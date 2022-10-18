Navy football loss to rebound from head-scratching loss against former division rival Houston

As Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo spent the weekend trying to digest another close loss, he looked at the final statistics and scratched his head.

Navy outgained SMU and had twice as much time of possession and still lost, 40-34. The Midshipmen held the ball for almost 41 minutes and amassed 510 total yards and came up on the wrong end of the scoreboard Friday night in Dallas.

Niumatalolo marveled over the fact the Mids ran 101 plays in the game, second-most of his 15-year tenure. Navy totaled 109 plays in a double-overtime loss at Toledo in 2013.

Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai pitches the ball on an option play during the first half of Friday's game against SMU. (LM Otero/AP)

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been involved with a game like that. We scored 34 points, but I felt like we should have had 50. I feel like we left a lot on the table.”

It was easily the worst game this season for Navy’s normally stout defense, which simply did not have any answers for talented quarterback Tanner Mordecai and a potent SMU offense. The Mustangs only had the ball for just over 19 minutes and still amassed 441 yards, while scoring five touchdowns and kicking two field goals.

Niumatalolo didn’t need to review the game tape to figure out the apparent discrepancy. The Mustangs gouged the Midshipmen with numerous big plays with Mordecai completing passes of 68, 47, 44 and 33 yards, while also scoring himself on a 60-yard scamper off a read-option keeper.

“They didn’t have the ball very long, but they didn’t need to because they scored so quickly,” Niumatalolo said. “We finally took the lead and were feeling good about ourselves, then they scored in two plays.”

SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai rushes for a touchdown against Navy defenders Rayuan Lane (18) and Elias Larry (3) during the third quarter of Friday's game. (LM Otero/AP)

It all added up to another narrow loss for Navy, which was beaten, 14-7, by Delaware in the season opener and fell, 13-10, to service academy rival Air Force.

“In my mind, we could very easily be 6-0. We could have won every game, but we also could be 0-6. There’s such a fine line,” Niumatalolo said. “We’ve got to find a way to win those one-score games.”

Navy (2-4, 2-2 American Athletic Conference) will try to right the ship when it hosts Houston (3-3, 1-1) this Saturday in Annapolis. The Cougars have played five games that were decided by a touchdown or less and have suffered two overtime defeats.

Houston leads the all-time series 6-2 after winning the last two meetings with Navy. The Cougars came away with a 28-20 victory last season in a game the Mids led at halftime.

There were three critical plays that turned the tide. Houston speedster Marcus Jones had a 73-yard punt return and 47-yard catch for touchdowns. Meanwhile, Navy quarterback Xavier Arline fumbled at his own 25-yard line with the turnover leading directly to the clinching touchdown.

When the American Athletic Conference was divided into divisions, Navy and Houston routinely battled for supremacy in the West Division. The 2015 meeting determined the West championship with the Cougars winning, 52-31. The following year, a 46-40 upset of sixth-ranked Houston helped Navy reach the AAC championship game.

In 2019, Navy won a shootout, 56-41, to earn a share of the West Division title. Memphis represented the division in the championship game by virtue of beating Navy head-to-head.

Most games between the Cougars and Midshipmen are high-scoring with the two teams combining for 58 points or more in five of seven meetings as conference opponents. Niumatalolo was asked during his Monday meeting with the media whether he feels it’s necessary to score a lot of points to beat Houston.

Houston quarterback Clayton Tune slips out of the grasp of Navy striker John Marshall for positive yards on a keeper in the fourth quarter of their game in 2020. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

“That has always been the case. Hopefully, we can get a lead on them and grind it out and keep their offense off the field,” he said.

Fifth-year senior quarterback Clayton Tune directs a Houston offense averaging 31 points and 402 total yards. Tune, who has played in 40 career games, has passed for 1,567 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. This will be the fourth straight season that Tune has started against Navy.

“Tune seems like he’s been there forever. I’m like, Is this guy ever going to graduate?” Niumatalolo joked. “Everything starts with the trigger puller and Tune is really good.”

Tune, just like Mordecai, is a dangerous runner and has hurt opponents on scrambles and designed keepers, totaling 211 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. The Cougars have a pair of talented tailbacks in USC transfer Brandon Campbell and Texas Tech transfer Ta’Zhawn Henry, who have combined for 516 rushing yards.

Tune’s favorite passing target is wide receiver Nathaniel Dell, who has 43 catches for 534 yards and six touchdowns. Dell was named first team All-American Athletic Conference last season after totaling 1,329 yards on 90 receptions.

The Cougars rank 25th nationally in third down conversion efficiency, which is a big reason why they have a time of possession average of 30 minutes. Meanwhile, Navy now ranks No. 1 nationally in that category, holding the ball for 37:37 minutes per game.