore Ravens organization for its handling of past Navy football games at M&T Bank Stadium and was looking forward to continuing the “constructive professional relationship.”
“The Ravens administration extends itself on all fronts and makes the game day experience as good as it possibly can be,” continued Gladchuk. “The Baltimore Ravens are a great organization that do everything in a first-class manner and our coaches, players, alumni, and fans know it.”
It will mark the 23rd time Baltimore has hosted a Navy-Notre Dame game and the first time since 2008. Quarterback Ricky Dobbs came off the bench to almost lead the Midshipmen to a miraculous comeback that day but the Fighting Irish hung on for a 27-21 victory.
Cass highlighted the regional economic impact of Navy-Notre Dame football being played in Baltimore, saying the “historical prominence and popularity” of the event will attract visitors from around the country.
“Having Navy play here creates a special event that the whole area embraces,” Cass said. “This long-term rivalry is filled with memorable players, coaches, games and plays, and there will be more in 2022 when they meet in Baltimore. We’re very excited to host this event.”
Thomas Kelso, chairman of the Maryland Stadium Authority, noted that Navy-Notre Dame football puts a spotlight on M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens.
“Having two storied programs like Navy and Notre Dame play in Baltimore only elevates our standing as a premier destination for high profile sporting events,” Kelso said.
Navy and Notre Dame will meet this year for the 94th time on Nov. 6 in South Bend, Indiana.