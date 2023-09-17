Bill Wagner: Navy football takes encouraging step forward in near upset of Memphis | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Navy running back Anton Hall Jr. (34) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Memphis during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP) (Patrick Lantrip/AP)

Navy football fans had to be encouraged by what they saw Thursday night, whether in-person at the Liberty Bowl or watching on national television.

The Midshipmen played a solid brand of football on both sides of the line of scrimmage in pushing heavily favored Memphis to the limit. The host Tigers needed to make a big defensive stand in the red zone to preserve a 28-24 victory.

Advertisement

It was a breakout performance for the Navy offense, which unveiled a lot of the new concepts introduced by first-year coordinator Grant Chesnut while amassing 432 total yards. The quick passing game the coaching staff has been touting since spring camp made its debut and had the intended impact.

Memphis was caught off guard by some of the short passing plays and had to adjust defensively.

Advertisement

Quarterback Tai Lavatai threw for 133 yards and a touchdown, spreading the ball around to seven receivers.

Navy employed the dual fullback formation to great effect with Alex Tecza and Daba Fofana both having productive games. Tecza exploded for a career-high 163 rushing yards, showing an impressive combination of speed and power. Fofana contributed 53 rushing yards and 24 receiving yards.

A prime example of how using two fullbacks — either in split alignment or I-formation — can cause problems came on the first play of Navy’s second drive. Lavatai lined up under center with Fofana as the up back and Tecza as the tailback. Lavatai faked a handoff to Fofana up the middle then quickly pitched the ball to Tecza, who had cut to the right at the snap.

Having committed to the fullback dive, Memphis found itself outnumbered on the perimeter and Navy had every defender blocked as Tecza raced 75 yards for a touchdown.

Memphis receiver Koby Drake (10) gets brought down by Navy defenders during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP) (Patrick Lantrip/AP)

There were several examples of the quick passing game to like. Wide receiver Jayden Umbarger drove hard upfield then suddenly stopped and turned in to receive a pass delivered perfectly on time by Lavatai for a 4-yard gain.

Lavatai faked an inside handoff to Fofana and dropped back in what looked like the typical play-action pass that has been a staple of the triple-option offense. Normally, the fullback gets caught up in the wash, but this time Fofana slipped out into the flat and was wide-open for a short pass that Fofana turned into a 17-yard gain.

Navy capped its second scoring drive with another nice pass play. Lavatai faked to the fullback then rolled right and found wide receiver Regis Velez on a short crossing route. There wasn’t a defender anywhere near Velez, who caught the pass then turned upfield and dove into the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown.

That six-play, 77-yard drive and a subsequent six-play, 85-yard touchdown march early in the third quarter showcased Chesnut being able to get into a rhythm as a play-caller and keep the defense guessing.

Advertisement

It was obvious while watching Thursday night’s game that we barely saw any of Navy’s new offense during the Notre Dame and Wagner games. Frankly, there was no reason to show much in either of those contests — a lopsided loss (42-3) and shutout win (24-0).

While Chesnut pulled out a good portion of the package versus Memphis, I suspect there are still a large percentage of plays that have yet to be revealed.

It was far from a flawless effort by the offense. There were three straight three-and-out possessions in the second half, bringing the total to nine this season. For a team that wants to possess the ball and take time off the clock, those are just killers.

Also, Navy’s offense continues to have trouble finishing. For the second straight game, the Midshipmen managed only 24 points despite piling up more than 400 total yards. Navy had four drives into Memphis territory that produced just three points.

The Mids also struggled with ball security. After not committing a single turnover through two games, they lost two fumbles against the Tigers. One was the result of a mesh miscommunication between Lavatai and a ball carrier, while the other was because backup quarterback Blake Horvath does not protect the ball properly.

Horvath had the ball knocked loose on back-to-back possessions and was saved from another lost fumble by the hustle and reaction of offensive tackle Trey Cummings.

Advertisement

It’s hard to find much fault with Navy’s defensive performance, which limited a very potent Memphis attack to four touchdowns. The Midshipmen were downright dominant and disruptive for a stretch of the first half, forcing punts on four straight possessions.

Junior safety Rayuan Lane had a tremendous game with six tackles (four solo), an interception and two pass breakups. Lane made two of the biggest plays of the night for the Mids, chasing down tailback Blake Watson from behind and pushing him out of bounds at the 1-yard line to prevent a touchdown.

That display of heart and effort wound up taking seven points off the board when Watson fumbled into the end zone on the very next play after failing to secure the handoff. Defensive end Justin Reed recovered for Navy, preventing Memphis from scoring.

Moments later, Lane showed superb closing speed and smoothly stepped in front of wide receiver DeMeer Blankumsee to pick off a pass from quarterback Seth Henigan. Initially, it looked as if Blankumsee was wide-open and would catch the ball in stride for a 56-yard touchdown that would have sealed the win for the Tigers.

Lane seemingly came out of nowhere to make the interception and returned the ball 25 yards to just shy of midfield, giving Navy one last opportunity to take the lead.

The Midshipmen took over possession at their own 49 with 2:18 remaining in the game and managed to get within 10 yards of the goal line. It was not the smoothest two-minute drill with Lavatai throwing four incomplete passes, totaling just 5 yards on two rushing attempts and getting sacked for a loss of 2 yards.

Advertisement

Facing fourth-and-6 from the Memphis 15 with 14 seconds left, Chesnut elected to throw the ball to Umbarger on a slant route. Umbarger caught the ball at the 10 and appeared to power forward for a yard to pick up the first down.

However, replay review showed that Memphis cornerback DJ Bell tackled Umbarger at the 10 and Navy’s hopes of pulling off the upset were dashed.

Inside linebackers Colin Ramos and Will Harbour combined to record 15 tackles for the Navy defense. Outside linebacker Xavier McDonald had the best game of his career with six tackles and a sack.

Defensive coordinator P.J. Volker probably isn’t totally pleased with the defensive effort as Memphis did amass 408 total yards and could have easily scored 35 points or more. The Midshipmen are still missing way too many tackles and the run defense has not been nearly as stout as previous seasons.

Watson broke loose for a pair of 69-yard gains on the way to totaling 169 rushing yards. As a team, the Tigers finished with 190 rushing yards.

Navy has a bye for the second time this month and does not play again until hosting South Florida on Sept. 30 in Annapolis. First-year head Brian Newberry believes the overall performance against Memphis, which was probably good enough to steal a road win, gives Navy plenty to build off.

Advertisement

“We have a chance to be a really good football team. If we continue to make progress week to week we can be pretty dang good. I saw a lot of really, really good things tonight from our football team,” Newberry said. “I told our guys they deserved success tonight by how hard they played and how hard they fought. It just didn’t turn out on the scoreboard the way we wanted.”

Newberry noted that Navy needed a game like that in which the positives far outweighed the negatives. Fans, and apparently even some folks inside Ricketts Hall, had been down on the Midshipmen after the blowout loss to Notre Dame and lackluster effort against Wagner.

“There was a lot of negativity out there after the first two games from people inside and outside the program,” Newberry said. “I’m damn proud of the way the players fought and believed in each other and trusted each other. I love this group and I think we have a chance to be a good football team.”

South Florida at Navy

Saturday, Sept. 30, 3:30 p.m.

TV: CBS Sports Network

Advertisement

Radio: 1430 AM