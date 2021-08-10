5 offensive players to watch for Navy football going into the 2021 season

It was interesting to hear Navy’s four football captains talk about some up-and-coming young players they envision stepping up and contributing this season.
Kevin Brennan, Mychal Cooper, Diego Fagot and Chance Warren all mentioned sophomores from their respective position groups that are talented and poised for breakout seasons. Brennan and Cooper even mentioned players at other positions.
Here are five offensive players to watch going into the 2021 campaign:
1. Quarterback Tai Lavatai
Lavatai made a major move during spring practice, emerging as the co-starter alongside Xavier Arline. The Florida native has superb size and all the tools to be an outstanding signal-caller for the Midshipmen.
Lavatai possesses a strong, accurate arm and the potential to provide improvement in the passing game over last season. Wide receivers coach Mick Yokitis singled out the quarterback after spring drills.
“Tai threw a ball to Mark Walker that was one of the better balls I’ve seen thrown out on the practice field. Way downfield from one hash to the other side of the field and hit him in stride,” Yokitis said.
Head coach Ken Niumatalolo has likened the 6-foot-2, 210-pounder to former starting quarterback Will Worth, who rushed for 1,198 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2018. Lavatai is similar to a fullback running between the tackles.
“Tai is very similar to Will Worth — a very physical runner who can throw the ball with great touch,” Niumatalolo said. “His runs don’t look spectacular, then you realize he gained 6 yards. He’s a very powerful runner.”
Arline entered spring camp atop the depth chart and has the most game experience of the three quarterback candidates. He brings a breakaway running threat similar to record-setting former quarterback Malcolm Perry, now a slot receiver with the Miami Dolphins.
If Lavatai shows as much improvement during August training camp as he did in in the spring, he could provide the complete package the coaching staff is seeking at the position.
2. Wide receiver Jayden Umbarger
Umbarger switched from quarterback to wide receiver during spring camp and quickly impressed. The Archbishop Spalding product displayed the versatility to play multiple positions at the prep level and made a smooth adjustment to wideout.
“Jayden will play football for us this fall. The kid moved out there and it seemed like a natural position for him,” Offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper said. “He’s a very unselfish player, an all-in kid. He moved out there and made some great catches. He’s a very powerful kid, a very athletic kid. He will help us this fall.”
Cooper also highlighted Umbarger along with his classmate Camari Wilkerson. Both sophomores enter preseason camp listed third on the depth chart at a position loaded with talent.
“Camari Williams and Jayden Umbarger are two guys that know how to work. I feel these are two guys that get it, that are all in,” Cooper said.
3. Slotback Daniel Jones
Jasper and Warren have both spoken glowingly about the potential of Jones, who made his collegiate debut with a carry for 5 yards against Tulsa in the final home game last season. The 5-foot-9, 187-pound sophomore boasts game-breaking speed, a trait the slotback corps was lacking last season.
“Daniel Jones is probably the key. A really, really fast kid, a strong kid, a very talented kid,” Jasper said. “A kid that loves to play the game. Every single rep is full speed. I’m excited to see Daniel with the ball in his hands and see what he can do with that speed of his.”
The Florida native was a standout track and field athlete at Calvary Christian, the same school that produced standout inside linebacker Diego Fagot.
“Daniel Jones is a young player who can really go. Our position group needs a speedster and that’s what he is,” Warren said. “He can get the ball out on the perimeter and make things happen with his legs. He’s headed in the right direction and is going to have a big year.”
4. Left tackle Jake Cossavella
Cossavella won a spirited battle with senior Bryce Texeira for the starting left tackle spot during spring practice. The 6-foot-4, 258-pound junior has impressed the coaching staff with his physical play and high motor.
The California native has the footwork and mobility Navy looks for in a triple-option tackle, who must be able to reach the second level to execute certain blocks.
“Jake Cossavella plays with one speed — fast. He’s a very intense player who really gets after it,” Jasper said. “Jake has great energy and never takes a play off.”
5. Fullback Malcolm Terry
Perry transitioned from slotback to fullback before spring camp, the same move former starter Jamale Carothers made with tremendous success. The Odenton resident is quicker, faster and more explosive than the other fullbacks on the depth chart — seniors Isaac Ruoss and James Harris II.
A two-time Washington Catholic Athletic Conference pick while at Gonzaga, Terry is listed third on the depth chart going into August training camp. Jasper envisioned using the 5-foot-9, 205-pound sophomore in special situations to utilize his speed.
“A very powerful kid, a very strong kid. He’s explosive and has really good speed,” Jasper said. “There’s definitely a spot for Malcolm Terry in this offense and we’ll definitely find a use for him.”