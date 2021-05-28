Game times for nine 2021 Navy football games announced; Military Bowl set for Dec. 27

Navy football fans can begin planning their fall Saturdays now that kickoff times for its six home games and nine of its 12 overall have been determined.
On Wednesday, CBS Sports announced the start times for the Midshipmen’s six home games at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. As has been the case for many years now, kickoff will be 3:30 when Navy hosts Marshall (Sept. 4) in the season opener, Air Force (Sept. 11) the following Saturday as well as Central Florida (Oct. 2) and SMU (Oct. 9).
CBS Sports had previously announced the annual Army-Navy game, scheduled for Dec. 11 at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., would get underway at 3 p.m.
Both contests against service academy rivals Army and Air Force will be broadcast on CBS, while Marshall, Central Florida and SMU will be televised by CBS Sports Network.
On Thursday, the American Athletic Conference announced a number of start times and television designations for 2021 football season. Two of Navy’s road games — at Memphis (Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m.) and Tulsa (Oct. 29) — will air on ESPN.
Meanwhile, a home game against defending AAC champion Cincinnati (Oct. 23) has been set for a noon kickoff and will be nationally televised on either ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.
Navy’s meeting with Notre Dame (Nov. 6) in South Bend, Indiana, will begin at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast by NBC.
Tulsa is one of three Navy football games that do not have a kickoff time. Road games at Houston (Sept. 25) and Temple (Nov. 27) are also yet to be determined.
Military Bowl has new sponsor
The Military Bowl, which will be played Dec. 27, 2021 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, has announced a new sponsor.
Military Bowl president and executive director Steve Beck said Peraton will serve as presenting sponsor of the postseason contest that is based in Washington, D.C. and played in Annapolis.
The 2021 Military Bowl, presented by Peraton and benefiting the USO, will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. and the Bowl will be televised on ESPN. It will continue to match teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and American Athletic Conference.
“We can’t wait to get back on the field and enjoy another exciting Military Bowl!” Beck said in a news release issued Thursday. “The Military Bowl has become a year-end celebration for so many fans who join our mission to support and raise awareness for the nation’s service members.”
Peraton is the world’s leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider. Peraton recently acquired Perspecta Inc. which had been the Military Bowl’s presenting sponsor.
“Veterans are an essential part of Peraton’s workforce with more than 4,000 veterans, reservists and military spouses employed across the nation. But more than just serving as an employer of choice, we strive to be a supporter of the veteran and military community,” said Peraton chairman, president and CEO Stu Shea.
“Peraton places great value in the adage of selflessness for the team. The athletes who will take the field at this year’s Military Bowl will succeed or fail together. Football, like national security, is a team sport that rewards collaboration and selflessness.”
The Military Bowl has been played annually each December in the Washington metropolitan area since 2008. Originally held at RFK Stadium in Washington D.C., the game was moved to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in 2013.
Navy played Wake Forest in the inaugural game when it was known as the EagleBank Bowl. Northrop Grumman took over as title sponsor in 2010 and maintained that role until 2019.