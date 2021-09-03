Navy football looking to deliver another bounce-back season: ‘This year has been completely different’

Will Navy football author an impressive bounce-back season like it did in 2019? Or will the Midshipmen suffer their third losing season since 2018?
Was last year’s 3-7 record an aberration because of the challenges of playing amid a pandemic? Or was it simply the continuation of a downward trend for the program resulting from playing in the highly competitive American Athletic Conference?
Answers to those questions will begin to come Saturday afternoon in Annapolis when Navy hosts Marshall in the season opener for both schools. The Thundering Herd, who finished 7-3 in 2020, are the preseason pick to finish atop the East Division of Conference USA.
It is a far more difficult opponent than normal as the Midshipmen have traditionally welcomed a Football Championship Subdivision opponent into Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium for the first home game.
“I’d much rather have opened up with a Patriot League team. That would have been my preference,” Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said.
Getting a stiff test right out of the gate might not be a bad thing in this unusual season as Navy hosts service academy rival Air Force on Sept. 11. That game is being played a month earlier than usual to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 terrorist attacks.
Marshall, which features a high-powered spread passing attack and a defense that was among the nation’s best last season, will certainly prepare Navy for Air Force far better than playing Holy Cross would.
Niumatalolo has already dismissed the results of last season because Navy was unable to follow the preparation routine that has proven so successful during the current triple-option era (2002 to present). Spring camp and summer workouts were canceled because of the coronavirus and Niumatalolo decided to hold noncontact practices during August training camp.
“I don’t know how many times I have to say this — we didn’t practice last year,” Niumatalolo said during Navy football media day in early August. “I wouldn’t call what we did practice. We were practicing social distance football. That doesn’t work. This isn’t a socially distanced game.”
Navy conducted extremely physical, fast-paced practices that almost mimicked games during spring camp. All the quarterbacks were live, meaning they could be tackled to the ground.
Players remained in Annapolis for much of the summer to participate in offseason workouts. August training camp has also been grueling with plenty of hard-hitting during scrimmages.
“This year has been completely different. From January on, we’ve been doing our normal things. Normal winter workouts, normal spring practices, normal offseason conditioning,” Niumatalolo said. “Football is a hard game, and you have to do hard things to prepare. Last year, we didn’t do anything. We shadow-boxed all summer practice.”
Niumatalolo, in his 14th year at the helm, has said several times this preseason that Navy football is back. He believes the Midshipmen are capable of a turnaround similar to 2019 when, coming off a 3-10 campaign, they went 11-2, captured the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy and upset Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl.
“I feel much better because I know we prepared the way we normally prepare. I don’t have any apprehension. I know what we can do because I’ve seen it,” Niumatalolo said.
Reaching double-digit wins could be difficult against a schedule Niumatalolo has termed “by far the toughest in my 24 years” at Navy. There are no breathers as the Mids face a brutal conference slate featuring defending champion Cincinnati as well as past champs Central Florida, Memphis and Houston. It’s no easier out of conference with Marshall joined by Army, Air Force and Notre Dame.
It is rated the nation’s third-toughest schedule based off opponent winning percentage in 2020.
Offensive improvement is the key to a winning record. An unsettled quarterback situation and subpar offensive line play were the main reasons the Midshipmen posted easily the worst offensive numbers of the triple-option era.
Navy ranked 124th out of 127 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in total offense and 121st in scoring offense. The Midshipmen were 52nd in rushing offense with 177.6 yards per game after ranking No. 1 in 2019 with a school-record 360.5 yards per game.
Hopes for a return to form in 2021 took a hit when dynamic fullback Jamale Carothers was dismissed from the academy and transferred to Western Kentucky.
Niumatalolo and offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper are confident the triple-option attack will be much improved despite having four first-year starters along the offensive line, two fullbacks who did not receive a single carry between them and a slotback corps that provided very little production last season.
It all starts with having a quarterback capable of reading defenses, making checks at the line of scrimmage, executing the various elements of the option and distributing the ball properly. Sophomores Xavier Arline and Tai Lavatai engaged in a tight battle for the starting job with the competition coming down to the wire.
Niumatalolo declined to name a starter this week and it could come down to a game-time decision.
“There isn’t a huge disparity. It isn’t a clear-cut deal. They both have done really good things and have their strengths,” he said. “If one guy starts, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the other guy play in the game because they’re that close.”
Seniors Isaac Ruoss and James Harris II will split time at fullback, while senior captain Chance Warren spearheads a slotback corps that must make the slotback pitch a more dangerous element this season.
Senior Pierce Banbury anchors an offensive line that has reportedly rediscovered the smashmouth style that is typical of Navy football.
“We’re seeing the offensive line jelling and clicking really well. They’re firing off the ball and being a lot more physical,” Warren said. “That’s what we need up front. It all starts up front for the skill guys to do our job and move the ball as an offense.”
Navy’s offense struggled to move the ball against an experienced defense mixing aggressive schemes during spring practice. Niumatalolo and Jasper said the offense has operated more smoothly and efficiently during preseason camp.
“There have been enough good things from the quarterback and the offense that I’m encouraged. I feel like we’re able to run our core offense,” said Niumatalolo, estimating that the offense got nearly 1,000 live snaps against the defense between spring and summer camps.
Sophomore nose guard Donald Berniard Jr. is a believer because the offense has given the defense all it could handle for the past month. He praised running game coordinator Ashley Ingram and fellow offensive line coach Danny O’Rourke for their work.
“I don’t know what Coach Ingram and Coach O’Rourke are doing over there but compared to the spring the offensive line is coming off the ball way harder,” Berniard said. “From what I’ve seen, Coach Jasper has some things in the works. I have full faith in my offense this year.”
After struggling for most of the season, Navy’s defense got its act together during a nearly one-month layoff because of COVID protocols and played lights out over the last three games. The Midshipmen limited Memphis, Tulsa and Army to an average of just over 14 points and 246 total yards per game.
It marked the first time since 1997 that Navy held three straight opponents under 300 total yards.
Navy returns 13 defensive players that started at least one game last season along with several backups that gained valuable experience. Inside linebacker Diego Fagot, a two-time All-American Athletic Conference selection who has amassed 188 career tackles, is the emotional leader of the unit.
Safety Kevin Brennan, cornerback Michael McMorris and tackle J’arius Warren are other veteran senior stalwarts, while Berniard, raider Nicholas Straw and striker John Marshall all emerged as playmakers last season.
“I think we have a good group that has worked really hard in the spring and summer and had a great fall camp. I’m ready to unleash these guys and see what we’ve got,” Navy defensive coordinator Brian Newberry said.
Season opener
MARSHALL@NAVY
Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: 1090 AM, 1430 AM