Navy football favored for first time this season against struggling Temple

Temple football is a struggling program with some personnel issues at present.
The Owls (3-8, 1-6 American Athletic Conference) have lost six straight games and have recently dealt with some controversy with two highly touted transfers leaving the program.
Quarterback D’wan Mathis and running back Iverson Clement abruptly left the team. Clement, a transfer from Florida, subsequently accused the coaching staff of mistreatment surrounding his removal from the team.
Mathis, a transfer from Georgia, played in seven games and threw for 1,225 yards and six touchdowns. OwlsDaily of 24/7Sports reported last week that Mathis had left the program, although coach Rod Carey told the media the redshirt freshman quarterback is still on the roster.
Temple’s losing streak and apparent disarray is a reason why Navy (2-8, 2-5) is favored by 10 points ahead of Saturday’s meeting at Lincoln Financial Field. It marks the first time this season the Midshipmen have been favored to win.
Veteran coach Ken Niumatalolo said Monday that Navy is the last team that can take an upcoming opponent lightly regardless of the circumstances.
“We’ve got to worry about ourselves, man. It’s not like we’re Alabama. We’re 2-8, so we have to focus on ourselves,” Niumatalolo said. “[Temple] has always been talented. They’re going to be big and physical and very athletic.”
Niumatalolo acknowledged that Temple sees struggling Navy as an opportunity to get right, especially at home.
“They’re going through some of the things we’re going through,” Niumatalolo said. “Both schools are desperate for a win, so I know guys are going to come out swinging. We’ve got to come out with our guns a-blazing.”
Temple was 3-2 on Oct. 2 after surprising conference foe Memphis, 34-31, in Philadelphia. The Owls previously beat Mid-American Conference bottom feeder Akron (2-9) and winless Wagner (0-11) of the Football Championship Subdivision.
Temple has since dropped six consecutive games by an average score of 44-7. True freshman Justin Lynch started and struggled in last Saturday’s 44-10 loss to Tulsa, completing only 22 of 37 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown and one interception.
“As an opponent, it’s always nice to play against a young, inexperienced quarterback. However, he’s a very talented kid,” Niumatalolo said of Lynch.
Temple is mired at the bottom of the Football Bowl Subdivision rankings in almost every key offensive category. The Owls are 123rd and 125th out of 130 FBS schools with averages of 297 total yards and 16.5 points per game, respectively.
Navy hasn’t fared much better. The Mids are 126th in total offense and 120th in scoring with 281 yards and 18.6 points per game.
Two statistics that figure to loom large involve the ground game. Navy’s triple-option offense ranks 10th nationally with a rushing average of 229 yards, while Temple is 124th in rushing defense with 220 yards allowed per game.
Navy’s inconsistent offense took a big step forward during Saturday’s 38-35 loss to East Carolina. Quarterback Tai Lavatai looked more confident and comfortable directing the option as the Midshipmen amassed 382 total yards, their second highest output of the season.
“This was probably our best offensive game. We actually looked like Navy football again on offense, which was encouraging to see,” Niumatalolo said. “I was encouraged because I recognized that offense. We’ve seen bits and pieces this season, but not the consistency we’re looking for.”
Niumatalolo had high praise for the performance of Lavatai. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound sophomore made his eighth career start Saturday and it appears the valuable game repetitions are beginning to pay off.
“I was really excited to see the way Tai operate the offense and got us into the right plays,” Niumatalolo said. “I thought Tai played his best game against East Carolina. He made quick decisions in the run and pass games. If Tai keeps playing like that, we can win a lot of games.”
While the offense took a step forward, the defense suffered a serious setback as it was shredded for 563 yards. East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers picked apart the pass coverage in completing 27 of 32 attempts for 405 yards and three touchdowns.
It was the most yards allowed this season by the Midshipmen, surpassing the 464 by Marshall during a 49-7 victory in the season opener. Navy defensive coordinator Brian Newberry said Monday he was “still trying to wrap my head around that.”
“I was really disappointed with the way we played. With the exception of the opener against Marshall, that was as poorly as we’ve played all year,” Newberry said. “I think we stressed a little bit. We had a bunch of guys trying to do too much. We didn’t fit things very well the first couple of drives, and after that some guys started trying to do too much.”
Newberry said Navy played with poor leverage in all areas, failed to fill gaps in the run game and had breakdowns in coverage. He accepted blame for the overall game plan and various defensive play calls that did not work out.
“It was one of those games when every call you make, you don’t feel great about it. You find yourself reaching for some calls and trying to patch things up at times,” Newberry said. “I could have helped us in some situations. I made some calls I’d obviously like to have back.”
NAVY@TEMPLE
Saturday, noon
TV: ESPNU Radio: 1430 AM
Line: Navy by 12 ½