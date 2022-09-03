Bill Wagner: This is a critical campaign for Navy football coming off consecutive losing seasons | COMMENTARY

Starting quarterback Tai Lavatai and the entire triple-option offense needs to show improvement in 2022 if Navy football is to rebound from back-to-back losing seasons. Head coach Ken Niumatalolo, left, feels confident going into this season because Navy finally had a normal offseason. (Tommy Gilligan/AP)

Navy football begins its 142nd season Saturday against Delaware. It’s not hyperbole to suggest this might be the most important campaign in recent memory.

Navy has posted losing records in three of the last four seasons. For a proud program that suffered just one losing season from 2003 through 2017, that trend is disturbing.

Advertisement

Simply put, the Midshipmen need to right the ship.

Outside observers have been asking if head coach Ken Niumatalolo is on the hot seat going into this season. I don’t believe so at this time for multiple reasons.

Advertisement

First and foremost, Niumatalolo has a tremendous track record of success. He is far and away the winningest coach in program history with an impressive overall record of 105-75. Navy has captured the coveted Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy six times during his 15-year tenure.

The Midshipmen have reached double digits for wins four times in program history and three have come under Niumatalolo. He coached two other teams that notched nine wins.

By any measure, Niumatalolo has put together a resumé worthy of consideration for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Navy endured four straight losing seasons and went 1-20 for the last two before Charlie Weatherbie was fired as head coach. Weatherbie had only led the Midshipmen to two winning seasons previously.

Bottom line, Niumatalolo has built up a ton of equity based on past success.

Coach Ken Niumatalolo is confident @NavyFB will author a bounce-back season in 2022. Navy opens Saturday against perennial FCS power Delaware.https://t.co/KGHm55kclm pic.twitter.com/UTz2PEYfRQ — Bill Wagner (@BWagner_CapGaz) August 31, 2022

Secondly, the 2020 and 2021 seasons should have an asterisk because trying to operate a major college football program amidst a historic pandemic was unprecedented. Niumatalolo has detailed many times how things were even more difficult at the Naval Academy, which sent the midshipmen home for good in March 2020, then imposed Bancroft Hall lockdowns and quarantines when the brigade finally returned.

There’s a reason why there are only 12 seniors on the depth chart for the opener against Delaware. Most of the football players from the Class of 2023 are gone. That speaks to how miserable life was at the Naval Academy for two years due to COVID.

From a football standpoint, Niumatalolo has detailed ad nauseum how offseason preparations were impacted. In 2020 and 2021, he was not able to develop teams using the blueprint that produced 10 winning seasons under his watch.

Advertisement

Another important factor to be considered is the caliber of competition in the American Athletic Conference. It has increased considerably since Navy initially joined in 2015.

There’s a reason why Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston were handpicked to join the Big 12 Conference. It’s because those programs had reached a Power Five level. SMU is not far behind.

There are no cupcakes in this conference. You can have a darn good football team and still finish with a losing record in the American.

Niumatalolo made a major mistake by voluntarily electing not to block or tackle during the 2020 preseason. The results were disastrous as the Midshipmen were physically overmatched for the first few weeks on the way to a 3-7 campaign.

Going 4-8 in 2021 was clearly disappointing, but upon closer inspection, the Mids were not nearly as bad as it was the previous season. Navy had the ball late with a chance to tie or take the lead against undefeated Cincinnati before falling, 27-20. Losses to Houston and SMU were also by a touchdown or less.

That shows the Midshipmen remain extremely competitive with the elite programs of the American Athletic Conference.

Advertisement

Fans were encouraged by the fact Navy finished strong last season, winning three of its last five games. Niumatalolo still laments the one that got away during that stretch, a heartbreaking 38-35 loss to East Carolina on Homecoming, thanks to a 54-yard field goal as time expired.

If the Midshipmen suddenly start getting blown out routinely by AAC opponents, then there will be real cause for concern.

Navy Midshipmen athletic director Chet Gladchuk Jr. speaks with football head coach Ken Niumatalolo during Navy Football Fanfest on Aug. 6. (Tommy Gilligan/AP)

Ultimately, the most important factor an athletic director must consider when contemplating a coaching change is this: Can you definitely hire someone better?

It’s hard to imagine Navy finding a head football coach who is a better fit than Ken Niumatalolo.

After 25 years on the Navy football beat, it is clear to me that service academy teams must employ the triple-option offense to be successful. One need only look at what happened when Army West Point tried alternative forms of offense to see the truth of that statement.

There are no coaches available who know triple-option football better than Ken Niumatalolo and Navy quarterbacks coach Ivin Jasper. That is unless Paul Johnson wants to come out of retirement.

Advertisement

There are other Paul Johnson disciples out there, notably Kennesaw State head coach Brian Bohannon, but none have nearly as much knowledge and experience as Niumatalolo.

What Niumatalolo brings to the table that no coach in America can is a deep understanding of how to manage a football program at the Naval Academy. This is the 57-year-old Hawaii native’s 25th season in Annapolis and he understands the nuances of the academy better than anyone.

That cannot and should not be underestimated.

All that preamble aside, I return to the original point of this column, which is that this is an absolutely critical campaign for Navy football. Niumatalolo has told anyone who will listen that he feels much better going into this season because the coaching staff was finally able to prepare the team the way it did for 12 seasons prior to the emergence of COVID.

If Navy goes 3-7 or 4-8 again, it would mean the program is in serious trouble. An already restless fan base would grow even more worried, while athletic director Chet Gladchuk would no doubt demand answers.

Another season like 2020 or 2021 would most likely put Niumatalolo on the hot seat.

Advertisement

However, the landscape of the American Athletic Conference will change dramatically in 2023. Three of the top tier programs (UCF, Cincinnati, Houston) are leaving and being replaced by Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, Alabama-Birmingham and Texas-San Antonio.

Those are the types of football programs Navy routinely scheduled when it was an independent.

Despite an extraordinary wave of injuries, Navy’s defense steadily improved in the second half of last season and put forth its finest performances in the final two games against Temple and Army.

With a ton of talent returning and the overall experience level greatly enhanced, there is every reason to believe defensive coordinator Brian Newberry will field a unit that keeps the Midshipmen in most games.

The key to a winning season is the Navy offense, which posted subpar statistics across the board the previous two seasons. Starting quarterback Tai Lavatai needs to take his game to another level in terms of directing the option and it’s imperative he become more of a running threat.

After ranking 52nd (2020) then ninth (2021) in rushing average, the Midshipmen must return to the territory to which they were accustomed from 2002 through 2019. Navy led the nation in rushing average six times and finished second or third five other times during that span.

Advertisement

In other words, the Navy triple-option offense fans have come to expect must be on display throughout this season beginning Saturday against Delaware.