Navy starting inside linebacker Johnny Hodges abruptly leaves program | Notebook

Navy football’s already depleted defense took another hit last week when starting inside linebacker Johnny Hodges abruptly left the program.
Hodges departed due to “an internal issue,” according to Navy athletics spokesman Scott Strasemeier. The Quince Orchard High product started seven games at the weak-side linebacker position and ranked second on the team with 50 tackles. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound junior also had four pass breakups, three tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries.
Will Harbour started three of four games at inside linebacker to begin the season before suffering an injury that has kept him out of the past four games. Without Harbour and Hodges, the Midshipmen are now deep on the depth chart.
Junior Terrell Adams started at weak-side linebacker against East Carolina on Saturday and wound up splitting time with freshman Tyler Fletcher, who finished with eight tackles. Defensive coordinator Brian Newberry indicated Fletcher will start this week with Adams mostly playing in nickel situations.
“Tyler Fletcher played well in his first meaningful snaps at [inside] linebacker,” said Newberry, noting the plebe had previously been playing on the outside.
Moving forward, Adams will be asked to occasionally spell senior standout Diego Fagot at the middle linebacker spot. Fagot rarely comes out of games and there have been times this season when he has played every defensive snap.
“If we need to get Diego out, we need to have the ability to do that,” Newberry said. “We’ve got to do a better job of picking and choosing series to keep him on the sidelines and keep him fresh.”
A pair of plebes — Jianni Woodson-Brooks and Colin Ramos — are listed third on the depth chart at the two inside linebacker positions. Newberry believes both have a bright future.
“It’s hard to play linebacker here and learn all the assignments as a freshman. We’ll have to get some of those guys ready,” he said. “Guys have been taking reps in practice, but we haven’t gotten them into games yet.”
Hodges initially came to Navy as a recruited lacrosse player and was part of the defensive midfield rotation as a plebe. The Darnestown resident said he “felt a void in my life” and switched to football as a sophomore.
Hodges appeared in seven games as a sophomore and finished with 13 tackles. The 6-foot-2, 228-pound linebacker made his first career start against archrival Army and responded with four tackles.
Niumatalolo probable
It appeared Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo had suffered a serious lower body injury after being wiped out along the sideline during the East Carolina game. The 56-year-old was blindsided when wide receiver Mychal Cooper knocked a defender out of bounds and went down in a heap.
Niumatalolo was down for several minutes and was in obvious pain while being evaluated by team trainers. He continued to coach but handed off play-calling duties to quarterbacks coach Ivin Jasper.
Niumatalolo limped noticeably for the rest of the game and showed up at the postgame press conference wearing a heavy leg brace. However, X-rays found no serious lower body damage and the 14th-year mentor will not need to undergo surgery.
“Fortunately, nothing is torn. Our trainers checked me out afterward and were surprised it wasn’t worse,” Niumatalolo told the media Monday. “My wife said ‘Honey, you have to open your eyes on the sideline’ and I was like ‘I know that.’ I was looking at the ballcarrier and didn’t see Coop blocking.
“Fortunately, I have a lot of fat surrounding my knee, so that cushioned the blow.”
Strasemeier said he considered listing the head coach as probable for Saturday’s game at Temple.
Offensive line shuffle
Navy has started 11 offensive linemen this season, having to mix and match because of injuries.
Sophomores Darrellson Masaniai and Josh Pena sat out the East Carolina game and that necessitated some shuffling. Senior Pierce Banbury started at center in place of Masaniai, while classmate Bryce Texeira shifted to left guard to fill in for Pena.
Junior Jamie Romo (St. Mary’s High) made his first career start at left tackle as Texeira had started the previous four contests there. Niumatalolo said it was a case of trying to get the best five available offensive linemen on the field.
That reconstituted unit performed well versus the Pirates, paving the way for the Midshipmen to amass 345 rushing yards. Navy averaged 7.8 yards per carry.
“I’ve been impressed that even with all the changes up front we’ve improved offensively,” Niumatalolo said.
Niumatalolo said Masaniai is questionable for the Temple game, while Pena is probably out for a second straight game.
Navy has started four different players at left tackle and three different players at both center and right guard. Senior left tackle Kip Frankland is the only lineman to start all 10 games at the same position.
Shuttling plays
Former Navy coach Paul Johnson always called his own plays and sent them into the huddle by shuttling skill position players. Johnson would whisper the play into earhole of a slotback or wide receiver then literally shove them onto the field to deliver to the quarterback.
Navy has used a different system to call plays for most of the Niumatalolo era. For many seasons now, the Midshipmen have used signals to send in the plays. Navy did not huddle, instead lining up so the coaching staff could identify the defensive formation.
Niumatalolo went old school against East Carolina, once again sending the plays in with a slotback or wide receiver. He was asked Monday why that change was made.
“Teams are getting good at stealing signals,” Niumatalolo said matter-of-factly. “It’s harder to steal signals when you have guys taking them in.”
NAVY@TEMPLE
Saturday, noon
TV: ESPNU Radio: 1430 AM
Line: Navy by 12 ½