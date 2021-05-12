Navy football used a lot of defensive players last season. Experience won’t be an issue in 2021.

Quality depth.
Navy football defensive coordinator Brian Newberry used that term quite often last week.
The Midshipmen now have quality depth across the board on the defensive side of the ball, a development directly tied to having to use so many different players during the 2021 season.
Injuries and absences caused by coronavirus protocols forced Navy to press a lot of young players into action, some before they were probably ready for prime time. However, the experience all those players gained from learning on the fly should pay off in 2021, if what Newberry saw during spring practice is any indication.
“It’s like that across the board, really. We have a lot of experience coming back and a lot more solid depth than we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Newberry said.
Navy started three different players at the WILL inside linebacker position and six players at the two cornerback spots. Three players got a shot to start at nose guard before plebe Donald Berniard Jr. seized the job.
John Marshall was switched from safety to the outside linebacker position known as striker after a wave of transfers depleted the Midshipmen there. Nicholas Straw shifted from inside linebacker to the outside linebacker spot known as raider after starter Tommy Lawley suffered a career-ending injury. Then Mitch West moved into the starting lineup at safety after Evan Fochtman also sustained a career-ending injury.
Other players moved up the depth chart because of those injuries and gained valuable experience.
“Last year, we were one play away from things getting pretty scary at a lot of spots. We had to move guys around to different positions they hadn’t played to fill the holes,” Newberry acknowledged. “We were evaluating guys over the course of the season, over the course of games.”
After 15 physical spring practices, Newberry can confidently pencil in a depth chart that features proven performers at every position. Rising junior Terrell Adams is No. 3 at WILL despite playing in all 10 games with three starts and amassing 28 tackles (1 ½ for loss) last season.
Derek Atwater, another rising junior, is no longer on the depth chart at safety despite playing in nine games with starts in 2020.
“We feel a lot better going into next season because we have those second and third spots more solidified,” Newberry said. “As the season goes along and guys get worn down, you need to play more guys. You need to have quality depth at this level to get through a long season.”
Marshall learned the responsibilities of the striker position on the fly last season and steadily improved to the point he was one of Navy’s best defenders. The Gonzaga College graduate finished third on the team with 62 tackles and ranked second behind only Diego Fagot with 5 ½ tackles for loss.
Marshall also made an interception and recovered a fumble, recorded three pass breakups, and was credited with two quarterback hurries. This was the first spring camp for the sophomore and he solidified himself as the starting striker.
“All the things we talked about improving upon, John has done that. Just the amount of snaps he got during spring football helped him tremendously,” Newberry said. “He’s a guy that’s in great shape and can run all day.”
Marshall, who has added weight to his 6-foot-2 frame is now over 200 pounds, has the flexibility to play high safety if necessary. Newberry indicated he will be used in a variety of roles.
Newberry likes the looks of rising sophomores Ajani Cuevas-Gillis and Xavier McDonald, who emerged from spring camp as the No. 2 and 3 strikers, respectively. Cuevas-Gillis, out of Stone Bridge High in Ashburn, Virginia, may play some safety after performing well on special teams down the stretch last season.
Berniard, who is nicknamed “Biscuit,” took over as the starting nose guard five games into the season and was a real revelation. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native did a superb job of holding the point of attack and flashed playmaking ability.
Spring camp was crucial for the current plebe, who was a member of the scout team until almost midway through the season. Newberry said Berniard (6-0, 295) maintained his quickness and explosiveness despite putting on 15 pounds of muscle during the offseason.
“I was super impressed with Biscuit coming out of spring ball. He knows the defense now and his comfort level has increased dramatically. He knows where he needs to be when the ball is snapped,” Newberry said. “Just a kid that loves football and plays extremely hard. He’s gotten better technically and physically. He’s changed his body and it’s paying off for him. I’m really fired up about Biscuit.”
Current sophomore Alefosia Saipaia is the backup nose guard, and current plebe Clay Cromwell was overpowering at times and forced his way onto the depth chart.
One of many changes to the depth chart coming out of spring camp came at the WILL inside linebacker position where rising junior Johnny Hodges is now listed as the co-starter alongside classmate Tama Tuitele.
Tuitele, who has started 10 of the 14 games in which he’s played over the past two seasons, was limited during the spring. The 6-foot-1, 249-pounder from Colorado suffered a season-ending knee injury as a plebe and missed two games last season.
Hodges made his first career start in the season finale against archrival Army and showed up strong, making four tackles with one resulting in a loss. The Quince Orchard High product was initially recruited to play lacrosse at Navy but switched sports after plebe year.
“We were really excited about the way Johnny finished out the season, especially the way he played in the Army game,” said Newberry, who noted that Hodges was limited this spring due to a hamstring issue.
“Johnny is a big, physical kid who can run. Obviously, his knowledge of what we’re doing has expanded significantly.”
Straw is another defender who is vastly improved after having spring camp to learn the finer points of the raider position. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound product of Lebanon, Ohio, started the last seven games of the season there and proved a perfect fit.
Straw was sixth on the squad with 40 tackles (3 ½ for loss) and also had four quarterback hurries. Having an entire spring to work with assistant coach Kevin Downing on the field and in the film room benefited the rising junior.
“Nicholas Straw has really solidified the raider spot. He’s worked his tail off and gotten a lot better,” Newberry said.
There are two solid players behind Straw in rising senior John Kelly III and rising junior Max Sandlin, both of whom showed well during the spring in the eyes of Downing.
West stepped up when needed to replace Fochtman, a Spalding product who was forced to retire due to multiple concussions. West started the last five games and finished fifth on the team with 50 tackles (32 solo).
“Mitch West may be one of our most improved players. He had a great offseason and a great spring. I’m really excited about his development as far as understanding the defense. He’s playing with a lot more confidence now,” Newberry said.
Current sophomore Taylor Robinson entered spring drills as the backup at bandit safety and held onto that spot, ahead of rising sophomore Eavan Gibbons.