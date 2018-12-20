Niumatalolo fires four more Navy defensive assistants

Navy football will have almost an entirely new defensive staff in 2019 after head coach Ken Niumatalolo fired four assistants this week.

Outside linebackers coach Napoleon Sykes confirmed to The Capital on Thursday that he was let go on Wednesday. Sources told the newspaper that defensive ends coach Tony Grantham, safeties coach Dan O’Brien and cornerbacks coach Robert Green were also dismissed.

Those firings come on the heels of Saturday’s announcement that defensive coordinator Dale Pehrson was retiring after 23 seasons at Navy. Also, Utah announced last week that it had hired defensive line coach Sione Po’uha away from Navy.

That means the only two defensive assistants retained on staff were inside linebackers coach Steve Johns and outside linebackers coach Justin Davis. Davis just completed his 12th season at Navy after initially being hired by former head coach Paul Johnson then retained by Niumatalolo. Johns was one of the first assistants hired by Niumatalolo when he was promoted to head coach in December, 2007.

Johns and Davis are both outstanding recruiters with the former handling the West Coast for Navy since his hiring and the latter working Georgia and other states in the south.

Sykes and O’Brien were the longest-tenured assistant among those let go this week, having just finished their fifth seasons at Navy.

O’Brien came to Navy from Elon, where he served as defensive backs coach for three years. He worked as a defensive analyst at Alabama under legendary head coach Nick Saban after spending one season as an assistant at Harvard.

O’Brien got into coaching as a student assistant at Boston College under his father. He is the son of former Boston College and N.C. State head coach Tom O’Brien, who is currently the color analyst for football on the Navy Radio Network.

Sykes was initially hired in 2010 by Niumatalolo and spent two seasons in Annapolis before moving on to Charlotte. The former Wake Forest linebacker was brought back to Navy in 2016 and has dramatically improved Navy’s recruiting profile within the Maryland-D.C.-Northern Virginia region during the past three years.

Sykes, a graduate of the The Gilman School in Baltimore, declined further comment when contacted by The Capital on Thursday, but said he fully intended to continue as a college football coach.

Green is a former Navy football player, a three-year starter as a defensive back from 1994-96. The Atlanta native served two decades in the Marine Corps, rising to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel before retiring in July, 2017.

Green returned to the Naval Academy in 2013 to serve as Director of Player Development for Navy football. He was promoted to an on-field coaching role in 2015 and initially worked with the outside linebackers.

USNA / HANDOUT Defensive ends coach Tony Grantham. Defensive ends coach Tony Grantham. (USNA / HANDOUT)

Grantham served three separate stints as a Navy assistant, originally getting hired in 2003 by Johnson. He coached defensive line and outside linebackers for four seasons before leaving for Campbell.

Niumatalolo brought back Grantham in 2008 to serve as outside linebackers coach and he spent five seasons in Annapolis that time around. He was lured away to serve as an assistant under his older brother Todd Grantham at Louisville.

Paul W. Gillespie / Capital Gazette Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo during the 119th Army-Navy game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo during the 119th Army-Navy game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. (Paul W. Gillespie / Capital Gazette)

After serving one year as defensive coordinator at Western Illinois, Grantham agreed to return to Navy as defensive ends coach last February.

Multiple sources told The Capital that Niumatalolo has already settled on a new defensive coordinator and that individual informed the 12th-year head coach which Navy assistants he was willing to retain.

twitter.com/BWagner_CapGaz