Bill Wagner: Navy’s offensive futility against Delaware was nothing short of baffling | COMMENTARY

Navy wide receiver Maquel Haywood (24) makes a catch in front of Delaware defensive back Noah Plack, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. Delaware won 14-7. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

I was stunned by what I witnessed from my perch in the press box high atop Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon.

I bought the party line that a normal offseason routine would mean a much improved Navy football team. After all, it made sense. Having covered this program for 20 years, I knew well the step-by-step preparation process the coaching staff implemented from the beginning of January through the end of August.

I also believed the talk that Tai Lavatai had taken his game to another level as a triple-option quarterback. Lavatai performed at a high level during the Army-Navy game last year and had an entire offseason to master the intricacies of the offense.

Lavatai said several times throughout the preseason that he had a much better grasp of the offense and had reached a higher level of understanding in terms of reading defenses and making checks at the line of scrimmage.

Based on all that, I expected the Navy offense to run fairly smoothly during the season opener against Delaware. I figured there might be a few hiccups, which is natural in the first game of the season, but I never expected a total disaster.

Navy’s vaunted attack was a hot mess during an embarrassing 14-7 loss to the Blue Hens before a bitterly disappointed partisan crowd of 30,542. The Midshipmen could not even execute Option 101 — there were two fumbles on quarterback-fullback exchanges and a third on a pitch to a slotback.

Starting fullback Anton Hall Jr., who was involved with one of the bad exchanges, later fumbled while running up the middle. Four fumbles, three of which were lost and the last of which spoiled a possession, are disastrous to a methodical, grind-it-out 3 and 4 yards at a time rushing team.

During the postgame news conference, coach Ken Niumatalolo seemed just as shocked by what he saw on the field as the media and diehard fans in the stands. Asked repeatedly about the Midshipmen’s offensive woes, he struggled for answers.

Almost every Navy play begins with the mesh in which the quarterback puts the ball in the belly of the fullback then either gives or pulls. It’s a routine the two position groups practice hundreds of times per week.

Having fumbles on two mesh exchanges was “unconscionable,” said Niumatalolo, adding that Navy quarterbacks and fullbacks should be able to execute that basic element of the option “in their sleep.”

Navy’s offense became one-dimensional after all the fumbles. Niumatalolo called mostly fullback handoffs or quarterback keepers. In total, 54 of the 63 rushing plays were either by Lavatai (18) or fullbacks Hall (9), Logan Point (12) and Daba Fofana (15).

Those four players amassed 115 yards, an average of 2.8 yards per carry.

By early Sunday morning, I had already received almost a dozen emails from Navy fans describing the offensive play-calling as “baffling,” among other things. Of course, those fans were particularly puzzled about why there were only eight pitches to the slotbacks, especially since Maquel Haywood had three long runs.

Niumatalolo told the media afterward that his play-calling became limited by all of the ball-handling mistakes.

“When you can’t get your triple [option] and some of that stuff going, if you’re worried about the mesh, then you’re going to elements where it’s not always you,” he said. ”I mean, we had to get out of character.”

Delaware linebacker Drew Nickles (51) celebrates after he recovered a fumble Saturday against Navy in Annapolis. (Nick Wass/AP)

Ultimately, the root of Navy’s offensive problems on Saturday were what happened up front. Navy’s offensive line got beaten soundly at the point of attack by a Football Championship Subdivision team with an undersized defensive line.

The three-man front of Anthony Toro (245 pounds), Artis Hemingway (265) and Tommy Walsh (250) neutralized the Navy interior blockers so well it enabled linebackers Johnny Buchanan and Liam Trainer to record 23 and 14 tackles, respectively. Safety Noah Plack came up strong in run support with 17 tackles.

Not only did the Navy offensive line fail to control the line of scrimmage, but it also failed to execute blocks at the second level of the defense. (It should be noted that in many cases the wide receivers and slotbacks are also responsible for second-level defenders.)

“We just didn’t have the right attitude today about moving guys off the ball,” Navy right tackle and team captainKip Frankland said.

Niumatalolo and the rest of the Navy offensive coaching staff really have their work cut out for them this week. First, they need to thoroughly address all of what went wrong against Delaware. Then they have to figure out how to fix the myriad problems.

You can bet there will be renewed emphasis placed on ball security, which is always the top priority of any option team. Navy simply cannot survive if it continues to commit multiple fumbles per game.

“Our No. 1 thing on offense is to take care of the ball. You can’t beat anyone turning the ball over three times,” Niumatalolo said.

The next challenge is to raise the performance level of each offensive position group. Offensive line coaches Ashley Ingram and Danny O’Rouke need to light a fire under their unit. Success for any ground-based offense starts with nasty offensive linemen who come off the ball like road graders and get after people physically.

Fullbacks coach Jason MacDonald needs to restore the mental focus of Hall, the sophomore starter who was pulled from the game permanently because of the fumbles. Hall clearly has ability — he looked good making inside cuts during one drive and finished with 36 rushing yards on only nine carries.

Meanwhile, quarterbacks coach Ivin Jasper needs to challenge Lavatai to step up and be more assertive. There were several times Saturday when the quarterback seemed hesitant while running the ball and did not hit the hole decisively.

Lavatai stated many times that his offseason emphasis was on becoming a more dynamic runner, and he specifically talked about doing a better job of making defenders miss. Lavatai has been likened to former Navy quarterbacks Ricky Dobbs, Will Worth and Zach Abey because he’s of similar size. However, he’s nowhere near the power runner those three were.

Lavatai is 6 feet 2 and 221 pounds. He should be able to lower his shoulder pads and bulldoze forward for three or four yards.

It goes without saying that Lavatai also needs a stern reminder about the absolute necessity of taking care of the football. He was partly responsible for both mesh fumbles and totally to blame for the poor pitch.

Navy’s triple-option offense was pretty much inept versus Delaware, and it’s going to take remarkable improvement for the Midshipmen to be able to move the ball at all against Memphis Saturday.

MEMPHIS@NAVY

Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: 1430 AM