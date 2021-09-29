Navy QB Tai Lavatai recovered from injury, will battle for starting spot with Xavier Arline | NOTES

Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai was dressed for the Houston game and went through part of pregame warmups. However, when the Midshipmen began running plays on the goal line, only Xavier Arline and Maasai Maynor took snaps under center.
Coach Ken Niumatalolo said afterward that Lavatai was only available in case of emergency. The sophomore signal-caller has been recovering from a lower-body injury since being leg-whipped early in the second half of the season opener against Marshall on Sept. 4.
Niumatalolo reported on Monday that Lavatai is now 100% and will practice fully this week. While Arline has started the last two games, Niumatalolo and quarterbacks coach Ivin Jasper said it remains an open competition.
The Midshipmen have also used Maynor when forced into obvious passing situations late in games they have trailed.
“Normally, it’s not good to have dual quarterbacks. You want to settle on one,” Niumatalolo said. “It’s always great when you have a guy that has established himself as the quarterback. Your whole program can rally around him.”
However, Niumatalolo and Jasper are also waiting for one of the quarterbacks to seize the job.
“We’re an offense that is searching for an identity,” Niumatalolo said. “Until you get a quarterback who establishes himself, you can’t get an identity on what you want to do and what you want to focus on. Probably, right now, we’re dabbling in a lot as we’re trying to get some success.”
Lavatai started against Marshall after winning the preseason competition. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound sophomore directed several decent drives during the opener and ran the ball effectively between the tackles, gaining 40 yards on option keepers.
However, Lavatai struggled in the passing game, completing just 1 of 6 attempts while absorbing five sacks. He held onto the ball too long in several instances and lost a total of 22 yards on sacks.
Arline performed well in relief of Lavatai during the opener, rushing for 76 yards and a touchdown while completing 2 of 3 passes for 26 yards.
Navy put forth a disastrous offensive performance against Air Force on Sept. 11 with Arline as the starter. The Falcons stacked the box with eight or nine defenders and dared the Midshipmen to beat them in the air.
Arline was unable to force the Falcons to back off, going 0-for-5 passing and getting sacked twice. Air Force’s defense also dominated the line of scrimmage and Navy finished with just six first downs and 68 total yards.
Navy’s offense was much better against Houston on Saturday, recording 16 first downs and finishing with 300 total yards. Arline looked much more comfortable directing the triple-option attack and the Midshipmen put together four long drives.
On Monday, Arline said Jasper put in the play that produced a 40-yard scoring run during practice after picking up on something while watching film of the Houston defense.
“We had a good idea how the linebackers were going to be playing. Coach Jasper actually called the play in practice and said this is going to be a touchdown,” he said. “I pulled the football and there was a wide-open hole. It was a footrace to the end zone.”
Finishing in the red zone continued to be a problem for Navy, which settled for short field goals by kicker Bijan Nichols after reaching the Houston 13- and 19-yard lines. The Midshipmen also went three-and-out three times and had another possession end after only six plays.
“We’re playing to put points on the board, but we’re also trying to help our defense out and take them off the clock,” Arline said, acknowledging the short possessions are affecting the defense.
Ultimately, three poor possessions to start the second half changed the momentum and helped Houston overcome a 17-7 halftime deficit. The Midshipmen went three-and-out on their first and second possessions then fumbled because of a muffed quarterback-center exchange on the opening play of the third possession.
“I just think we shot ourselves in the foot multiple times. Every time we’ve had negative plays, if you look back it’s because we do it to ourselves,” Arline said. “If we could just limit the self-inflicted wounds, I think you’ll see a different outcome.”
Arline completed 3 of 6 passes for 83 yards with wide receiver Mychal Cooper doing all the damage. Cooper got wide-open downfield for a 37-yard catch and run that set up a touchdown. However, Niumatalolo said the Midshipmen missed many chances in the throwing game because Arline either held onto the ball too long or threw it away.
“We had some guys open and those are balls that need to be thrown. Xavier got some pressure and didn’t see it,” Niumatalolo said. “We had some more opportunities to put points on the board and didn’t get it done.”
Arline admitted his stature has played a role in not spotting open receivers. The Long Island native is generously listed as 5-foot-9 and therefore has trouble seeing over much taller offensive and defensive linemen.
“I’ve got to find some passing lanes and see the field better. I think taking pre-snap reads will help since I’m more of a shorter guy,” Arline said Monday. “Taking pre-snap reads and anticipating where guys are going to be on the field will give me a better opportunity to get the ball out of my hands.”
Offensive line shuffle
Running game coordinator Ashley Ingram made some changes along the offensive line going into the Houston game and it appeared to pay dividends.
Ingram shifted senior Pierce Banbury from center to right guard with Niumatalolo stating afterward it was a move designed to get “our best five guys on the field.” Junior center Luke Coleman got the start at center and acquitted himself well other than the botched snap that resulted in a fumble.
Coleman, at 6-foot-4 and 294 pounds, is bigger than Banbury. The Memphis native, who was a member of the point after touchdown and field goal unit last season, was third on the depth chart going into August training camp.
Ingram also used Darrellson Masaniai, a massive 6-foot-2, 318-pound sophomore from Honolulu, at center in relief of Coleman. Niumatalolo was impressed by how hard the offensive line came off the ball against Houston.
“I want to continue to see our offensive line improve. I was really encouraged by the way we played last week. It’s the best we’ve played up front this year,” he said.
Cooper steps up
Cooper played perhaps the best game of his career against Houston, stepping up in both the passing and blocking game.
In addition to the 37-yard catch and run, Cooper had receptions of 27 and 19 yards. Niumatalolo said there were several other times Cooper was running free on pass plays and Arline did not find him. The 6-foot-5, 221-pound senior captain was also ferocious when asked to block, taking out cornerbacks and safeties in the run game.
“Coop had a really, really good football game — probably his best game in four years here at the Naval Academy,” Niumatalolo said. “I was proud of the way Coop played.”
UCF@NAVY
Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
TV: CBS Sports Network Radio: 1430 AM, 1090 AM
Line: UCF by 15 ½