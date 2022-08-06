Navy football players grind during offseason workouts under direction of strength and conditioning coordinator Bryan Fitzpatrick

Navy Football strength and conditioning coach Bryan Fitzpatrick instructs players during a 2018 practice. Fitzpatrick has put this year's players through a rigorous strength and conditioning program as the team had its first full offseason since 2019. (Paul W. Gillespie / Capital Gazette)

Success on the football field from September through December is based largely on what happens in the strength and conditioning arena January through July.

Navy was unable to adhere to its normal offseason routine in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Midshipmen were sent home in March 2020 and did not return to the academy until mid-July at the earliest. Restrictions remained in place in 2021 with limits on the number of players allowed to work out simultaneously and contact tracing incidents causing complications.

Navy football resumed its traditional schedule this offseason, which 15-year head coach Ken Niumatalolo says is crucial to establishing the foundation on which to build a winning team. Niumatalolo followed the formula for 12 years and the Midshipmen enjoyed consistent success as a result. Deviating from the plan for two straight years led to consecutive losing records (3-7 in 2020, 4-8 in 2021).

“I feel good because I know what we did for 12 years worked. We finally got back to that this year,” said Niumatalolo, the program’s all-time winningest coach with a 105-75 career record. “I’m really encouraged by what I saw this summer.”

Perhaps no period is more important than the 3 1/2 months after Navy concludes spring practice in mid-April and the opening of preseason camp the first week of August. Those are the dog days when the strength and conditioning staff takes charge of workouts and players must be self-motivated.

After two years of that stretch being seriously altered, Bryan Fitzpatrick, an associate athletic director who oversees the sports performance, was able to implement a typical offseason workout program.

“Coach Fitz had full reign this summer. There were no COVID-related interruptions,” Niumatalolo said.

Niumatalolo and his assistants were able to observe strength and conditioning sessions in May and June before taking some vacation time in July.

“Coach Fitz and his staff really got after those guys for the last two months,” Niumatalolo said. “I’ve never been so happy to see people throwing up.”

Returning Navy football players spend two weeks fulfilling their summer training requirements at the end of May. They return to Annapolis and jump right into the summer strength and conditioning regimen.

Workouts are held five days a week with Fitzpatrick dividing the summer into two blocks. For most of June, he implemented a four-day split with weightlifting sessions held Monday and Tuesday with Wednesday designated for “active recovery.” Thursday and Friday are a mix of lifting along with speed and conditioning work.

During the second block in July, Fitzpatrick and staff cut back on weightlifting and increase running in order to prepare the players for the grind of preseason practices.

“Later in the summer we tone it down and focus on short speed stuff, more football-related agile reactions and motions,” senior linebacker and tri-captain John Marshall said. “Overall, it’s a grueling summer that really gets us ready for these long, hard practices in August. It’s just constant running out here in this heat.”

Fitzpatrick is blessed with a strong team that features associate strength and conditioning coach Bryan Miller. Cliff Dooman and Nick Aloi are the other full-time strength coaches assigned to football.

Weightlifting sessions are held at 1:30 and 4 p.m. each day with players attending either based on their summer school schedule. Marshall said many players work out on their own in addition to the scheduled lifting or conditioning.

“There is a lot of self-motivation involved. We do our own drills after workouts,” he said.

Speaking to the media following Navy’s first preseason practice Wednesday, Marshall praised Fitzpatrick and his staff for the meticulousness of which they manage the offseason strength and conditioning program.

“I’ve never been worked this hard my whole life, but it’s paid dividends because I feel the best I ever have going into preseason camp,” he said.

Senior tackle and tri-captain Kip Frankland praised the strength and conditioning coaches for their dedication as well as their ability to encourage and motivate the players.

“Fitz and his staff are awesome and we love them. They do a great job of pushing us hard,” Frankland said. “I think everyone bought in this summer and worked their butts off. I think the whole team is in great shape.”

While the strength and conditioning staff provides direction and oversight, they rely on the upperclassmen to monitor the work rate of their teammates and hold everyone accountable.

“It’s our job as a strength staff to come every day with the juice and we rely on the senior leadership to keep the energy high in the room and make sure everyone is working hard,” Fitzpatrick said.

Navy uses the Catapult tracking system to monitor the performance level of players. Fitzpatrick and Miller don’t necessarily need those metrics as they’ve been in the business long enough to tell with their own eyes whether players are showing improvement.

Fitzpatrick declined when asked to name the “champions” of offseason strength and conditioning workouts. Naturally, the younger players have a further hill to climb then the juniors and seniors, but the goal is for everyone to get bigger, faster and stronger.

“We didn’t crown anybody in that way. Honestly, the list would be too long for me to name each individual guy that made great strides from a conditioning standpoint, a body composition standpoint and a strength standpoint,” he said.