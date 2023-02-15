Navy football suspends starting slotback Vincent Terrell II

Navy wide receiver Vincent Terrell Jr. dives over Notre Dame safety DJ Brown for a two point conversion during the second half of a game on Nov. 12 in Baltimore. (Terrance Williams/AP)

Navy football will head into spring camp needing to replace both starting slotbacks.

Vincent Terrell II, who started nine of 12 games in 2022, is currently not listed on the Navy football roster. Scott Strasemeier, senior associate athletic director for sports information, said the junior from Hawaii has been suspended indefinitely.

Terrell was suspended from the football team by newly hired coach Brian Newberry for “failure to meet his responsibilities as a Midshipman,” Strasemeier said. He provided no further details and said Terrell remains at the Naval Academy.

Terrell’s suspension comes on the heels of Maquel Haywood, Navy’s other starting slotback, entering the transfer portal. Haywood, who enjoyed a spectacular sophomore season, signed with Appalachian State.

Terrell ranked sixth on the squad with 238 rushing yards and third with 221 receiving yards. He scored four total touchdowns (two rushing, two receiving) and was third on the team with 533 all-purpose yards.

Terrell posted career highs of 93 rushing yards against Tulsa and 114 receiving yards against East Carolina. He scored a crucial rushing touchdown on a sweep play in Navy’s upset of No. 20 Central Florida. He had kickoff returns of 35 yards against Memphis and 24 yards versus Army.

A product of the powerful Punahou School in Honolulu, Terrell was a three-sport athlete who earned a total of 11 varsity letters in football, wrestling and track and field. He was the Hawaii state champion in the 200-meter dash.

Terrell did not see any varsity action as a plebe at Navy, then saw action on special teams in five games as a sophomore. He earned the Admiral Mack Award as Navy’s Most Improved Player during spring drills in 2022, presaging his emergence as an offensive difference-maker as a junior.

Terrell’s father is a Lieutenant Colonel in the Air Force, while his mother is a retired U.S. Army officer.