Navy football still waiting for standout kicker Bijan Nichols to make season debut

During Navy football practice on Wednesday afternoon, all the specialists were gathered on Rip Miller Field. Daniel Davies was practicing onsides kicks, while long snapper Byron Rhodes and holder Kellen Grave de Peralta were working on their operation.

Standing off to the side overseeing things was senior captain Bijan Nichols, who has been relegated to serving as a student assistant coach this season.

Advertisement

It has been a disappointing development for Navy football, which was counting on its All-conference kicker to close out an illustrious career in style. Placekicker was supposed to be a position of strength for the Midshipmen as Nichols was a three-year starter with a history of making clutch field goals and generally being reliable.

Navy's Bijan Nichols, senior captain, listens to a question from the media during a news conference at the Navy Fanfest on Aug. 6. (Tommy Gilligan/AP)

Needless to say, it was a surprise to everyone when Nichols did not trot onto the field to attempt a field goal in the first quarter of the season opener against Delaware. Backup Evan Warren was called upon instead and missed a 45-yarder.

Advertisement

It turns out Nichols suffered a lower-body injury in practice a few days prior to the opener. According to Nichols, it was a “fluke thing” as a routine follow-through on a field goal attempt produced sharp pain.

Nichols dressed and attempted a few kicks in warmups before the Delaware game, but was unable to go. No one would have imagined the injury would force him to miss six games and counting.

Navy placekicker Bijan Nichols, right, reacts with holder Daniel Davies after kicking an extra point against UCF during a game in the 2021 season. (Julio Cortez/AP)

“It’s definitely very frustrating, but I don’t dwell on anything negative. I try to stay positive and not think about how long it’s been,” Nichols said this week. “I take it one day at a time and focus on what I need to do recovery-wise to get back and what can I do mentally to get myself ready for when my body is ready.

“Most importantly, what can I do to help the other guys out because they’re the ones going out on the field and kicking.”

Warren handled all placekicks through two games, but senior Daniel Davies took over at East Carolina and has held the job since. Davies has converted all 13 extra points he’s attempted and is 7-for-9 on field goals.

While disappointed for himself, Nichols is happy for Davies as the two have been friends dating back to when they were 10 years old and youth soccer teammates in the Dallas area.

“Daniel has done a great job. It’s so cool to see him step up into that role and I’m so happy for him as a teammate and close friend,” Nichols said. “To see Daniel do as well as he’s done has been great, both for him personally and the team as well.”

[ Navy football midseason report card. ]

Nichols tries to impart little things he’s learned over the years, such as the importance of keeping a close eye on the play clock. Sometimes coach Ken Niumatalolo debates whether to go for it on fourth down or kick a field goal and in some cases the unit must rush onto the field and get the kick off quickly.

Advertisement

“I don’t want to give Daniel a ton of things to think about. I just offer small little tips like that. Nothing too big because you don’t want to get into a guy’s head,” Nichols said.

Assistant coach Mick Yokitis is in charge of the point after touchdown and field goal unit. Yokitis said Nichols’ return Nichols will be a joint decision between the kicker and head athletic trainer Jim Berry.

Navy kicker Bijan Nichols hits a fourth-quarter field goal during last season's Army-Navy game. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Nichols is a daily visitor to the training room for treatments and Berry has him on a weekly “kick count.” Going into the season, the coaching staff planned to have Nichols handle kickoffs for the first time in his career, but it appears Warren will remain in that role the rest of the way.

“It’s been really frustrating because we thought [Nichols] could kick it deep and do some other things in the kickoff game,” Yokitis said. “Right now, we’re just hoping he can get back and kick field goals and extra points.”

When the pain was at its worst, Nichols did not kick at all during practice. He can tell just from stretching and going through the kicking sequence “statically” whether or not the injury is improving. He also relies on Berry’s advice Berry about how often and how much to kick.

“It’s definitely a progression and you don’t want to force anything. I try to push myself up to the limit of how much I can handle each day,” Nichols said. “I have to be smart about doing as much as I can without overdoing it.”

Advertisement

At this point, Niumatalolo said he’s “resigned” to the fact Davies will be the kicker until further notice. Niumatalolo never dreamed it would take this long to get Nichols back.

“Every time I think this might be the week, it doesn’t happen,” he said. “Supposedly [Nichols] is going to try again this week, so we’ll see how that goes.”

Nichols is adamant he will return this season and Yokitis sounded positive when asked Wednesday about the kicker’s status.

“We’re happy with where he’s at now,” Yokitis said. “I hope you see him out there this Saturday. If Bijan does what he’s supposed to, there’s a chance we could get him back for this game.”

Of course, the next question is how effective will Nichols be when he does begin kicking in games. He ranks second in Navy football history for most field goals (33) and points (204) in a career, third for extra points (105).

Advertisement

During the first quarter against SMU, Niumatalolo elected to go for it on fourth-and-3 at the 29-yard line rather than have Davies attempt a 45-yard field goal. He felt that distance was out of range for Davies, but would have sent out Nichols in the same situation in seasons past.

“It does impact your decision-making,” Niumatalolo said.