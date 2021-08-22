Navy football looks to rebuild depth at crucial position after losing top two fullbacks

Fullbacks Nelson Smith and Jamale Carothers provided the bulk of production for a Navy offense that struggled mightily last season.
Smith and Carothers ranked first and second on the team in rushing with 645 and 358 yards, respectively. Those two accounted for well over half of Navy’s 1,776 rushing yards, easily the lowest total of the triple-option era.
Smith and Carothers are both gone, leaving a major void at the position and within the rushing attack at-large.
Navy’s patented triple-option offense always starts with the fullback dive. That sets the tone for the other elements of the running game — the quarterback keeper and slotback pitch.
Going into the 2021 campaign, the Midshipmen will be relying on a group of fullbacks with minimal game experience. In fact, none of the top four fullbacks on the depth chart received a single carry a year ago.
Seniors Isaac Ruoss and James Harris II, who are fighting for the starting spot, primarily played on special teams last season. Junior Mike Mauai and sophomore Malcolm Terry are both converted slotbacks with no varsity experience.
Despite the glaring lack of experience, fullbacks coach Jason MacDonald said “I absolutely love the fullback room right now,” and is confident the Mids will receive the necessary production out of the position.
“No question, all those guys are ready to go,” MacDonald said. “We’re just trying to get a little bit better every day, so that when we play Marshall in a couple of weeks, we’re at the top of our game.”
Harris was succinct when asked what he would tell Navy football fans who are worried about the fullback position based on knowing almost nothing about the available candidates.
“We’ll definitely get the job done. There’s nothing to worry about,” he said.
Ruoss entered August training camp atop the depth chart, based largely off 2019, when he was third on the depth chart and ran for 109 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Pennsylvania product described himself as a “downhill runner” with the ability to break tackles or bowl over defenders.
“Isaac has excellent vision and understands where his blocks are coming from. He also understands what the defense is trying to do, so he sees it well and hits it,” MacDonald said. “He’s going to have a low pad level and hit it hard up in there. He’s not a dancer.”
Harris has tightened the competition with a strong preseason performance to date. The 6-foot, 230-pound senior from Mobile, Alabama, who gained 25 yards on nine carries as a sophomore, described himself as a “power back.”
“I feel like I’m a more traditional, throwback version fullback,” he said.
MacDonald agreed with that assessment, calling Harris an “old-school, traditional fullback.”
“James is a real load to bring down. He wants to lower his shoulder and knock out guys,” MacDonald said. “In the few [game] reps he got last year from a blocking scheme standpoint he certainly brought the wood a few times.”
Smith graduated and is still at the Naval Academy on temporary assignment duty. He’s watched film with the returning fullbacks and provided advice about how to play the position.
Carothers, who would have been a senior, was dismissed from the Naval Academy after the spring semester. He has since transferred to Western Kentucky, which is located in his hometown of Bowling Green.
Between them, Carothers and Smith accounted for 2,736 career rushing yards.
“Obviously, we’d love to have Jamale here right now, but such is life,” MacDonald said. “I always tell the guys we need to have a next man up mentality.”
MacDonald has seen enough of Ruoss and Harris in practice to feel comfortable with their abilities and is unconcerned about the lack of game repetitions.
“Isaac and James, although they didn’t carry the ball last year, have seen some playing time,” he said. “They’ve been with me up on the varsity field since they were sophomores, so they’ve gotten a lot of reps. They’ve been in all my meetings ever since I’ve been here, so they’ve heard me coach and heard me teach.”
MacDonald gushes when talking about the attitude and character of the top two fullbacks, who have excelled in their roles as senior leaders of the position group.
“I don’t think you could describe better people to represent the Naval Academy than Isaac Ruoss and James Harris,” MacDonald said. “Both those guys keep their mouth shut, they come to work every day and are yes sir, no sir. They represent this program well on and off the field.”
Ruoss said he and Harris take that leadership responsibility seriously. There are five freshmen fullbacks on the roster in Daba Fofana, Anton Hall Jr., Thomas Marshall, Logan Point and Sky Lactaoen.
“We have five new fullbacks this year and they’re all learning the playbook now. Me and James have needed to step up and help them out on the field and in the meeting room,” Ruoss said. “Just helping them understand all the knowledge and showing them how to practice as a Navy football player.”
As classmates at the same position, Harris and Ruoss have naturally grown close over the years. They work out and hang out together, having been paired as roommates in Bancroft Hall during August training camp.
“We always push each other and try to make each other better,” Harris said. “At the end of the day, we’re both trying to get that No. 1 spot. We respect each other, but we compete hard against each other.”
Harris and Ruoss had figured to be battling for the backup job after Carothers emerged from spring practice as the starter, which was expected. With the announcement of Carothers’ departure in mid-May, they are now both assured of seeing significant playing time.
“It’s really a blessing. This is what we’ve been working for our whole careers,” Harris said. “Everybody waits for their time. It means the world to me to get this opportunity.”
Ruoss is aware of the responsibility he and Harris now shoulder. Establishing the fullback dive is priority No. 1 in the triple-option sets up the quarterback and slots for success.
“It’s definitely big shoes to fill because nothing really runs in our offense without the quarterback and fullback,” he said. “I fully accept the challenge and understand how important a role it is.”
Ruoss said watching Smith and Carothers over the last two seasons has helped “me learn and grow,” but is not at all intimidated by the prospect of assuming the No. 1 job.
“Me and James have been working this whole time as if we were the starter,” he said. “It’s our time to step up and prove what we can do.”
Navy lost a proven home run threat with the departure of Carothers, who scored 16 touchdowns in 2019 and 2020. He had the speed and explosiveness to blow past linebackers and defensive backs after breaking into the clear, evidenced by scoring scampers of 45, 58 and 75 yards.
Neither Ruoss nor Harris are burners, but MacDonald has seen both break touchdown runs during practice.
“I think Isaac and James both have the ability to take it to the house,” he said. “I think both of those guys, when they get their opportunities, will have some lightning in the bottle for sure.”
Terry, an Odenton resident who prepped at Gonzaga College High in Washington, D.C., was third on the depth chart going into preseason camp. He has been slightly overtaken by Maui, who moved from slotback to fullback before spring drills.
“Mike and Malcolm are both playing well. I think Mike has a slight advantage over Malcolm right now, just because he has a little more experience,” MacDonald said. “I think you’re splitting hairs between Mike and Malcolm at this point.”
Season opener
MARSHALL@NAVY
Sept. 4, 3:30 p.m.
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: 1090 AM, 1430 AM