Kip Frankland, John Marshall and Bijan Nichols take charge of Navy football as 2022 captains

Kip Frankland, John Marshall and Bijan Nichols took the podium inside the Vice Admiral William P. Lawrence N room at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Saturday and exuded confidence, an upbeat attitude and a resolute disposition.

Advertisement

Frankland, Marshall and Nichols, named Navy’s 2022 captains at the end of spring practice, face the challenge of leading the Midshipmen as they try to rebound from back-to-back losing seasons. Marshall, for one, is not shying away from the subject — talking during team meetings about how it felt to go 3-7 in 2020, then 4-8 in 2021.

Advertisement

“My question to the guys is: What do you want to do about that?” Marshall said Saturday at Navy’s annual Media Day. “Do you want to have to explain to people why your record was bad, or put together the type of season that speaks for itself? We have a giant chip on our shoulder.”

Frankland has made 15 career starts at offensive tackle, including all 12 games last season, earning All-East honors last season despite nagging injuries.

“Kip is outgoing and fun-loving, but guys also recognize he is a warrior,” Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “You see Kip after a game with ice packs everywhere, but then he suits up again the next week. You have to respect someone like that.”

Marshall made 20 starts over his sophomore and junior years, emerging as the ideal fit at the hybrid outside linebacker position known as striker, and was Navy’s leading tackler last season with 54.

“Obviously, it’s a huge honor,” Marshall said of being named captain. “You have 170-plus people on the team and they delegated the three of us to be the ones to lead them. It makes me work even harder.”

No one was surprised when Frankland and Marshall were announced as captains. However, Nichols, the team’s placekicker, was a wild card. The Texas native is the first specialist chosen as Navy football captain since punter Bob Bowstrom in 1930.

Nichols took over as the starting kicker as a plebe and has made three game-winning field goals. He has a chance to set Navy career records for points scored by a kicker and extra points made.

Advertisement

Nichols admits he “got chills” when Niumatalolo announced he would be one of three captains.

“It definitely brings an extra sense of responsibility,” Nichols said. “I feel like I’ve got to watch out for the younger guys. I keep to myself most of the time, but now I need to reach out more and talk to everyone.”

Frankland wasn’t surprised that Nichols was voted captain by his peers. No member of the senior class has seen more game action and few have a higher grade point average or Military Order of Merit ranking.

“Bijan is the one guy in our class who has played in every game. He’s always going to go above and beyond with the way he prepares,” Frankland said. “He’s a great role model for anyone on the team. His work ethic is second to none.”

Nichols knows his leadership is largely manifested in the locker room and Bancroft Hall. However, he was determined to show leadership during offseason strength and conditioning sessions, often finishing among the leaders during wind sprints and keeping pace with starting quarterback Tai Lavatai on the bench press.

“I want to win reps whenever I run against the skill position players. Tai and I were pushing each other whenever we were lifting this summer,” Nichols said. “I’m not down in the trenches like Kip or making big hits like John, but I definitely want to bust my butt during workouts to show all the guys that I’m going to work as hard or harder than them.”

Advertisement

One of the first orders of business for the captains was to meet with Marine Corps captain Jalen Wade, a former player who now serves as Director of Player Development for Navy football. Wade works with the captains to ensure that players adhere to their military requirements.

Frankland did not hesitate when asked what he thought were the primary responsibilities of the captains.

“First and foremost, our job is to get the team ready to play. We need to set the tone every day in practice,” he said. “Second, it’s in the hall — making sure guys always choose the right and don’t get into any trouble.”

Niumatalolo meets regularly with the captains, primarily to hear their thoughts on various team topics and elicit feedback. The 15-year head coach has been very pleased with the performance of the three so far.

“If you’re a captain, you’ve got to walk the walk before you start to talk. I think Kip, John and Bijan are easy guys to follow because they do things right,” Niumatalolo said. “I try not to give them too many parameters. These guys need to figure out how they want to lead. I might give some suggestions, but this is their team.”

Advertisement

As a group, the captains have already made one unorthodox decision by choosing not to implement a team motto, as has become a Navy football tradition. Frankland was discussing possible slogans with his fellow captains when Marshall abruptly put an end to the process.

“We were throwing out some ideas and nothing really rang true. I think John was the first to say: ‘Screw it. Why do we need a motto?’” Frankland said.

Marshall didn’t feel any short phrase properly summarized the type of mentality the captains want to establish. They are promoting multiple themes for success, an overarching mentality.

“I feel like mottos can become kind of cliché,” he said. “We didn’t want something just because it sounded good when we broke down the huddle.”

This is a small senior class, one dramatically impacted by the pandemic. Just nine seniors are listed as starters or backups on the preseason depth chart. Niumatalolo was asked if he was worried about having so few upperclassmen.

Advertisement

“No, because the guys that have stayed are so strong,” he said. “To go through all of what they did at the academy during the pandemic and stick it out … you have to be one tough sucker.”