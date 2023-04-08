Navy football practices in front of fans during new spring ‘Eggstravaganza’ event

Navy football introduced a new event Saturday morning.

Billed as the “Spring Football Eggstravaganza,” the event featured an appearance by the Easter Bunny along with special giveaways that fit the holiday weekend theme. It was very much like the Media Day and FanFest event that is held every August, featuring many of the same elements such as players signing autographs on the concourse, a glitter tattoo and balloon artist along with carnival games, food and more.

A sizable crowd showed up at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium to watch the Navy football team practice and participate in the festivities. The Midshipmen engaged in a spirited two-hour workout that certainly captured the fans’ interest.

We hope everyone had an egg-cellent time at @navyfb's open practice today. 🐰🐣 Some sights from a morning full of football, family and fun: pic.twitter.com/oMcedkO8Rg — Navy Athletics (@NavyAthletics) April 8, 2023

Afterward, coach Brian Newberry along with coordinators Grant Chesnut (offense) and P.J. Volker (defense) conducted live interviews with Navy radio play-by-play announcer Pete Medhurst and answered questions from fans in the stands.

Newberry had high praise for what Chesnut has brought to the program as offensive coordinator and said that after three months working together he is 100% certain he made the right hire. He called the promotion of Volker from inside linebackers an “upgrade” of the defensive coordinator position.

Volker, who worked under Newberry for seven years when he was defensive coordinator at Kennesaw State and Navy, vigorously shook his head upon hearing that. Volker said he consults with Newberry every day about defensive strategy and bounces ideas off the boss.

Chesnut is revamping the Navy offense to add different elements beyond the basic triple-option that has long defined the program. The former Kennesaw State offensive coordinator is incorporating some run-pass option action and short passing game concepts.

Chesnut told the crowd the goal is for the Midshipmen to become equally adept at operating out of the shotgun or under center. Being able to do so would make Navy more unpredictable, more dangerous and enable skill position players to be utilized in diverse, creative ways.

During the question-and-answer portion of the session, a fan asked Newberry what bowl game he wants Navy to play in to cap the 2023 season.

Navy football held its spring "Eggxtravaganza" open practice and fan fest at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Saturday. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Newberry initially dodged the question by saying the primary goal going into the season was to beat service academy rivals Air Force and Army to capture the coveted Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.

However, Newberry closed out his response by saying “I’ll be happy with whatever bowl we wind up going.”

Speaking to The Capital afterward, Newberry declared the public event a success and said it was beneficial to the players to practice in front of a large audience.

“It’s always good to get in our stadium. Just a great opportunity to get some really good work done and evaluate our players in a different environment — the same environment in which they’re going to be playing on Saturdays,” he said.

“I think everyone felt the energy out here today. Guys were out there flying around and competing their tails off. It gives us a chance to talk to them about what it means to play in Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.”

It was a surprisingly chilly morning with temperatures in the mid-30s and a significant wind chill. Newberry noted that a warm, sunny day would have likely brought out a lot more fans, but was nonetheless impressed by the turnout.

“It’s great to see a lot of fans in the stands. I know our players really appreciate all the support and interest,” Newberry said. “There is a little bit of a buzz about the program right now. I know all the players and coaches are very excited about what’s going on, so hopefully the fan base is as well.”

Navy coach Brian Newberry look on during the spring "Eggxtravaganza" open practice and fan fest at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Saturday. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

In many respects, the event had the feel of a typical spring football game that many programs conduct during this time of the year. At places such as Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State, those events attract upwards of 50,000 fans and are televised.

Navy has not held its Blue-Gold spring game since early in the 15-year tenure of coach Ken Niumatalolo. Newberry said he is “not opposed” to bringing back the spring game in some form or fashion.

“I would say it is absolutely something I would like to explore down the road,” he said. “This year, with all the coaching changes and what we’re doing offensively being so new, you want to limit the exposure. Next year, I’m open to doing something a bit bigger at the end of spring ball.”

Captain, my captain

Newberry touched on a couple other topics Saturday morning, including the impending election of team captains. He continued a practice implemented by Niumatalolo of not voting for captains until after spring camp had concluded.

Navy has a large number of rising seniors who have been multi-year starters, including quarterback Tai Lavatai and guard Josh Pena on offense, along with nose guard Donald Berniard Jr., end Jacob Busic and safety Eavan Gibbons on defense.

“I’m going to hold off naming names because there are numerous guys. We’ve got a really good senior class,” Newberry said. “There are multiple guys on both sides of the football that could step into that role and do a great job.

Navy quarterback Teddy Gleaton looks to throw during Saturday's spring "Eggxtravaganza" open practice and fan fest at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Most improved

Navy’s coaching staff must also select the Vice Admiral Mack Award winner as most improved player during spring drills. There are a slew of candidates for that honor as well, with coaches at almost every position group mentioning young players who have stood out.

Freshman quarterback Teddy Gleaton has been solid throughout camp and it looks more and more like he will emerge as the starter. Freshman fullback Alex Tecza has opened eyes by breaking long runs. Sophomore Javan Bouton has been getting most of the work with the starters at right tackle, the position capably occupied by Kip Frankland in 2021 and 2022.

Defensively, freshman James Perkins is an impressive athlete who has been getting a lot of first-team reps at the outside linebacker position known as raider. Safety Jaxson Campbell has stepped up and taken his game to another level. Freshman Kendall Whiteside and Bryce Webb are battling for the backup spot at nose guard, a position where Navy lost two players from the season-ending depth chart.

Newberry agreed it’s wide-open as to who will wind up winning the Admiral Mack Award.

“We meet once a week to talk about personnel on both sides of the ball. We go through every position, every player on the roster,” Newberry said. “There are at least three or four guys who could probably win that award — some young guys we’re really excited about.”

Play of the day

Fans in attendance Saturday morning got to see some of the faster-developing passing schemes Chesnut has implemented. By far the biggest play of the day came when Gleaton pulled the ball from the belly of the fullback, took a two-step drop then fired a bullet over the middle to sophomore wide receiver Kroy Myers.

Myers caught the ball in stride, raced past a flat-footed safety and into the end zone to complete a long touchdown pass. It was a run-pass option play that worked to perfection. The crowd roared in appreciation while the offensive players whooped it up in celebration.

“That’s one of the ways we’re looking to get the ball out on the perimeter quickly,” Newberry said. “We’re building all that type of stuff into the offense. Once we get the foundation set, we’ll start to expand off it.”