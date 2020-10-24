Offense sputters as Navy football gets routed by Houston, 37-21, at home

Navy’s roller-coaster football season continues.
Any momentum gained from two straight hard-fought wins came to a grounding halt Saturday afternoon at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
A sloppy, inconsistent offensive effort was the primary culprit as Navy was defeated soundly on its home field by Houston, 37-21. Quarterback Clayton Tune completed 24 of 34 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns for the Cougars (2-1 overall, 2-0 American Athletic Conference), who are 4-2 against the Midshipmen since both schools became members of the American Athletic Conference.
Tailback Kyle Porter had a big game for Houston, rushing for 52 yards and a touchdown while catching five passes for 79 yards and another score. Speedy wide receiver Marquez Stevenson contributed nine receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns.
Navy’s offense misfired repeatedly and most of its 372 yards came through the air. Quarterback Dalen Morris struggled to operate the triple-option as the Midshipmen were unable to muster any sustained drives until doing so on their last possession.
Morris completed 10 of 17 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns, but the running game was stymied. Houston loaded the box to stuff the fullbacks and that strategy worked as Navy (3-3, 3-1) was limited to 166 rushing yards.
Fullbacks Nelson Smith and Jamale Carothers, who have been carrying the offense, combined for just 64 yards on 19 carries.
Two of Navy’s three touchdowns came courtesy of big passing plays. Wide receiver Mychal Cooper caught a 41-yard pass to set up the home team’s first score, while running mate Ryan Mitchell delivered another with a 60-yard catch and run for a touchdown.
Morris led the Midshipmen on a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown march late in the fourth quarter after the outcome had been decided.
For the second straight game, the Navy defense was repeatedly forced to defend a short field. Safety Kevin Brennan and inside linebacker Diego Fagot led the charge as the Midshipmen stiffened in the red zone and forced three field goals in the first half but ultimately wore down as the offense struggled.
The Midshipmen moved the ball into enemy territory just twice in the second half and came up empty both times.
Normally reliable Navy kicker Bijan Nichols missed field goal attempts of 41 and 35 yards. It was a rough outing for the sophomore, who also had an extra point blocked.
It was the first league loss for Navy, which must travel to Dallas to take on No. 16 SMU (5-0) next Saturday.
Just as it did repeatedly against East Carolina, the Navy defense stiffened in the red zone on Houston’s second possession. A false start penalty helped matters and the Cougars had to settle for a 30-yard field goal by Dalton Witherspoon.
Navy was forced to call three timeouts to avoid delay of game penalties on its second possession. However, all’s well that ends well as a great play call produced a touchdown immediately after the third timeout.
Play-action fake worked to perfection and Morris found Cooper sprinting wide-open down the field and hit him in stride. Cooper should have scored a touchdown but stumbled and fell at the 8-yard line with a 41-yard catch.
Two players later, Morris followed the lead block of fullback Nelson Smith and barreled over a defender at the goal-line to complete a 6-yard touchdown run. Kicker Bijan Nichols booted the extra point and the Midshipmen took a 7-3 lead with eight seconds left in the opening period.
Witherspoon showed some serious leg strength in booming a career-long 53-yard field goal that cut the Houston deficit to 7-6 at the 10:47 mark of the second quarter.
Navy’s offense went three-and-out for the second time in three possessions and a poor punt by Daniel Davies set up Houston at midfield. A holding penalty helped the defense force a third field goal attempt and this time Witherspoon connected from 45 yards out, giving the Cougars a 9-7 lead with 6:37 remaining in the first half.
The Midshipmen needed to mount a drive to respond and did just that. Play-action worked once again on third-and-5 and this time it was wide receiver Ryan Mitchell who got behind the defense. Morris delivered a perfect strike and Mitchell raced into the end zone to complete a 60-yard scoring strike.
It was a career-long pass for Morris, who sold the fake to the fullback well. Nichols had the extra point attempt blocked as Navy retook the lead, 13-9, with 4:02 to go.
There was a huge turn of events late in the first half. Navy safety Mitch West stripped wide receiver Tre’von Bradley at the end of an 18-yard catch and outside linebacker John Marshall recovered.
That gave Navy a golden opportunity to get points to close out the half. However, the offense went three-and-out and had to punt. Houston got the ball back with 2:27 remaining, plenty of time to get a score.
Sure enough, Tune tossed a 51-yard touchdown to the Stevenson, who had beaten West badly. West hesitated for a moment and got caught flat-footed as Stevenson zoomed past to put Houston back ahead, 16-13, with 1:53 remaining.
Navy mounted a solid drive to start the second half before stalling in Houston territory. Nichols could have tied the score with a 41-yard field goal but his attempt was wide left.
Disaster struck on the first play of Navy’s next possession. Morris scrambled away from pressure and threw a bullet to fullback Jamale Carothers, who had the pass bounce off his shoulder pad and into the hands of safety Thabo Mwaniki.
Houston took advantage of the extremely short field, easily moving 20 yards for the touchdown. Porter waltzed over untouched from a yard out to increase the Cougars' lead to 23-13.
Navy went nowhere on its next possession and had to punt again, giving Houston the opportunity to put the final nail in the coffin.
Tune completed three passes for 60 yards in leading a touchdown march that gave the Cougars a commanding 30-13 lead with 14:06 remaining in the game. A well-executed delayed screen produced the score with Tune rolling out and throwing a short pass to Porter, who was behind a wall of blockers.
Porter followed his escort down the sideline to finish off a 33-yard catch and run that pretty much put the game away.
NAVY@NO. 16 SMU
Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN2 Radio: 1090 AM