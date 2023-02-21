Navy football assistant Joe Coniglio leaving to become outside linebackers coach with Los Angeles Rams

Navy defensive assistant Joe Coniglio, pictured on Aug. 12, 2021, is leaving the program to become the outside linebackers coach with the Los Angeles Rams. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Just when new Navy football coach Brian Newberry thought he had finalized his staff, another assistant will now need to be hired.

Defensive assistant Joe Coniglio is leaving the program to join coach Sean McVay’s staff on the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams as their outside linebackers coach, he told The Capital on Tuesday. The Rams aren’t expected to make a formal announcement until later this week.

“It’s been a dream and a goal of mine to coach in the NFL. I am getting the opportunity to be a position coach when I first get there, which does not happen often. I thought this was an opportunity I could not turn down,” Coniglio said.

Newberry retained almost the entire defensive staff after being promoted to head coach in December. Coniglio was initially hired in May 2021 to serve as a defensive assistant and later added some special teams duties, and last season he coached outside linebackers. Newberry announced in December that Coniglio would be Navy’s special teams coordinator in 2023.

Striker John Marshall and raider Nicholas Straw both enjoyed career-best seasons as seniors and credited Coniglio for their development.

Marshall was unanimously selected first-team All-American Athletic Conference and recently received the prestigious Tony Rubino Memorial Silver Helmet Award from the Touchdown Club of Annapolis as Navy’s most outstanding player. He set a single-season school record with 11 1/2 sacks and also recorded 19 1/2 tackles for loss, which ranks third in program history.

Navy defensive assistant Joe Coniglio, pictured on Aug. 12, 2021, ultimately could not say no to Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay, who was his college roommate for four years at Miami (Ohio) and remains one of his best friends. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

“Coach Coniglio has helped me out a lot as far as being able to understand certain run schemes better, where to fit when I blitz, how to use my hands in certain situations and when I don’t need to engage blocks,” Marshall said.

Coniglio coached the defensive line at Northern Michigan while Newberry was the defensive coordinator in 2012. Naturally, Newberry was disappointed to lose one of his most talented and trusted assistants.

“While I’m sad to lose Coach Coniglio, I am excited for him and his family. This is a tremendous opportunity that is very well deserved,” he said in a statement. “Joe is a great person, coach and dear friend. He made a significant and lasting impact on our players and our program. We wish Joe and his family all the best and look forward to following his success in the NFL.”

Newberry mentioned during his remarks at Thursday night’s Touchdown Club of Annapolis football awards banquet that Congilio was being courted by the Rams and that Navy was doing everything it could to keep Coniglio.

However, Coniglio ultimately could not say no to McVay, who was his college roommate for four years at Miami (Ohio) and remains one of his best friends.

“I told Coach Newberry it was the only other job I would consider,” Coniglio said of the Rams’ offer.

Coniglio was a two-time All-Mid-American Conference defensive end at Miami (Ohio), while McVay was a wide receiver for the RedHawks. Coniglio met McVay during their official visit in 2004 “hit it off right away.”

“We aligned personality-wise and had similar values,” he added.

McVay, who is entering his sixth season in Los Angeles, has coached the to two Super Bowl appearances, winning the championship in 2021. He was the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year in 2017.

Coniglio was given an opportunity to speak to the Navy coaching staff before his departure from Annapolis and acknowledged it was emotional.

“To me, this is the mecca of college football. You have the opportunity to develop young men who are high achievers and leaders,” Coniglio said. “This was by far my best stop, and it’s not even close, in my coaching journey.”

Coniglio said he built a bond with players such as Marshall, Straw and punter Riley Riethman and intends to stay in touch with them and follow the progress of their military careers.

“The kids I’ve had the ability to coach — Nick Straw, John Marshall, Riley Riethman … the list goes on and on — are all exceptional people that I am going to miss,” he said.