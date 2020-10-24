Offense sputters as Navy football gets routed by Houston, 37-21, at home

A sloppy, inconsistent offensive effort was the primary culprit as Navy was defeated soundly on its home field by Houston, 37-21. Quarterback Clayton Tune completed 24 of 34 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns for the Cougars (2-1 overall, 2-0 American Athletic Conference), who are 4-2 against the Midshipmen since both schools became members of the American Athletic Conference.