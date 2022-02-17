Navy football 2022 schedule: Midshipmen to host Delaware in season opener, meet Notre Dame in Baltimore Nov. 12

Navy football will play five home games and meet Notre Dame at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore during the 2022 season.
Navy’s slate of games was finalized Thursday when the American Athletic Conference released its complete composite schedule. Navy had previously announced its nonconference contests and will host Delaware on Sept. 3 in the season opener in Annapolis.
Navy will play 10 teams that qualified for a bowl game last year, including two that were ranked in the Top 10 of the final College Football Playoff poll in No. 4 Cincinnati and No. 8 Notre Dame.
Navy will begin the 2022 season with back-to-back home games, including the conference opener against Memphis on Sept. 10.
Following a bye week, Navy hits the road for three of the next four games — traveling to East Carolina (Sept. 24), Air Force (Oct. 1) and SMU (Oct. 14). That road swing is interrupted briefly by a home game against Tulsa (Oct. 8).
Navy will play its final two games at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium against Houston (Oct. 22) and Temple (Oct. 29) with the latter serving as both Homecoming and senior day.
The Midshipmen will face an extremely tough November with road game against Cincinnati (Nov. 5) and Central Florida (Nov. 19) sandwiched around the neutral-site matchup with Notre Dame (Nov. 12) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
The 123rd edition of the annual Army-Navy Game will return to Philadelphia for the first time since 2019 on Dec. 10. The Midshipmen beat the Black Knights 17-13 last season and have now 16 of the last 20 meetings.
Delaware, a Football Championship Subdivision school that finished 5-6 last season, will be led by first-year head coach Ryan Carty, It will be the first meeting between Navy and Delaware since 2013.
Memphis, led by freshman All-American quarterback Seth Henigan, went 6-6 in 2021 and was invited to the Hawaii Bowl. However, that contest against Hawaii was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
East Carolina went 7-5 last year, becoming bowl eligible with a thrilling 38-35 victory over Navy in Annapolis. The Pirates were slated to play in the Military Bowl, but that contest was canceled due to multiple positive tests within the Boston College program.
Navy travels to Falcons Stadium in Colorado Springs for the first leg of the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy series. Last year, the three service academies shared the trophy as Air Force beat Navy, Army beat Air Force and Navy beat Army. The home team has won eight of the last nine games in this series.
Navy leads the all-time series against Tulsa 7-2, which includes a 20-17 win last year in Oklahoma. The Golden Hurricane finished with a 7-6 record that included a 30-17 victory over Old Dominion in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
It will be Friday Night Lights in Dallas when the Midshipmen and SMU meet for the 24th time in series history. SMU, who will be led by first-year head coach Rhett Lashlee, finished 8-4 in 2021 and was scheduled to play Virginia in the Fenway Bowl before that game was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
Houston is coming off a fantastic 12-2 season with its only losses coming to Texas Tech in the opener (38-21) and to Cincinnati in the AAC Championship Game (35-20). The Cougars closed out the campaign by beating Auburn, 17-13, in the Birmingham Bowl and were ranked No. 17 in the final College Football Playoff poll.
Temple will be led by first-year head coach Stan Drayton, who comes to the City of Brotherly Love from Texas. This will be the 17th meeting between the Mids and Owls with each side winning eight previously.
It will be the first time Navy has not played a home game in the month of November since 1988 when it hosted Yale on Oct. 1 then finished the season with four road games and two neutral-site contests.
Cincinnati finished 13-1 last year and was ranked No. 4 in the final Associated Press poll. The Bearcats became the first team from the so-called “Group of Five” conferences to be selected for the College Football Playoff, losing to top-ranked Alabama, 27-6, in the semifinals. Navy was Cincinnati’s toughest regular season with the visitors escaping Annapolis with a 27-20 win.
Navy and Notre Dame will meet on the gridiron for the 95th time and next season will make the 23rd time the game will be held in Baltimore, which is more than any other city in series history outside of South Bend. The Midshipmen and Fighting Irish last met at M&T Bank Stadium in 2008.
Last season, Notre Dame posted an 11-2 record after losing to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl, 37-35.
Central Florida finished 9-4 in 2021 after beating in-state rival Florida, 29-17, in the Gasparilla Bowl. This will be just the second trip Navy has made to Orlando since joining the AAC in 2015.
Season ticket packages are on sale now for current season ticket holders at a price of $330 for the five home games and the Navy-Notre Dame.
A standing-room-only package for the grass hill located in the north end zone for the five home games and a reserved upper-level seat for the Navy-Notre Dame game costs $230 for adults and $180 for children 12 and under.
For more information on Navy football tickets go to: navysports.com/sports/2019/12/10/tickets-navy-tickets-m-footbl-html.aspx
Navy football 2022 schedule
Sept. 3: vs. Delaware at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
Sept. 10: vs. Memphis
Sept. 24: at East Carolina, Greenville, North Carolina
Oct. 1: at Air Force, Colorado Springs, Colorado
Oct. 8: vs. Tulsa
Oct. 14: at SMU, Dallas, Texas
Oct. 22: vs. Houston
Oct. 29: vs. Temple
Nov. 5: at Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio
Nov. 12: vs. Notre Dame, M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore
Nov. 19: at Central Florida, Orlando, Florida
Dec. 10: vs. Army, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia