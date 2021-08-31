Navy football staff excited about talent, depth along the offensive line with center Pierce Banbury as the leader

There were a lot of reasons why the Navy football team’s running game did not even remotely resemble the standard set during the current triple-option era last season.
The Midshipmen ranked 52nd nationally in rushing offense with just 177.6 yards per game. Navy had never been lower than sixth nationally, and its previous low was 280.5 yards per game in 2009.
It was easy to blame the shaky quarterback situation as the Mids used four players under center and none was truly effective. However, the offensive line must bear responsibility because there were many running plays in which the ball-carrier had nowhere to go.
“When we struggle, we all play a part in it. There’s no doubt the offensive line played a part in that as well,” Navy running game coordinator Ashley Ingram said. “They took last year personal and as a group are bound and determined to be better. I have no doubt they will be.”
Of course, the offensive line has a valid excuse for its lack of success last season. Navy’s spring practice was canceled, and coach Ken Niumatalolo chose not to conduct contact practices during August training camp.
As a result, the physicality that has defined the Navy offensive line since 2002 was missing. The Midshipmen are known for coming off the ball hard and hitting defenders in the mouth. Senior center Pierce Banbury, who has emerged as the unquestioned leader of the unit, insists that element will be back this season.
“We definitely have a big chip on our shoulder. Personally, I take a lot of responsibility for that,” Banbury said of the anemic rushing offense. “It’s kind of a redemption tour for us. We are ready to get after Marshall and start showing people what we’re all about.”
Navy’s coaching staff has expressed great optimism about this offensive line, even though four of the five positions are manned by first-time starters. Banbury, who started the last nine games of 2020 after appearing briefly in just two games as a sophomore, is the veteran.
“Pierce has become the leader of the group. He’s a big strong kid who has really progressed as a football player, really progressed as a leader. He’s more vocal than he’s ever been,” Ingram said. “I think a lot of that is the confidence he gained from playing last year. He played better and better as the season went along.”
Banbury, out of Oakton High in northern Virginia, knows the younger offensive linemen are looking for him to set an example. The 6-foot-2, 288-pound lineman takes every drill and practice repetition seriously.
“Right now, I’m just bringing that hard hat mentality every day — getting after it in the chutes and doing all the small details,” he said. “I try to lead with everything we do.”
Banbury’s efforts have not gone unnoticed by the other offensive linemen. Left tackle Jake Cossavella called Banbury the smartest member of the offensive line. “Pierce outworks everybody every single day. He’s like the rock of our offensive line,” Cossavella said.
Right guard Nick Bernacchi is the other senior starter along the offensive line. The Fairfax, Virginia, native played in all 10 games as a member of Navy’s punt team last season. The 6-2, 280-pound Bernacchi knows the offense after spending four years in the program.
“Nick is solid, reliable and trustworthy — just everything you would want in a Navy football player,” said Ingram, who personally coaches the centers and guards.
Cossavella and fellow junior Kip Frankland are manning the tackle spots. Frankland, out of Germantown, Tennessee, switched from center to right tackle and started the last three games of 2020. The 6-1, 280-pound junior moves well and does a good job of getting defenders to the ground.
“Kip Frankland is athletic, talented, tough and knows our system,” Ingram said.
Cossavella did not see any varsity action as a freshman or sophomore but is earning rave reviews for the way he plays the game. Offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper invoked the name of former starting center Ford Higgins, whose high motor was legendary, when describing Cossavella.
“Jake Cossavella plays with one speed — fast. He’s a very intense player who really gets after it,” Jasper said. “Jake has great energy and never takes a play off.”
Ingram has been impressed with the speed, quickness and footwork of the 6-4, 258-pound Cossavella, a product of Orange Lutheran High in California. In Navy’s triple-option offense, the tackles need to be able to reach the second and third levels and Cossavella moves well enough to do that.
“Jake is a really, really good football player — very talented and plays hard. We’re really, really excited about him. We think he has a chance to be as good as anyone we’ve had at tackle,” Inram said. “Jake’s deal is that he’s strong, mobile and a real competitor. He’s got a drive inside that demands that of himself.”
Cossavella was a plebe when Higgins was a senior and marveled at the energy rate the team captain displayed. Higgins took time to talk to the younger offensive linemen about “never leaving anything in the tank,” Cossavella said.
Sophomore left guard Josh Pena is the freshest face along the offensive line. The 6-2, 269-pound Pena plays with a low pad level and has proven he can drive defensive tackles off the ball. Cossavella, who plays alongside Pena, marvels at the youngster’s in-depth knowledge of the offense and playbook.
While the unit (minus Banbury) lacks game experience, Ingram has no concerns whatsoever about putting out four first-time starters in the season opener against Marshall on Saturday. He has insisted since last spring that this offensive line will be better than the 2020 edition.
“Here’s the deal: They haven’t played a lot of football, but they’re more talented as a group than what we played with last year,” said Ingram, who in the next breath acknowledged the unit is unproven.
“I’m not from Missouri but they’ve got to show me. These guys have to get it done on Sept. 4. We’re going to turn them loose against Marshall and I think they’ll play well.”
Cossavella, who traveled to every game last season, said those outside the program don’t understand how many practice repetitions the offensive linemen have taken by the time they’re seniors and juniors.
“Just because we haven’t been in the headlines or didn’t play last year, doesn’t mean we’re not experienced,” he said. “We’ve been there every step of the way working in the background. We’ve been under the chutes, grinding and waiting for our chance.”
Ingram loves the depth along the offensive line and thinks the backups have a chance to become standout performers. There is some serious size at the interior positions with left guard Ahmad Bradley (6-3, 300), center Luke Coleman (6-4, 294) and right guard Lionel Murtezi (6-3, 307) all bringing the beef.
“Murtezi is a big, talented kid who is going to be a good football player for us. He will play this season without a doubt. Ahmad Bradley is another young man we’re very excited about,” Ingram said.
“There are some young guys behind the starters that are as talented or more talented, so they’re going to be pushed,” Ingram said. “Competition and guys fighting for playing time is the name of the game.”
Senior Bryce Texeira will be the first tackle off the bench, capable of playing on either the left or right side. The 6-2, 282-pound Texeira moved outside after starting three games at left guard last season.
“Bryce Teixeira is really versatile and can do a lot of things. He can play both tackle spots, guard or center,” Ingram said. “He’s just a reliable guy who is a good football player and has been around the block a bit.”
Ingram is excited about the overall depth and quality of athletes Navy has developed among the offensive linemen. He noted that not one member of the depth chart was a disappointment during August training camp, saying all 15 of those players “have taken their game to another level.”
Season opener
MARSHALL@NAVY
Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: 1090 AM, 1430 AM