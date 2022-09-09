Navy football has landed a lot of talent from the greater Memphis area, especially since joining the AAC

Former Navy cornerback Cameron Kinley is one of the many standout players Navy football has gotten out of Memphis. Kinley, shown celebrating a missed field by Memphis in the Liberty Bowl, went to training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Joe Rondone/AP)

Navy football didn’t recruit the state of Tennessee overly hard during the early years of the triple-option era. The Midshipmen picked up players from the Volunteer State here and there, but it was not considered a major priority.

That changed after Ashley Ingram joined the staff in 2008. Ingram grew up in Georgia, played football in Alabama and had strong connections in the south.

Ingram started recruiting a couple players in the Nashville area after being hired in January. One wound up being Jabaree Tuani, who became one of the finest defensive ends in program history.

In Ingram’s very first game as a Navy assistant, slotback Shun White, a Memphis native, set a single-game school record by rushing for 348 yards against Towson. That was enough to convince Ingram to expand his recruiting efforts to the largest city in western Tennessee.

“We got a pipeline going into the Nashville area, so we started recruiting the entire state,” Ingram said this week. “We got into Memphis and started recruiting hard and we’ve gotten some really good players from there.”

Ingram’s pursuit of prospects from Memphis received a significant boost when it joined the American Athletic Conference in 2015. Navy was placed in the West Division along with Memphis, meaning the schools would play each other every season.

“Certainly, the AAC connection doesn’t hurt. The kids get to play in Memphis twice during their careers. It’s been very beneficial,” Ingram said. “I think it really matters when you’re recruiting against the other service academies; we can guarantee something the other two can’t.”

Ingram ticks off the names of some of the standout players Navy’s gotten from Memphis — defensive end D.J. Palmore, safety Sean Williams and cornerback Cam Kinley just to name a few. The Midshipmen currently have three players from Memphis on the roster — starting right tackle and tri-captain Kip Frankland along with plebes Roderick Lewis and Jacobi Rice.

Navy offensive lineman Kip Frankland, left, shown speaking at the team's Media Day, hails from the Memphis, Tennessee area and is excited to play Memphis on Saturday. The Midshipmen have built a strong recruiting network in Tennessee, especially in and around Memphis. (Tommy Gilligan/AP)

Whenever Navy brings a player from Memphis to Annapolis for a recruiting visit, they have a current player who hails from the city serve as his host. Frankland said there is a strong bond between the players from Memphis.

“It’s a close-knit group of guys from Memphis. We form the M with our hands and brag about how Memphis is a hotbed for great athletes,” he said.

Ingram agrees the quality of football played in the greater Memphis area is high. He mentioned some of the schools from which Navy has landed players — Whitehaven (Rice), Cordova (Williams) and Houston (Frankland) among publics; Memphis University School (Lewis), Christian Brothers (Palmore) and Briarcrest among privates.

“There is great high school football in Memphis — a lot of outstanding public and private school programs,” Ingram said.

Ingram spends between three days and a week in both the Nashville and Memphis areas during the spring recruiting period. If Navy is seriously involved with prospects from those cities, he will return in December and January for home visits.

There is serious competition for the top-tier talent as Ingram said every power five school in the country is scouting Memphis. Navy has gained name recognition because high school players hear about the success of predecessors who went to Annapolis.

Kinley knew all about Sean Williams; Lewis, a safety, knew all about Kinley.

Navy offensive tackle Kip Frankland blocks against UCF during the first half last season's game. Frankland hails from the Memphis, Tennessee area and is excited to play Memphis on Saturday. The Midshipmen have built a strong recruiting network in Tennessee, especially in and around Memphis. (Julio Cortez/AP)

“Every time I begin recruiting a kid from Memphis, they know of someone from the city who played at Navy,” Ingram said.

Head coach Ken Niumatalolo did not hesitate when asked this week about the Midshipmen’s success in landing talented players from Memphis.

“First and foremost, it’s Ashley Ingram. He’s our best recruiter and he’s done a really good job over the years in Tennessee, especially in Nashville and Memphis,” Niumatalolo said. “Ashley has a great eye for talent and a great feel for what kids would be a good fit for the academy.”

Playing against the hometown school, even at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, is special for the Midshipmen from Memphis.

Frankland is close friends with Memphis starting center Jacob Likes and was high school teammates with defensive lineman Hank Pearson. Memphis recruited Frankland, but only as a preferred walk-on.

Frankland fired a shot across the bow of fellow captain John Marshall and many other teammates when asked last week if he prefers Memphis barbecue over Maryland crab cakes.

“Memphis barbecue 100 percent. I think Maryland crab cakes are overrated,” he said.

In an interesting twist, White — the first prominent player from Memphis to play in Navy’s triple-option offense — has a nephew playing for Memphis this season. Braunson White, another Whitehaven product, is a defensive lineman who is expected to play on special teams against Navy on Saturday.