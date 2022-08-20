Navy football assistant coach Jerrick Hall excited about taking charge of entire defensive line

Navy nose guard Donald Berniard Jr. uses speed, quickness and athleticism to make up for lack of size. Berniard, a third-year starter as a junior, anchors the Navy defensive line. (Phil Hoffmann)

Navy football made some structural changes to its defensive coaching staff during the offseason.

When assistant Kevin Downing left the program for Virginia, defensive coordinator Brian Newberry shifted some responsibilities. Downing spent three seasons coaching the defensive ends and raiders, the two positions most responsible for setting the edge in the running game and rushing the quarterback in the passing game.

In addition to Downing’s departure, Steve Johns, who coached the strikers, did not have his contract renewed.

Joe Coniglio, who did not coach a specific position during his first year on staff, was promoted to outside linebackers coach overseeing both hybrid positions — raiders and strikers. Meanwhile, Jerrick Hall, whom Newberry initially hired to coach nose guards and tackles, added the ends to his bailiwick.

Hall, who coached all the defensive line positions in his previous post at Elon, welcomed the additional responsibility.

“It’s awesome to be able to coach the defensive ends again,” said Hall. “In our defense, the tackles and ends have a lot of the same techniques and mechanics.

Hall picked a good season to take over the entire defensive line as Navy has talent, depth and experience at all three positions. Anchoring the unit is three-year starter at nose guard Donald “Biscuit” Berniard Jr.

Berniard burst onto the scene as a plebe, taking over the starting job midway through the season and impressing the coaching staff by playing well beyond his years. He followed with a strong sophomore season, starting all 12 games and totaling 32 tackles.

Hall believes Berniard is ready for a truly breakout campaign in 2022. Under the direction of the strength and conditioning staff, the 6-foot, 256-pound junior has gotten into better shape.

“Biscuit did a good job of losing some body fat and gaining some muscle. He really redefined his body type,” Hall said. “It showed when we started camp and started doing pursuit drills. He’s running faster now, he’s moving quicker. It’s been exciting to see him transform over the summer and see the work pay off.”

Berniard is vastly undersized to play an interior line position and routinely does battle with centers and guards that are way taller and heavier. He relies on athleticism and technique to beat bigger blockers.

Hall noted that because Berniard does not have long arms, he must use his hands to chop or stab to keep opposing blockers off his body. He’s extremely quick with superb footwork and often goes around rather than through offensive linemen.

“It’s ball get-off and lateral quickness — those are two strengths of his,” Hall said. “Also, his football intelligence is through the roof. He understands it all. I tell him one time how to correct things and he does it.”

Berniard has never worried about going against centers and guards that are four to five inches taller or 50 to 70 pounds heavier. He spends considerable time watching tape of pros Aaron Donald and Grady Jarrett, a pair of Pro Bowl tackles who are short in stature by NFL standards.

“I’m shorter, so I can get under people’s pads much easier than 6-4 or 6-5 guys. I definitely use my height to my advantage,” said Berniard.

Navy’s Clay Cromwell celebrates after getting a second-quarter sack during last year's game against Army. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Berniard shared game repetitions with Clay Cromwell last season, but the coaching staff feels the latter is too good to remain a backup. Cromwell was shifted to tackle and is atop the depth chart there despite missing much of August training camp with a lower-body injury.

Hall is confident Cromwell will be ready in time for the Sept. 3 season opener against Delaware. The imposing 6-foot-3, 292-pound junior was second on the squad with seven tackles for loss last season.

“Clay has the physical tools, we know that. Right now it’s about working with him mentally as far as knowing the schemes,” Hall said. “In the meeting room, Clay sits right in the middle of the front row. He doesn’t miss anything. When it’s time to get out there full-go, he won’t be missing a beat mentally.”

Newberry and Hall felt comfortable shifting Cromwell to tackle due to the rapid development of sophomore Nolan Barber, who is one of the strongest players on the entire team. Barber did not see any varsity action as a plebe, but was a bear to block during spring camp.

“Nolan Barber is tough as nails and one of the hardest working guys in the room. He’s strong and plays with good pad level,” Hall said.

Navy defensive end Jacob Busic (95) looks on between plays against SMU during the first half of their game on Oct. 9. (Julio Cortez/AP)

Sophomore Creedyn Foulger opened preseason camp second on the depth chart at tackle and has been getting valuable practice reps in Cromwell’s absence. Foulger (6-2, 255) is an impressive physical specimen and an interesting story as a first-year college football player at the age of 22 after returning from a Mormon mission.

“You have to crawl before you can walk and Foulger has been in the crawling stages as far as being able to pick up the fundamentals of the position,” Hall said. “He’s inconsistent right now, but football is important to him and he works on his craft every day.”

Navy has another proven returning starter at end in Jacob Busic. The Westminster product was third on the team with 5½ tackles for loss and also notched two sacks.

Hall called Busic the “most natural pass rusher” among the defensive linemen because of his height (6-foot-4) and length.

“One thing I’ve noticed about Busic from the past is his overall football intelligence and awareness. He understands the blocking schemes and is able to see things a lot faster now,” Hall said. “I’m really excited about Busic and the leaps he’s made from the spring. He’s getting off the ball much better now.”

Navy has a strong one-two punch at end with Justin Reed emerging toward the end of last season as a valuable backup. He got bigger and stronger during the offseason and has displayed improved leverage and knee bend during August camp.

“Justin Reed plays hard and can really run. I expect Justin to get a lot of playing time this season and he’s just going to get better and better,” Newberry said. “You feel good about the defensive end position with him and Busic.”

Hall has placed particular emphasis on pass rush during preseason practice. With so many dangerous aerial attacks in the American Athletic Conference, Navy needs to put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

It’s easier said than done when Navy is smaller across the board in the trenches than any team in the league. Hall discounts that apparent disadvantage.

“I wouldn’t want to coach another defensive line. I love the group we got. They’re hungry and love the challenge,” Hall said. “They know if they come off the ball with low pads and great leverage while shooting their hands we’ll be just fine in there despite the size difference.”