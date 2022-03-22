Building on last year’s win over Army, Navy football opens spring camp with enthusiasm and eye for better 2022 season

Navy began spring football camp Monday afternoon amid sunny skies and balmy temperatures.

“The weather is starting to warm up here in Annapolis, so I think it’s perfect timing for spring football,” coach Ken Niumatalolo told the media during an online news conference before taking the field for the first of 15 practices.

Advertisement

Navy fielded arguably the youngest team in program history last season with 25 sophomores or freshmen listed as starters or second string on the depth chart for the showdown with archrival Army.

The Midshipmen closed out an otherwise disappointing season with two straight wins, including an uplifting upset of the Black Knights. Niumatalolo said that gritty, hard-fought 17-13 victory at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, gave the Mids momentum going into the offseason.

Advertisement

“I think this new team of 2022 has fed off our last win over Army. It has carried over into our offseason conditioning,” he said. “We’re trying to build off the euphoria of that last win.”

Navy concluded the 2021 campaign with a 4-8 record, its third losing season since 2018. However, four of the losses came by a touchdown or less and it was clear the young, inexperienced squad improved as the season went along.

Niumatalolo said the victories over Temple and Army to close out the campaign provided proof to the players that paying attention to details pays dividends. In meetings with the team, the 15th-year mentor has discussed the disparity between winning and losing.

“They’ve tasted what a hard-fought, sweet victory is like and they’re hungry for more,” Niumatalolo said. “My message to the players is: ‘Which one do you want? Remember when we didn’t do things right, here are the results.’

“We are hopeful that some of our growing pains from last season will pay dividends this season. Hopefully, build off the positives and learn from the negatives.”

Niumatalolo blamed Navy’s unprecedented youth on the unique circumstances caused by the pandemic. Midshipmen were locked down at the academy, spending weeks at a time confined to their rooms inside Bancroft Hall.

Mental health issues and general discontent with the conditions led to a “lot of attrition during the pandemic,” Niumatalolo said.

Navy will continue to feel the impact of what happened during the 2020-21 school year moving forward because large numbers of recruits that were sent to the prep school in Rhode Island did not enroll at the academy.

Advertisement

Navy football released an updated depth chart Monday morning that is still loaded with players who are currently sophomores and freshmen at the academy. However, many of those youngsters gained valuable experience last season and will be better off as a result.

However, Niumatalolo said the coaching staff must continue to focus on the fundamentals to make sure everyone is on the same page in terms of techniques and systems.

“It’s the dilemma of spring ball; You always want to start from the ground zero to make sure your foundation is solidified. You want to make sure you’re not glossing over things,” he said. “You feel good about the young guys that got some experience, but there is always room for improvement. We have to be careful and make sure everyone is concrete with knowing what they need to do on offense, defense and special teams.”

Most of Navy’s questions marks entering spring drills come on offense, as only four players who started against Army return: Wide receiver Jayden Umbarger, left tackle Jamie Romo (St. Mary’s), right tackle Kip Frankland and quarterback Tai Lavatai.

Meanwhile, the Midshipmen must replace several talented skill position players in leading wide receiver Mychal Cooper, slotbacks Chance Warren and Carlinos Acie, who averaged 8.8 yards per carry, as well as fullbacks Isaac Ruoss, the team’s leading rusher, and James Harris II.

Advertisement

Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai, pictured last year against East Carolina, enters spring camp as the clear-cut starter at quarterback after finishing the season strong. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Lavatai enters spring camp as the clear-cut starter at quarterback after finishing the season strong. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound sophomore grew up considerably during the Army-Navy game with Niumatalolo citing his determined 8-yard touchdown run in the first quarter as the turning point.

Lavatai rushed for 371 yards and a team-best seven touchdowns and passed for another 445 yards and five scores in 2021. Navy made the quarterbacks live last spring, but Niumatalolo said Lavatai would be no-contact this spring.

“We won’t tackle Tai. We already know how physical he is,” he said.

Backup quarterback Xavier Arline is not participating in spring camp because he’s playing for the Navy lacrosse team. However, Niumatalolo said Arline is attending as many football meetings as he is able.

Arline’s absence will result in additional practice repetitions for third string quarterback Maasai Maynor, who will be a senior next season. The 6-foot, 200-pound New Jersey native has made four career appearances.

Advertisement

“Maasai is going to get a lot more reps. It’s a great opportunity for him,” Niumatalolo said.

Niumatalolo also revealed Monday the coaching staff is going to take a long look at talented sophomore Kai Puailoa-Rojas at quarterback. He was a quarterback at St. Bonaventure High in Ventura, California, before switching to slotback upon arrival in Annapolis.

Navy brings back a significant amount of talent on defense with 12 different players having started games in 2021. However, the losses were notable as inside linebacker Diego Fagot, tackle J’arius Warren along with cornerbacks Michael McMorris and Jamal Glenn will all be graduating.

The Midshipmen dealt with the loss of two other notable seniors during the season as starting safeties Kevin Brennan and Mitch West suffered career-ending injuries.

Current sophomore Will Harbour, who missed half the 2021 campaign due to injuries, will move into the middle linebacker position vacated by Fagot. Freshman Colin Ramos, who saw considerable action against Temple then started versus Army, enters spring camp atop the depth chart at the weak side inside backer position.

Advertisement

Plebes Mbiti Williams and Elias Larry will get the first shot at replacing Glenn and McMorris at the cornerback spots. Sophomore Clay Cromwell, who had a breakout season as the backup nose guard, will shift over to tackle to replace Warren.

Of course, spring practice provides an opportunity for all those who did not see action last season to impress the coaching staff. Niumatalolo reiterated that players not on the initial depth chart will be given every chance to prove they belong on it.

“Now the guys that were on scout team getting yelled at have a chance to show what they can do. It’s always an exciting time,” Niumatalolo said.