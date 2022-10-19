Bill Wagner: Navy football midseason report card | COMMENTARY

At the midway mark of the 2022 season, Navy football has put together just one complete game.

Navy’s defense has been outstanding in four of six games with a 37-13 loss to Memphis and last Friday night’s 40-34 defeat at SMU the only exceptions. Navy’s offense struggled mightily through four games before finally putting it all together during a 53-21 rout of Tulsa.

Advertisement

The Midshipmen followed with a solid offensive output versus the Mustangs, although 20 of the 34 points came in the fourth quarter during a furious comeback attempt.

Head coach Ken Niumatalolo used the words disappointing and discombobulated multiple times when talking about the @NavyFB loss to SMU. The Midshipmen were unable to build on the momentum they picked up by routing Tulsa.https://t.co/zJckCA1wEL pic.twitter.com/Ena5AEgjFk — Bill Wagner (@BWagner_CapGaz) October 17, 2022

Advertisement

The Midshipmen have lost three games by a touchdown or less with the most painful coming in the season opener against Delaware (14-7) and at service academy rival Air Force (13-10). Put it all together and Navy has a 2-4 record heading into the second half of the season.

Back-to-back home games against Houston (3-3) and Temple (2-4) are critical because the conference schedule gets tougher in November. If the Midshipmen can sweep the Cougars and Owls and get back to .500 they would build much-needed confidence and momentum.

Here are some midseason grades for each position group.

Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai (1) shovels out the ball during the first half of Friday's game against SMU. (LM Otero/AP)

Quarterback

Season-long starter Tai Lavatai has been solid in terms of operating the triple-option offense. For the most part, he has done a decent job of reading defenses, making decisions and distributing the ball.

Lavatai’s rushing numbers through five games were poor as he totaled 147 yards on 69 attempts. That is an average of just 2.1 yards per carry, which is not acceptable for a quarterback in a triple-option offense.

Lavatai had to start forcing opposing defenses to respect his running ability and that finally happened Friday night. He was much more decisive and ran hard in reaching a career-high 120 rushing yards on 25 carries.

Advertisement

Navy needs Lavatai to continue to show he is a legitimate threat running the ball moving forward.

Lavatai has a strong arm and throws a nice ball, but the statistics show he has not been nearly as accurate as necessary. He has completed 36 of 77 passes (46.8%), for 660 yards and four touchdowns. GRADE: C

Navy fullback Daba Fofana runs with the ball during the first half of a game against Tulsa on Oct. 8. (Julio Cortez/AP)

Fullbacks

It all starts with the fullback for a triple-option offense and for most of this season the production from this position has not been good enough.

All three players on the depth chart are sophomores so naturally there have been some growing pains. Anton Hall Jr. opened the season as the starter and is now No. 3 on the depth chart because of a persistent fumbling problem and other mental mistakes.

Daba Fofana seized the starting spot by rushing for 159 yards and three touchdowns against Tulsa. Fofana has displayed a nice combination of speed and power in rushing for 336 yards so far and has been the most reliable of the bunch. Logan Point has done a good job in a backup role and showed potential by breaking two long runs versus Tulsa. This position group remains a work in progress, but can only get better. GRADE: C.

Navy slotback Maquel Haywood runs with the ball against Tulsa during the first half on Oct. 8. (Julio Cortez/AP)

Slotbacks

Starters Maquel Haywood and Vincent Terrell have been two of the team’s top playmakers. Those two have combined to give the Midshipmen a perimeter running threat and have also been factors in the passing game.

Advertisement

Haywood is second on the squad with 298 yards rushing and has also averaged 15.3 yards on six catches. Terrell has 324 yards rushing and receiving, averaging almost 8 yards per touch.

Haywood and Terrell are both fast, elusive and dangerous with excellent instincts and soft hands. They have both put themselves squarely on the defensive scouting report of opponents.

Kai Puailoa-Rojas has not been much of a factor in the running game. However, he has contributed as a blocker and route runner, while also tossing a touchdown pass to Lavatai off a trick play.

One negative for the slotback corps had been poor perimeter blocking, but that problem seems to have been corrected the past two games. GRADE: A-

Navy wide receiver Jayden Umbarger runs with the ball against Cincinnati during the first half of last year's game. (Julio Cortez/AP)

Wide receivers

Starters Mark Walker and Jayden Umbarger have both been playmakers in the passing game. Umbarger leads Navy with 13 receptions for 169 yards and a touchdown, while Walker is averaging 19.1 yards on eight catches.

Umbarger has once again provided an extra dimension with his ability to run the reverse, although that role has suddenly been handed off to freshman Nathan Kent. A record-setting sprinter in high school, Kent made a spectacular debut by taking a reverse 70 yards for a touchdown on his first collegiate play.

