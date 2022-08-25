Projected Navy football starting fullback Anton Hall Jr. symbolizes new breed athletes playing the position

Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai hands off to Anton Hall during practice Tuesday. Hall is a different breed of fullback than what Navy fans are used to seeing, smaller, but quicker. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Former Navy football coach Paul Johnson resurrected the program using his patented version of the triple-option offense. Option 1 is the fullback dive and he made sure the staff recruited the type of players he wanted at the position.

Because the fullback lines up so close to the line of scrimmage and hits the hole so fast, Johnson wanted a powerfully-built player who could break a tackle or push the pile forward for a few extra yards.

Kyle Eckel was the first star fullback of the triple-option era. He weighed 237 pounds, but also possessed the speed to pull away for a touchdown if he broke into the clear. He amassed 2,396 rushing yards during the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

Eckel was the first in a succession of big battering rams with Adam Ballard (236 pounds), Eric Kettani (245) and Chris Swain (245) also enjoying great success.

Navy’s option offense has evolved under current coach Ken Niumatalolo, entering his 15th season. The Midshipmen have occasionally put the quarterback in shotgun formation and incorporated zone blocking schemes.

As a result, the fullback position has evolved as well with the coaching staff seeking prospects with a versatile skill set as opposed to sheer size.

Jamale Carothers epitomized the new breed as he was recruited as a slotback then switched to fullback. At 5-foot-9 and 203 pounds, Carothers was the smallest starting fullback of the triple-option era and his combination of speed, quickness and cutting ability proved a valuable asset. As a sophomore in 2019, Carothers rushed for 734 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Nelson Smith (5-9, 213) replaced Carothers as starting fullback the following season and led Navy in rushing.

The Midshipmen returned to having a pair of beefy bruisers last season as starter Isaac Ruoss and backup James Harris II checked in at 225 and 230 pounds, respectively.

However, this year’s crop of fullbacks look more like Carothers. Anton Hall Jr., who sits atop the depth chart, is 5-foot-8 and 205 pounds.

“I won’t say I’m like anyone else. I’m my own type of guy, but I do bring a similar running style as [Carothers],” Hall said.

Hall has also viewed plenty of highlights of what he described as “bruiser backs.”

“Back then you had big guys that would just run through everybody. I bring a different type of running style,” Hall said.

Asked to describe that style, Hall responded with one word: “Flashy.”

“I’m a stop and cut on a dime type of guy,” he said. “I feel like I can take it to the house almost every time if I get past that second level.”

Navy fullback Logan Point (38) warms up before Tuesday's practice. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Fellow sophomores Logan Point (5-11, 211) and Daba Fofana (5-8, 205) are similar fullbacks. One other characteristic they all share is inexperience. Hall totaled four carries in five games last season. Point saw action in three games solely on special teams. Fofana did not appear in any varsity games.

Assistant coach Jason MacDonald, in his fourth season coaching the Navy fullbacks, acknowledged the challenge ahead.

“The reality is that I have to do my best coaching job to get these guys ready,” he said. “I wish we were further along and there are some things I wish we were doing better, but I’m confident that when September 3rd rolls around, those guys will be ready to go.”

Hall was the 2019 South Florida Conference Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,057 yards as a senior. He had more than 20 scholarship offers and chose Navy over the likes of Bowling Green, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, Southern Mississippi, UNLV and Western Kentucky.

Hall brings a combination of speed and power to the fullback position.

“What you’re going to see from Anton is a dynamic ability in terms of short space quickness. He can put a foot in the ground and go in a different direction in a very fast manner,” MacDonald said.

McDonald added that Hall plays like a bulkier fullback because he has “a lot of pop to him.”

Hall seconded that assessment and believes he has the strength and toughness to get the hard yards inside. “Obviously, I’m not that big, but I feel I have a lot of dog in me. I’m small but powerful and I’ll run someone over if I have to,” he said.

Point enjoyed a highly productive career at Celina High in Texas, rushing for 4,253 yards and 65 touchdowns. He earned Associated Press All-State honors as a senior. MacDonald said Point, who was also a track sprinter in high school, brings better straight-line speed than Hall.

While Ruoss and Harris brought more size and power to the position, neither was a threat to go all the way.

“I think that was the one thing we were missing last season. James and Isaac knew where they were supposed to be and what they were supposed to do, but they did not have the breakaway ability that Jamal had,” MacDonald said. “I feel we have the potential to get back to that with the three guys we have on the depth chart.”

MacDonald understands that Navy fans became accustomed to watching fullbacks in the 225-245 range. When they look at the depth chart this preseason and see three players closer to 200, they are naturally concerned.

“I just want the best players we can find. If we feel the best fullbacks are between 195 and 210 pounds, they’re the ones we’re going to take,” MacDonald said. “Don’t get me wrong, there’s no way we’re turning down a 240-pound kid who is agile and can run.”

Hall hopes the Navy faithful gives this young fullback group the benefit of the doubt.

“They’re saying all this stuff because it’s not what they’re used to seeing,” Hall said. “You haven’t seen this type of fullback in this offense. You don’t know what I bring to the table. I will prove people wrong and make the fans proud.”

Running the ball on the dive is just one responsibility of the Navy fullbacks, who are also key blockers. MacDonald said Hall, Point and Fofana have all shown they can get the job done as blockers.

“What I will tell you is the young men in that room are going to give you everything they have and are going to play with tremendous passion,” he said.