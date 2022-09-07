Navy football has positive defensive film review after strong season-opening performance vs. Delaware

Delaware running back Khory Spruill, center, gets tackled by Navy nose guard Donald Berniard Jr., right, and Navy linebacker John Marshall, left, during the second half of Saturday's game in Annapolis. (Nick Wass/AP)

Navy starting right tackle and captain Kip Frankland said the offensive film meeting in the wake of Saturday’s 14-7 loss to Delaware would be “brutal.” That was no doubt the case as the Midshipmen struggled mightily on that side of the ball in the season opener.

Film review for the defense was much more positive as many players performed well and the unit as a whole was extremely sound.

For the most part, Navy shut down the Delaware offense, holding the visitors to 202 total yards and allowing just one sustained touchdown drive. The Midshipmen forced six three-and-outs and one turnover on downs with the Blue Hens having to punt six times and also missing a field goal attempt.

Navy linebacker John Marshall pursues Delaware wide receiver Kyron Cumby during Saturday's game in Annapolis. (Nick Wass/AP)

Nose guard Donald Berniard Jr., defensive end Jacob Busic and outside linebacker John Marshall were the ringleaders as the Navy defense was extremely disruptive — piling up 12 tackles for loss and five sacks.

“Overall, I thought we ran to the ball and played really hard. I thought for the first game of the season we executed at a fairly high rate,” Navy defensive coordinator Brian Newberry said.

It all started up front where the Midshipmen controlled the line of scrimmage. Delaware finished with just 13 rushing yards, which Navy defensive tackle Clay Cromwell termed “phenomenal.”

“Overall, I think the defensive line played really well. We harp on building our defensive wall and we did that on Saturday,” Cromwell said.

Cromwell was thrilled by the high number of tackles for loss and noted that Navy notched many of them during early downs, putting Delaware behind the sticks. The Blue Hens found themselves in third-and-long quite often, which enabled the Midshipmen to go after the quarterback.

“That means we’re playing on their line of scrimmage; that we’re taking the fight to them,” he said. “We’re creating negative plays on first down. Getting three-and-outs is huge for the defense and demoralizing for the offense.”

Busic recorded two sacks and two quarterback hurries, while Berniard broke into the backfield repeatedly and totaled 1½ tackles for loss to go along with a fumble recovery.

Navy safety Rayuan Lane tackles Delaware wide receiver Chandler Harvin during Saturday's game in Annapolis. (Nick Wass/AP)

“I was really proud of them. They handled the line of scrimmage really well,” Newberry said of the defensive line. “I was really pleased with the effort those guys played with.”

Newberry raved about how well Marshall performed during August training camp and the senior defensive captain backed up those words in the opener. The Gonzaga College Prep product was third on the team with seven tackles, 3½ of which went for loss.

Marshall, who played every defensive snap, blitzed off the edge or through inside gaps several times and also had two sacks.

One of the better preseason battles came at the Will inside linebacker position where Tyler Fletcher narrowly beat out Colin Ramos for the right to start the opener. However, Ramos wound up seeing significant action and led Navy with nine tackles, while also forcing a fumble.

“I thought Ramos played fast and executed everything we asked him to do. He’s gotten a lot better,” Newberry said.

While pleased with the overall performance of the unit, Newberry nonetheless regretted the critical mistakes that led to both Delaware touchdowns. Safety Eavan Gibbons was responsible for tight end Bryce De Maille getting wide open in the back of the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown pass.

Navy takes the field before Saturday's game against Delaware in Annapolis. (Nick Wass/AP)

That score came after the Mids fumbled at their own 21-yard line and safety Rayuan Lane got flagged for what Newberry termed a “highly questionable” pass interference.

“We had a misalignment by one player and another player overcompensated for that, which took him away from doing his job,” Newberry explained. “Eavan Gibbons took his eyes off his key.”

Delaware scored the decisive touchdown on a 51-yard pass from quarterback Nolan Henderson to wide receiver Chandler Harvin. Henderson was able to escape the pocket and scramble to his right before throwing across his body to Harvin, who got behind the defense.

Newberry said Marshall lost containment and that cornerback Elias Larry came up in run support because he thought Henderson was going to scramble.

“The second touchdown should have been a sack. We lost leverage on the football,” Newberry said. “We can’t make the type of mistakes where we give people gifts and we did that a couple times on Saturday.”

Other than the one early mistake, Gibbons had a strong outing. The 5-foot-10, 199-pound junior was second on the team with eight tackles, two for loss.

“Eavan really showed up in the running game and made some really nice tackles. He played really fast and physical,” Newberry said. “He also did a good job of communicating throughout the game and getting us into the right coverages.”

Newberry also had high praise for Lane, who had six tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup. He said the Gilman graduate is “light years ahead” of where he was at the end of last season.

The Mids forced one turnover, but it could easily have been more. Lane dropped a tipped pass that probably should have been an interception, while Gibbons appeared to cover the fumble that Lane forced, then had the ball squirt away and Delaware recover its own fumble.

“Hopefully this week we’ll catch those balls and recover those fumbles,” Newberry said. “If we keep playing with the kind effort and are as disruptive as we were on Saturday, we’ll get plenty more opportunities.”