Advertisement

Navy’s receivers, like the slots, need to do a better job of blocking on the perimeter. Akalea Kapono, who began the season as a wide receiver and is now listed as a tight end, has been superb as an extra blocker in the heavy formation. GRADE: B+

Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai, center, prepares for the snap during the first half against Tulsa. (Julio Cortez/AP)

Offensive line

This unit struggled mightily through four games and simply did not get the job done well enough for Navy to execute its triple-option offense on a consistent basis. Whether it was missed assignments, going to the wrong man or simply getting beaten one-on-one, the line was not winning the line of scrimmage and creating running lanes.

That changed in a big way against Tulsa as Navy rushed for a season-high 455 yards. Running game coordinator Ashley Ingram had seen signs of improvement and it finally came together for the offensive line in that game as there were wide running lanes for the fullbacks.

Senior right tackle and offensive captain Kip Frankland, who played poorly early in the season, has led the resurgence. Youngsters such as center David Hixon, guard-tackle Connor McMahon, tackle Sam Glover and guard Ahmad Bradley have all gotten better.

Getting Lirion Murtezi back from injury has helped as he brings more size and power to the center position and can give Hixon a break. Ingram and fellow offensive line coach Danny O’Rourke are hopeful this unit has turned the corner. GRADE: C-

Navy defensive tackle Clay Cromwell pursues Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin during a game on Oct. 8. (Julio Cortez/AP)

Defensive line

Navy ranks seventh nationally in rushing defense, giving up just 89.5 yards per game on the ground. While the entire front seven is responsible for such dominance, the three down linemen deserve special credit.

Advertisement

Nose guard Donald Berniard Jr., tackle Clay Cromwell and end Jacob Busic have not only held the point of attack, they have often reset the line of scrimmage and gained penetration. GRADE: A+

Navy’s Nicholas Straw nearly intercepts a ball away from Tulsa’s Malachai Jones in the second quarter. The Navy Midshipmen played the visiting Tulsa Golden Hurricane in NCAA football, Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Outside linebackers

Raider Nicholas Straw has played a big role in the stout rushing defense as he is often responsible for setting the edge to the field side.

Straw is fourth on the team with 27 tackles, three of which have been for loss. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior has also been solid whenever asked to drop into pass coverage, recording three pass breakups and an interception.

Striker John Marshall has probably been Navy’s best defender to date, notching team-highs with 42 tackles and 5 ½ tackles for loss. He has been extremely disruptive with two sacks, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. GRADE: A

Navy’s Will Harbour pressures Tulsa’s quarterback Davis Brin into throwing the ball and getting an intentional grounding call for a safety. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Inside linebackers

Navy’s defense is designed to allow the inside linebackers to roam free to make tackles. It has been a four-man effort at this position with Jianni Woodson-Brooks and Will Harbour combining to man the Mike position, while Colin Ramos and Tyler Fletcher teaming up at the Will spot.

All four players have made multiple starts and made positive contributions. Ramos ranks third on the team with 33 tackles, while Woodson-Brooks is sixth with 20. Fletcher has 17 tackles (three for loss), two sacks and two pass breakups. GRADE: B+

Advertisement

SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) rushes for a touchdown against Navy defender Rayuan Lane III (18) and Elias Larry (3) during the third quarter of Friday's game. (LM Otero/AP)

Secondary

This group was extremely young and inexperienced coming into the season, so growing pains were expected.

While Navy’s overall defense has been solid, the pass defense has been porous. The Midshipmen rank 111th out of 131 Football Bowl Subdivision schools in passing yards allowed with 274.5 per game.

Most disturbing has been the number of big plays given up in the passing game. Every single opponent has completed a pass of 51 yards or more and in many games there have been multiple instances of that happening.

Coverage breakdowns and miscommunication have been the primary culprits for the big plays but in many cases the Mids have simply been beaten one-on-one. Safeties Rayuan Lane and Eavan Gibbons share in the blame.

Willie Collins V has replaced Mbiti Williams at field corner, while Elias Larry has played pretty well on the whole at boundary corner. GRADE: D+

Advertisement

Navy Midshipmen wide receiver Amin Hassan (28) runs during a game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Oct. 8. (Daniel Kucin Jr./AP)

Special Teams

Projected starting kicker Bijan Nichols has yet to appear in a game due to a lower body injury. Losing a veteran, reliable kicker who earned All-American Athletic Conference honors last season has hurt. However, Davies has been adequate in the absence of Nichols, going 13-for-13 on extra points and 7-for-9 on field goals.

Riley Riethman and Kellen Grave de Peralta have shared punting duties and together they have a 44.2 yard average. Five punts have been downed inside the 20, while there have been eight fair catches. For the most part, the punts have done their jobs.

Haywood, Terrell and Jones have been outstanding on kickoff returns with the season average at 21.6 yards. Amin Hassan has been reliable catching punts and returned one 57 yards against Tulsa. GRADE: B