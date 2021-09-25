Navy defense under pressure to slow down high-powered Houston attack

HOUSTON — It would be an understatement to say the pressure is on the Navy football team’s defense going into Saturday night’s game against Houston.
The Cougars have always fielded one of the most potent offenses in the American Athletic Conference, especially when they meet the Midshipmen.
Houston has averaged 40.5 points and 402.1 total yards in six games against Navy as conference opponents. The Cougars have won four of those contests, with the Midshipmen’s victories coming in shootouts (46-40 in 2015 and 56-41 in 2019).
Adding to the pressure placed on the Navy defense is the fact its offense has been struggling. The Midshipmen have scored just 10 points through two games and are coming off an abysmal performance in which they managed only 68 total yards in a loss to Air Force.
Quarterback Clayton Tune completed 24 of 34 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns to lead Houston to a 37-21 victory over Navy last season in Annapolis. Tune has thrown for 709 yards and seven touchdowns in two games against the Mids.
“I think [Tune] does everything pretty well. The last two times we’ve played them he’s had big games — thrown for a lot of yards and hit on some explosive plays,” said Navy defensive coordinator Brian Newberry, who has watched Houston amass almost 1,000 total yards against his unit over the past two seasons.
“A big part of that is Clayton Tune, and he’s surrounded by some really good athletes that can run. They’ll get the ball to guys out in space and take shots down the field.”
Newberry is concerned about the dual-threat ability of Tune, who has 622 career rushing yards. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior from Carrollton, Texas, can escape the rush, extend plays with his feet and throw on the run.
“Clayton has a really nice arm and can make all the throws, but he can be really dangerous when he pulls the ball down and runs. When the protection breaks down, he’s getting out of the pocket and scrambling,” Newberry said.
Houston has a productive returning wide receiver in sophomore Nathaniel Dell, who led the team in receptions and receiving yards in 2020. The 5-foot-10, 155-pound speedster already has 22 catches for 301 yards and three touchdowns in three games this season.
“Nathaniel Dell is a really good wide receiver, and we always have to be aware of where he’s lined up,” Newbery said.
Navy’s defense has done a good job of stopping the Houston rushing attack the past two seasons, giving up 134 yards on the ground in 2019 and just 86 a year ago. However, long passing plays have haunted the Midshipmen with Newberry bemoaning a 51-yard scoring strike from Tune to wide receiver Marquez Stevenson last season. In 2019, Tune completed passes of 47, 52 and 67 yards.
“Our conversations with the players this week were about how many big plays we’ve given up to these guys over the last two years,” Newberry said.
“The challenge will be to stop the run and control the pass, while not giving up big plays on the back end. We have to keep everything in front of us and make them earn what they get. We haven’t been able to do that in the past two games against these guys.”
Newberry noted the Cougars have a huge offensive line, saying they are “maulers up front.” Freshman Alton McCaskill is the starting tailback and has rushed for 159 yards and four scores. Nicholas Straw, Navy’s starter at the hybrid outside linebacker position known as raider, said it’s crucial to stuff the run and make Houston one-dimensional.
“Their offensive line is big and physical, very formidable. You watch the film and they’re just throwing guys around,” Straw said. “So, it all starts up front. We have to kill the run game early and often to put them in second- and third-and-long.”
Those predictable passing situations are when Newberry dials up his exotic mix of blitzes. Tune was harassed into tossing four interceptions and the Mids also recovered a fumble in 2019.
“If we can impose our will on their offensive line and pressure their quarterback into some mistakes, that will change things,” Straw said.
Houston coach Dana Holgorsen was an assistant under Mike Leach at Texas Tech and has carried some elements of Leach’s renowned “Air Raid” offense forward. However, Holgorsen prefers an offense that is more multiple and more balanced, Newberry said.
“They do a lot more formation-wise and are a lot more balanced than a Mike Leach offense,” Newberry said. “They get into some formations that are challenging and conflict you. They give you all the personnel groupings.”
Navy’s defense showed improvement in all areas against Air Force, which was limited to 225 total yards. The Falcons were forced to punt on seven of 11 possessions and all three of their touchdowns came as a result of short fields.
“We took a step forward on defense against Air Force despite the loss. We got back to the style we want to play,” Newberry said. “We were back to flying around with reckless abandon and more detailed with doing our jobs.”
Navy will be down a starter after bandit safety Mitch West suffered a season-ending injury against Air Force. Starting free safety Kevin Brennan left that game with a hamstring injury but has recovered quickly and is expected to play Saturday night.
“Kevin is a tough dude and is going to be fine. You’d have to cut his leg off for Kevin not to go,” Newberry said.
Junior Taylor Robinson moves into the lineup to replace West after performing well in a relief role against Air Force. The Missouri native recorded a career-high seven tackles, one of which went for loss.
Straw said the Midshipmen “got our swagger back” against Air Force by adhering to the basic tenets espoused by Newberry of “playing hard, playing fast and playing physical.”
NAVY@HOUSTON
Saturday, 7 p.m.
TV: ESPNU
Radio: 1090 AM, 1430 AM
Line: Houston by 19