Navy football looks to erase memory of lopsided loss to Notre Dame in 2019: ‘We have to believe we can beat them’

Navy football was riding high going into a 2019 matchup with Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.
The Midshipmen had a five-game winning streak, a 7-1 overall record and were nationally ranked.
Quarterback Malcolm Perry was directing a prolific offense that had averaged 42 points in the seven wins and had just scored 56 against Connecticut. The Midshipmen would wind up leading the nation in explosive plays (20 yards or more) that season.
Meanwhile, first-year defensive coordinator Brian Newberry had completely turned around a defense that had struggled mightily during a disappointing 3-10 campaign the year before. Navy would wind up 48th nationally in scoring defense (25.5 points per game) after finishing 103rd in that category in 2018.
Many national pundits predicted that No. 23 Navy would knock off No. 16 Notre Dame. Instead, the Midshipmen suffered their most lopsided loss to the Fighting Irish since 2012.
Quarterback Ian Book threw for 284 yards and five touchdowns, four of which went to wide receiver Chase Claypool, as Notre Dame routed Navy, 52-20. Perry committed three costly fumbles and the Fighting Irish capitalized on each one in building a commanding 38-3 halftime lead.
“We got our butts whooped and it started with me coaching. I thought I had our team ready, but obviously we weren’t,” Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said at the time. “Tip your hats to them. They out-coached us and out-played us. They had a great plan on both sides of the ball. It was just a thorough butt-whooping.”
Navy senior cornerback Michael McMorris reflected on that result Monday as he discussed this Saturday’s game at Notre Dame. The Midshipmen showed up at Notre Dame Stadium brimming with confidence and fully expecting to come away with a win. They walked out of the visiting locker room a thoroughly defeated and humbled bunch.
“I think we got hit with a reality check. We came in too cocky and didn’t respect Notre Dame the way we should,” McMorris said.
It is a totally different story this season. No. 8 Notre Dame (7-1) is still very much in contention for a berth in the College Football Playoff, provided it wins out. The Fighting Irish have won three straight on the strength of a dominant defense.
Meanwhile, Navy (2-6) has yet to put together a complete game in all three phases (offense, defense, special teams) and know it must do so to have any shot of a stunning upset. The Midshipmen are struggling to score points, ranking 121st out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision programs with 18.8 points per game.
“Notre Dame has a really good football team like it always does and we’re going to have our hands full,” said Niumatalolo, who went on to reference what happened in 2019. “That was one of the better [Navy] teams I’ve been part of, if not the best team. We went there and they crushed us. It’s Notre Dame and it’s always going to be a tough challenge.”
Niumatalolo was an assistant under coach Paul Johnson in 2007 when the Midshipmen snapped their infamous 43-game losing streak to the Fighting Irish. Defensive end Michael Walsh and linebacker Irv Spencer stuffed tailback Travis Thomas on a 2-point conversion attempt and Navy defeated Notre Dame, 46-44, in triple overtime under the shadow of Touchdown Jesus.
Since replacing Johnson as head coach in 2008, Niumatalolo has led Navy to three victories over Notre Dame. None was more stunning than a 35-17 trouncing of the Irish at The Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in 2010.
However, Niumatalolo has also been on the wrong end of some blowouts in the series, including what happened in 2019 and a 50-10 destruction in Dublin, Ireland, to start the 2012 season.
Niumatalolo knows Navy is always going to be the heavy underdog in this game and has learned the key to victory is that Notre Dame usually needs to have an off day.
“You have to play well, hopefully they make some mistakes and you’ve got to get some luck. That’s the truth,” he said. “We have to play as well as we can possibly play and they have to help us a little bit.”
A couple of comparative scores should give the Midshipmen some hope. Quarterback Desmond Ridder and a suffocating defense were the difference as Cincinnati beat Notre Dame on its home field, 24-13, on Oct. 2.
Three weeks later, Navy contained Ridder and the rest of a high-powered offense in falling 27-20 to the undefeated and second-ranked Bearcats. Niumatalolo shook his head Monday when asked if the Midshipmen’s near loss to Cincinnati gave them belief they could beat the Fighting Irish.
“We have to believe we can beat them. That’s where everything starts. If you don’t have any belief, you’ve got zero chance,” Niumatalolo said. “You have to go in every game that way or else you shouldn’t play.”
Navy has seen its primary goals fall by the wayside already during this dismal season. The Midshipmen cannot capture the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy symbolic of service academy supremacy and are no longer in contention for the American Athletic Conference championship.
Navy does cling to the possibility of qualifying for a bowl game but must win its final four games to do so. Notre Dame is easily the toughest remaining opponent with Temple (3-5), East Carolina (4-4) and archrival Army (4-3) the others.
“This win would help us get to a bowl game, and that’s what we’re looking forward to now,” McMorris said.
This marks the 94th meeting between Navy and Notre Dame, which leads the series 79-13-1. The Fighting Irish and Midshipmen played each other for 93 straight years, making it the longest, continuous intersectional rivalry in college football. That distinction came to an end in 2020 when the contest was canceled because of scheduling difficulties caused by the pandemic.
Navy and Notre Dame were initially slated to square off in the season opener in Dublin, Ireland. Coronavirus restrictions in Ireland made that impossible, so the game was moved to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
However, Notre Dame entered into a special one-year schedule arrangement with the Atlantic Coast Conference and had to drop Navy as a result.
“It sucks that we didn’t get to play them last year. It would have been fun to play them in Ireland,” McMorris said.
Notre Dame will be the third Top 25 opponent Navy has faced this season. Niumatalolo noted the oddity of playing two teams in contention for the College Football Playoff in the span of three weeks.
Defense is Notre Dame’s calling card this season, as it ranks top 25 nationally in four categories. Perhaps most notable is the fact the Fighting Irish are seventh in turnovers gained (18) with 12 interceptions and six fumble recoveries.
Defensive end Isaiah Foskey has been a disruptive force, ranking sixth nationally in sacks, seventh in fumbles recovered and eighth in forced fumbles. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound redshirt sophomore has nine tackles for loss, 8 ½ sacks and three forced fumbles.
Safety Kyle Hamilton joins Foskey as an All-American candidate and is leading Notre Dame with three interceptions and four pass breakups. Linebacker JD Bertrand tops the team with 71 tackles, which is 31 more than Foskey who stands second.
Quarterback Jack Coan, a Wisconsin transfer, directs an offense that is averaging 32.6 points and 389.1 yards. Tailback Kyren Williams has amassed 964 yards (707 rushing, 257 receiving) and 10 touchdowns from scrimmage.
NAVY@NO. 8 NOTRE DAME
Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
TV: Chs. 11, 4 Radio: 1430 AM, 1090 AM
Line: Notre Dame by 21