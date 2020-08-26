Depleted by transfers, Navy football is rebuilding its depth chart at the striker position

No Navy football position absorbed more hits than striker during the offseason.
Basically, the entire projected depth chart was wiped out when 2019 starter Jake Springer and backups Tony Brown and Chelen Garnes all announced that they were transferring.
Springer found a home at Ole Miss, while Garnes landed at Wake Forest. There has been no word on whether Brown has chosen a new school.
The Midshipmen were forced to rebuild the hybrid outside linebacker position with defensive coordinator and strikers coach Steve Johns turning to a seldom-used senior along with a couple untested sophomores.
“Obviously, we’ve had a lot of changes there, a lot of new personnel,” said Johns, who is in his second season overseeing the strikers. “It’s a whole new group with not a whole lot of experience. Fortunately, they are all learning fast and adjusting quickly.”
Austin Talbert-Loving, who primarily played special teams as a sophomore and junior, is atop the depth chart at striker and by all accounts has gained separation on the competition. The 6-foot, 210-pound senior saw some game action at striker in 2018 but switched to inside linebacker in 2019.
Talbert-Loving saw minimal action at the WILL linebacker spot last season as he was behind seniors Paul Carothers, Tyler Pistorio and Walter Little on the depth chart. The Bowie native was a member of several special teams and finished with 13 tackles.
Because of injuries, Talbert-Loving did see some game time on defense and amassed a career-best four tackles against Tulane while recording a sack and recovering a fumble in two other contests.
Newberry changed the basic responsibilities of the striker when implementing his defensive system last season. As a result, Talbert-Loving is having to learn new concepts and assignments compared to when he was with the unit two years ago.
“[Talbert-Loving] played the position before, so he’s got some game experience. At the same time, the position has changed since he was there,” Johns said. “He’s got to work on incorporating the whole package. [Talbert-Loving] is still in the process of learning it, but he’s getting better every day.”
Josh Adams is currently second on the depth chart, ahead of classmate Vincent Thomas Jr. Adams was a four-year varsity letterman at Ramsay High, which captured the Class 6A 2016 state championship in Alabama. Johns is excited about the tools and intelligence possessed by the 6-foot, 198-pound player — a direct entry recruit who only played junior varsity games a year ago.
“Josh is really developing nicely. He’s got a good feel for the position and is very athletic,” Johns said. “He hasn’t really played yet, so every day is a great learning opportunity. He’s got a lot of football smarts and is very serious about studying and developing himself.”
Johns said the striker position might not be accurately described as an outside linebacker anymore, stating it has “evolved’ into more of an “inverted safety.” When recruiting prospects for the position, the staff is mostly evaluating big safeties. Johns explained the position requires the ability to cover and play in the box against the run.
In Newberry’s scheme, the striker is often asked to blitz off the edge. Navy has developed blitz combinations that mostly involve the striker and the inside linebacker. Johns said MIKE backer Diego Fagot will be making checks at the line of scrimmage after analyzing the offensive formation.
“Last year, you saw there were a lot of tackles for loss and sacks at that position,” Johns said. “So, there’s a lot of opportunities to make plays at striker. It’s a real dynamic position and I think guys have a lot of fun playing it.”
Springer was responsible for almost all the negative plays produced by the striker last year — leading Navy with 16 tackles for loss and eight sacks while tying with Fagot with seven quarterback hurries.
Johns said the strikers will be given every opportunity to wreak havoc and believes the combination of Talbert-Loving and Adams can maintain that level of production.
“I think [Talbert-Loving] and Josh will make a lot of plays this season. We’re going to scheme up some stuff for them. I’m very encouraged about the striker position,” said Johns, noting that cornerback Daniel Gibson (6-4, 209) is getting a lot of repetitions at the position in Navy’s “dime” package.