Navy football coach Ken Niumatalolo out after 15 seasons

Navy football coach Ken Niumatalolo is out after 15 seasons, the school announced Sunday.

Niumatalolo, who has been the head coach since 2008, leaves Navy with a record of 109-83 (.568) and is the winningest coach in school history.

“Our sincerest gratitude to Coach Ken for what has been a distinguished and impactful legacy at the Naval Academy,” athletic director Chet Gladchuk said in a statement. “Navy football flourished for many years under his leadership. He will forever be remembered for the influence he has had on the lives of those who played for him. We all have great respect and appreciation for his 25 years of service to the Academy.”

In Navy’s first two years in the American Athletic Conference, Niumatalolo led the Mids to a share of an AAC West Division title in 2015 and won the AAC West title outright in 2016. Navy also shared the West Division title in 2019.

However, the Mids have gone just 11-23 over the last three seasons and have had one winning season over the last five years. After a 20-17 double overtime loss to Army on Saturday, Navy is a combined 4-10 against Army and Air Force over the last seven years.

Defensive coordinator Brian Newberry has been named head coach on an interim basis.

“The Naval Academy will now move forward with continued high ambitions and embrace a new era of reaffirmed expectations for Navy football and our midshipmen,” Gladchuk said.

Scott Strasmeier, the longtime sports information director at the Naval Academy, tweeted, “Today was one of the hardest days in my 32 years at the Naval Academy.”

