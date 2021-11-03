Navy football players revel in opportunity to test themselves against the best through Notre Dame rivalry | NOTES

Michael McMorris will never forget starting at cornerback for Navy football against Notre Dame as a plebe.
One year removed from playing for Buford High in Georgia, McMorris found himself covering a pair of future NFL wide receivers in Myles Boykin (Baltimore Ravens) and Chase Claypool (Pittsburgh Steelers).
“I remember being like ‘Oh my God, here we go.’ I just went from high school and now I’m playing against Notre Dame,” McMorris said. “It was fun going against NFL receivers, an NFL running back and now an NFL quarterback.”
Former defensive coordinator Dale Pehrson showed faith in McMorris by starting him at corner opposite senior Jarid Ryan, a Severn School graduate. It wound up being a tough day for the Navy defense, which gave up 584 total yards in a 44-22 loss in San Diego.
Ian Book (New Orleans Saints) was the starting quarterback for the Fighting Irish, while Dexter Williams (Green Bay Packers) was the starting running back. They were not the only future pros on that Notre Dame offense, as center Sam Mustipher (Chicago Bears), left tackle Liam Eichenberg (Miami Dolphins) and tight end Alize Mack all made it to the NFL.
One of Navy’s primary recruiting pitches is to tell prospects they will get to play against Notre Dame every year. To a man, the Midshipmen will talk about how they enjoy testing themselves versus a program loaded with top-tier talent.
Factor in the game being played at either fabled Notre Dame Stadium or an NFL venue when Navy is the host and that adds to the aura. There is also tradition, as the Midshipmen and Fighting Irish have been playing each other since 1927.
“It’s a rivalry that goes way, way back. It’s very exciting because it’s a great atmosphere and it’s fun going up against athletes like that,” McMorris said.
Navy once had an historic 43-game losing streak to Notre Dame. That ended in 2008, and the Midshipmen have beaten the Irish three more times since. The last victory for the perennial underdog came in 2016, when quarterback Will Worth led Navy to 28-27 victory over Notre Dame at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.
McMorris only knows two lopsided losses to Notre Dame but believes Navy could pull another upset this season. The Midshipmen are buoyed by the fact they only lost by a touchdown to a second-ranked Cincinnati club that beat the Fighting Irish on their home field.
“I feel like if we limit our mistakes and stop beating ourselves, make it us against them instead of us versus us, we’ll have a great chance of beating them,” McMorris said. “We’re going to respect our opponent, but we’re not going to fear our opponent.”
McMorris believes the defensive backs will be a key to victory because they need to hold up in coverage whenever defensive coordinator Brian Newberry decides to blitz. Another key involves the slew of young players the Midshipmen are using not being awestruck by Notre Dame Stadium.
“We can’t let the moment get too big. You just have to do your job and trust that everyone else will do their jobs,” McMorris said. “Beating Notre Dame would be amazing, but I’m treating it like another game.”
Saturday will mark the 11th time Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo has traveled to South Bend to play a game under the shadow of Touchdown Jesus. He described Notre Dame Stadium as “an unbelievable atmosphere, one of the best in college football.” However, the 14th-year head coach said the Midshipmen cannot be overwhelmed by their surroundings.
“It’s not like we’re going to an amusement park to look around. If we go there as tourists, they’re going to crush us like last time,” Niumatalolo said.
Niumatalolo was asked Monday what type of response he’s seen from players the first time they step foot in Notre Dame Stadium, which opened in 1930 and has a capacity of 77,622. There are rarely any empty seats come kickoff time and the partisan crowd is loud, while the famous fight song (Victory March) plays repeatedly.
“I’ve played them so many times there that I’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen guys star-struck with looks of awe and amazement or even bewilderment,” Niumatalolo said. “I’ve also seen some guys that had steely eyes and were ready to go — determined to play well and determined to win.”
Explosive plays lacking
When slotback Carlinos Acie took a pitch, burst through a big hole on the right side and raced 64 yards into Tulsa territory on Friday night, it was a welcome sight for the Navy offense.
Such explosive plays have been in short supply for the Midshipmen, who have been forced to methodically drive the field to score.
Acie’s run, which set up a Bijan Nichols field goal with three seconds left in the first half, was Navy’s longest play from scrimmage this season. The Midshipmen rank last among 130 Football Bowl Subdivision schools in rushing plays of 10 yards or longer.
Navy only has 67 plays of 10 yards or more, five plays of 20 yards or more and three plays of 30 or more.
Quarterback Xavier Arline’s 40-yard touchdown run against Houston and Acie’s 64-yard scamper are the only plays of 40 yards or more. The Midshipmen like time-consuming possessions because they keep the potent offenses of opponents on the sideline, but a few long plays that allow for quick scores would be nice once in a while, Niumatalolo acknowledged.
“We need some more explosive plays. Without them, it’s hard to score because being able to be that efficient [for long drives] is tough,” he said.
Navy has scored 14 touchdowns this season and 11 have come as a result of drives that last 11 plays or more. It is not easy to execute for that long without a costly mistake, such as a penalty or negative play.
“People have playing us that way. Their coverage has been really soft and making us grind it out,” Niumatalolo said. “People have been giving us 3 and 4 yards, sort of let us bleed it out and see if we can execute it for that long.”
Sideline leadership
Senior safety Kevin Brennan, one of two defensive captains, has turned into an assistant coach while sidelined for the past three games.
Brennan has been helping freshman Rayuan Lane (Gilman) and the other young safeties during practice and games, providing veteran advice and counsel. Sophomore Eavan Gibbons is now starting at bandit position, while classmates Marcus Moore and Colin O’Connor have seen some time at safety.
Brennan traveled to Tulsa even though he was unable to play for the specific purpose of providing mentorship.
“It’s a big benefit to have Kevin around in meetings and on the practice field. He’s a great leader and is trying to make the guys around him better,” Newbery said. “The program is really important to him, and he wants to contribute in any way he can.”
Brennan is listed as questionable for Notre Dame with the shoulder injury. Newberry is hopeful he’ll be back sooner rather than later, perhaps for the Nov. 20 home game against East Carolina after the bye week.
With Navy so thin at safety, Newberry has begun using McMorris at that position when employing the nickel package. Freshman Elias Larry replaces McMorris at boundary corner because Newberry wants the veteran on the back line. It also allows John Marshall to return to his more natural position of striker, the hybrid outside linebacker position.
“That’s a change we’ve made, and I think it’s a good one moving forward,” Newberry said. “It’s always about getting our best players on the field. Mikey is one of those guys that is extremely smart and can make that transition [to safety] without any problem.”
Meanwhile, field corner Jamal Glenn has steadily blossomed into a big-time leader on the defensive side. The Laurel resident is enjoying an outstanding senior season, ranking third on the team with 38 tackles.
Together, Glenn and McMorris have provided Navy with strong, steady play at the corner position, which is always under pressure from the powerful passing attacks of the American Athletic Conference.
“It’s always great to have two seniors with a lot of experience out there on the perimeter. I think the safeties have a level of comfortability with Jamal and Mikey being out there,” Newberry said.
NAVY@NO. 10 NOTRE DAME
Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
TV: Chs. 11, 4 Radio: 1430 AM, 1090 AM
Line: Notre Dame by 21