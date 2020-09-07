College football comes to Annapolis as Navy hosts BYU on national television Monday night

College football comes to Annapolis on Monday night.
Navy will host Brigham Young University in front of a national television audience on ESPN. There will be no fans in the stands at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that does not matter to all the players and coaches involved.
They are simply thrilled that football will be played on Jack Stephens Field, a remarkable occurrence in the age of the coronavirus.
“To finally be here is super surreal. I honestly didn’t know if we would get to this point,” Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said during a virtual news conference Friday afternoon. “I think the players are starting to realize it’s game week. Guys recognize it’s getting closer. It’s starting to set in that it’s coming, we’re playing, it’s actually happening.”
Back in April and May, when the virus was spreading rapidly and states were shutting down, the idea of a 2020 college football season seemed suspect at best. Niumatalolo traveled to his home in Hawaii during the Naval Academy spring break in mid-March and wound up staying three months.
“I think about when this pandemic first started and things started locking down. None of us knew anything that was going to happen in the world,” Niumatalolo said. “We’ve been planning for this day for so long; So many plans got thrown in the trash and so many things changed.”
Navy was supposed to open the season against Notre Dame in Dublin on Aug. 29. As it became increasingly obvious that could not happen, Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk and Notre Dame counterpart Jack Swarbrick discussed an alternative plan.
On June 2, it was announced the 94th meeting between the schools would be held in Annapolis for the first time in series history. Navy’s “home game” against Notre Dame is normally held in an NFL stadium, but the fact that a limited number of fans would be attending allowed for the contest to be held at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
However, college football underwent a seismic shift in early August when the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mid-American and Mountain West conferences all canceled their fall seasons. Meanwhile, the Southeastern Conference announced that it would not play nonconference contests.
To cobble together a schedule, Notre Dame agreed to become a de facto member of the Atlantic Coast Conference for the 2020 season. That decision wound up sinking the traditional rivalry with Navy because the ACC demanded nonconference games be played within the state of the member school.
On Aug. 6, it was announced that Navy-Notre Dame — billed as the longest, continuous intersectional rivalry in college football — would not be played in 2020. Hours later, Navy announced that it had replaced Notre Dame with BYU.
BYU had lost a traditional rivalry of its own as the season opener against Utah went away with the Pacific-12 decision. The Cougars wound up having nine of 12 games canceled and had to rebuild.
Only in 2020 could the marquee matchup of college football’s opening weekend feature schools that were not originally scheduled to play each other.
At the same time, the fact that BYU and Navy have succeeded in reaching the starting line is a testament to determination, desire and discipline. It is fitting that Labor Day weekend will be capped by a college football game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
“I think it sends a message to our country that you can press forward and move on with life, provided you follow all the safety protocols outlined by the medical professionals,” Niumatalolo said. “We’re going to play, but it’s not reckless.”
BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake feels the same way and hopes college football fans can put away the politics of the pandemic for one night and enjoy a rare matchup between programs with decades of tradition. This marks just the third meeting between Navy and BYU, with the others coming in 1978 (the inaugural Holiday Bowl) and 1989.
“Everyone knows this year has been crazy, to say the least. It’s been a giant tug of war of emotions for many people, rightfully so,” Sitake. “Wherever you stand on anything, to me, it will just be a nice sigh of relief to just get out onto the field and play a football game and have some fun. Do it in a classy way with sportsmanship with an unbelievable team, the Naval Academy.
“What a great opportunity for us and a good reminder about what we have in this country and the freedoms we’re able to enjoy. To go toe-to-toe with a team like that, to open it up on Labor Day — it’s a great storyline and we’re super excited about it.”
Niumatalolo took an overly cautious approach to preseason training camp. Navy did not have any players on the depth chart go against one another in practice. The Midshipmen did not block and tackle one another to avoid possible spread of the virus. Niumatalolo made that decision because of contact tracing and the possibility that one player contracting COVID-19 could lead to three others being quarantined for two weeks.
In early August, Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn declared: “This year, you need to have a football plan and a COVID-19 plan. And your COVID-19 plan has to be better than your football plan.” That statement stuck with Niumatalolo, who is entering his 13th season leading the Midshipmen.
“I agree with [Lynn] 1,000 percent. Just getting to the game is the difficult part,” he said.
However, the upshot of Niumatalolo’s pandemic practice plan is that Navy players must adjust to the speed and intensity of live hitting during Monday night’s game. Spring practice was canceled, which means the Midshipmen have not blocked or tackled a hostile foe since the Liberty Bowl in late December.
“Will we be ready football-wise? I’m super nervous. I know defensively our coaches are concerned about tackling, offensively we’re concerned about blocking. We haven’t done anything live,” Niumatalolo said.
“We’ve simulated things by tackling dummies or blocking sleds. Those things don’t hit back. It’s like a boxer hitting the heavy bag then getting into the ring and getting hit in the face for the first time.”
Considering that factor, it’s not comforting for the coaching staff to know the first opponent is big, physical and experienced. A majority of BYU players go on Mormon missions before beginning college, and therefore the roster is stocked with players older than those at Navy.
“Their offensive and defensive lines are very physical. They’ve played against a lot of Power Five [opponents] and up front they didn’t look out of place. They matched up with Tennessee, Wisconsin, USC,” Niumatalolo said.
BYU@NAVY
Monday, 8 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Radio: 1430 AM, 1090 AM
