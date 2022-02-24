New Navy football assistant Ryan Crawford to replace coordinator Brian Newberry as safeties coach

Coach Ken Niumatalolo and coordinator Brian Newberry discussed a reorganization of the Navy football defensive staff.
They agreed to a plan that was predicated on one important component: Finding a new assistant they both trusted enough to replace Newberry as a position coach.
Ryan Crawford proved to be the key piece to the puzzle as he brought the knowledge, experience and mindset Niumatalolo and Newberry were seeking. Crawford, who comes to Navy from Wake Forest, will coach safeties for the Midshipmen.
Newberry, who has overseen the safeties since being hired at Navy in 2019, will not coach a position for the first time in his 24-year college career. This change will enable the fourth-year coordinator to interact with all the defensive position groups.
“Coach New is going to become a walk-around coordinator and he’ll be able to have a more far-reaching effect on all the positions,” Niumatalolo said. “We feel he’ll be able to make a deeper impact on all the positions.”
It was a difficult decision for Newberry, who has always enjoyed having his own position room. Upon arrival at Navy, he felt it was important to personally tutor the safeties since that is such a critical position within his scheme.
Newberry previously spent considerable time each day during the season preparing for and conducting his position meeting. He can now devote that time to big-picture tasks such as game planning, watching opponent tape and preparing practice scripts.
Newberry is looking forward to attending other position meetings to interact more closely with a wider cross-section of players. He’s eager to roam around during practice to watch all assistants teaching and perhaps offer input.
Another goal going forward is to hold more meetings as an entire defensive unit to discuss game strategies or install new schemes.
“As much as I hate losing a position, this is going to help me do a better, more thorough job as a coordinator,” Newberry said.
All Navy assistants are assigned recruiting areas, but they are also responsible for managing their particular position group. Crawford will now be in charge of evaluating safety prospects, allowing Newberry to put more focus on his recruiting territories.
Niumatalolo said Navy had many outstanding candidates for the staff vacancy created when strikers coach Steve Johns was let go. Crawford stood out for several reasons, starting with the fact that he’s accustomed to working at difficult academic institutions.
“There is a certain presence to Ryan. He’s got some natural maturity and wisdom,” Niumatalolo said.
Crawford was highly recommended to Niumatalolo by Navy running game coordinator Ashley Ingram. Those two worked together at Bucknell and have stayed in close contact ever since.
“Ashley has always communicated to me what a special place the Naval Academy is, not only because of the caliber of the student-athletes but also because of Coach Niumat and the staff,” Crawford said.
“Obviously, it speaks volumes from the outside looking in and seeing how many coaches have been here as long as they have. That’s not something you see very often in this profession.”
Crawford’s resume includes stints at Davidson, Harvard and Wake Forest, all of which are small private schools with tough entrance requirements and high academic standards.
“I’ve primarily worked at like-minded schools, places that don’t make compromises in terms of quality and caliber of education for football players,” he said. “I’ve been in environments that are very similar to this place.”
Crawford was a standout defensive back at Davidson, one of only three first team Associated Press All-American selections in program history. He was named Division I-AA Independent Defensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2000 and is a member of the Davidson Athletic Hall of Fame.
Not surprisingly considering that background, Crawford has spent his entire 19-year college coaching career working with the secondary. He was defensive coordinator at Rhode Island and special teams coordinator at Wake Forest.
Newberry did his homework and said every member of the coaching fraternity he consulted “absolutely raved about Ryan.” He liked that Crawford was similar in personality to former Navy cornerbacks coaches Brian Norwood and James Adams.
“Ryan has a lot of energy but is not a yeller and a screamer, which I think you need on the back end. You want a guy that’s a little more even-keeled,” Newberry said. “I think Ryan’s background and experience was a perfect match and exactly what we were looking for.”
Crawford, who played professionally in the Canadian Football League for the Montreal Alouettes, knows there is pressure that goes along with replacing Newberry as safeties coach. He will be working with a relatively young, inexperienced group as sophomore Eavan Gibbons and freshman Rayuan Lane closed out the 2021 season as starters.
“Obviously, Coach Newberry is an incredibly bright football mind. I feel very fortunate that he thought enough of me to bring me in to take over the position he has been coaching,” Crawford said. “It’s definitely going to be a great challenge. I just want to fit in and do things the way they have been, while putting my own touch here and there.”
Niumatalolo and Newberry made a couple other adjustments to coaching assignments. Joe Coniglio, who was a defensive assistant during his inaugural season with the program, will coach outside linebackers, while defensive line coach Jerrick Hall will work with the ends in addition to the tackle and nose guards.
Kevin Downing, who left Navy for Virginia, previously coached the ends and outside linebackers known as raiders. Those two positions are somewhat similar in the sense both are asked to set the edge and rush the passer. However, Newberry noted the difference is the ends in Navy’s 3-4 scheme always line up in a three-point stance, while the raiders are always standing up.
“With the way we’re structured, this makes more sense. There are more similarities between the strikers and the raiders as far as what they’re asked to do,” he said.
“Coniglio has coached defensive line and outside linebackers so he’s kind of the perfect fit to work the raiders and strikers. I think the world of Joe and he’s going to do an unbelievable job with both of those positions.”
Meanwhile, Hall has coached all three down lineman positions in previous stints at other schools, so Newberry believes he will make a “seamless transition” to doing so with the Midshipmen.