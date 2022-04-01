Navy football linebacker Diego Fagot performs well in front of NFL scouts during Pro Day

Navy’s Michael McMorris participates in the vertical leap portion of the scouting event. National Football League scouts attended a Pro Day held at the Naval Academy, March 30, 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Diego Fagot performed the shuttle drill perfectly — shuffling laterally to his left and reaching down to touch the line, then shuffling laterally to his right and doing the same before turning and running straight ahead toward the middle of the course where he had started in a three-point stance.

A large contingent of Navy football players, coaches and support personnel roared its approval and shouted words of encouragement.

Fagot did nothing to hurt his stock during the Navy football Pro Day. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound inside linebacker posted impressive numbers in most of the testing elements in front of a dozen NFL scouts at the academy Wednesday afternoon.

Cornerback Michael McMorris along with slotbacks Carlinos Acie and Chance Warren joined Fagot for the two-hour audition. Delaware State wide receiver Trey Gross, an Annapolis High graduate, also participated.

Navy linebacker Diego Fagot takes part in the bench press portion of testing at the Academy's Pro Day on Wednesday. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

The evaluation session began in the Navy weight room on the first floor of Ricketts Hall with each of the players being measured for height, weight and wingspan. Then came strength testing with the prospects trying to bench press 225 pounds as many times as possible.

After vertical jump measurements were taken, the action moved outside to Rip Miller Field for testing in the broad jump, 40-yard dash, short shuttle and three-cone drills. That was followed by some position drills that incorporated catching passes from Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai.

Fagot put up 225 pounds 22 times, a number better than all but three linebackers at the NFL Combine. He posted a 36-inch vertical leap, which would tie for 12th at the NFL Combine.

Broad jump measures explosiveness and Fagot launched himself 9 feet, 5 inches, a respectable distance. He was not thrilled with a 40-yard dash time of 4.68 seconds because he has run faster in previous evaluations. However, the 40 times were not helped by the fact the players were running outside while buffeted by a significant crosswind coming off the Severn River.

“I was fairly pleased with how I performed. I pretty much hit the numbers I expected to, more or less,” Fagot said afterward. “It’s a competitive environment and that’s what I thrive on.”

Fagot shook his head when asked if he was nervous about performing on command for a group of NFL scouts watching his every movement closely.

“Not at all. I’ve been working toward this for three months. I felt fully prepared because I knew I’d put in the work,” he said.

Most mock NFL Drafts have Fagot as a mid- to late-round pick. The three-time All-American Athletic Conference honoree dramatically improved his stock by being named Defensive Most Valuable Player of the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Fagot, who led Navy in tackles for three straight seasons, has been working out regularly with Hunt Valley-based sports performance coach Anschel Maile-Moskowitz. Much of their training has focused on the typical testing drills NFL scouts rely on.

Maile-Moskowitz was in attendance Wednesday to provide Fagot with advice on form and technique. Each player was allowed two attempts on each drill with the best result being recorded.

Also on hand to support Fagot was his agent – Adam Heller of Vantage Management Group. Heller, who has been in contact with NFL executives and scouts, sounded confident his client would get drafted.

“Since the end of the season, Diego has done everything the right way. He’s been training very hard here on campus on a daily basis,” Heller said.

Heller has been contacted by several NFL franchises that want to bring Fagot to their facilities for private workouts and interviews between now and the draft.

“Diego has taken advantage of every opportunity to impress the pro scouts and a lot of teams are taking notice,” Heller said. “There is a lot of film out there on Diego. If people do their homework, they don’t have to dig too deep to find out the type of player and person he is.”

Fagot, who started 35 games dating back to the end of his freshman season, amassed 282 career tackles. He ranks sixth on Navy’s all-time chart with 35½ career tackles for loss.

Navy’s Michael McMorris participates in the 40-yard-dash portion of Navy's Pro Day for NFL Scouts. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

McMorris was also a four-year standout for the Midshipmen, making 32 career starts and amassing 155 tackles. The 5-foot-9, 173-pound Georgia native also totaled 21 pass breakups and six forced fumbles.

McMorris posted impressive numbers in both the vertical leap (38.5 inches) and broad jump (10-9) before clocking 4.5 seconds in the 40. He prepared for Pro Day by training regularly with Bryan Miller, Navy’s associate strength and conditioning coach.

“I think I performed pretty well. Obviously, there’s always room to improve. You’ll always have that feeling you could have done better,” said McMorris, who likened the Pro Day session to a gameday setting.

“You always feel a little nervous, a little pressure,” he said. “Once you get started, it’s like another game and all the butterflies go away. You just go out there and do what you have been doing your whole life.”

McMorris was Navy’s top cover corner as a junior and senior and routinely matched up against wide receivers from various American Athletic Conference schools and Notre Dame that went on to play in the NFL. That list includes the likes of James Proche (SMU, Baltimore Ravens), Marquez Stevenson (Houston, Buffalo Bills) Antonio Gibson (Memphis, Washington Commanders) and Gabriel Davis (Central Florida, Bills).

A scout from the Commanders spent several minutes talking to McMorris following the testing. Washington and the Atlanta Falcons confirmed private workouts with the Navy defender.

“I’ve never had a doubt that I have the ability to play in the league. I’m just excited about the opportunity and hope I get a shot,” McMorris said.

Navy’s Carlinos Acie participates in the vertical leap portion of testing during Pro Day on Wednesday. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Gross was named first team All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference as a senior after leading the Hornets with 48 receptions for 625 yards and 13 touchdowns. He ranks third in Delaware State history with 29 receiving touchdowns, fifth in receptions (146) and sixth in receiving yards (2,120).

Gross, who was selected to play in the HBCU Legacy Bowl postseason all-star game, improved on the numbers he posted at the Delaware Pro Day last week. He benched 225 pounds 14 times, ran the 40 in 4.6 seconds and landed a broad jump of 9-11.

“I really appreciate Navy allowing me to participate today. It felt good to be home and I was proud of how I performed out there,” said Gross, who is training with Myron Flowers of Top Tier Fitness in Columbia in hopes of getting drafted or signed as a free agent.

“I think I have a shot. I think if the scouts evaluate my film and really drill down on what I’ve done, they will realize I could be a real steal.”