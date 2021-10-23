Late first-half sequence proves decisive as No. 2 Cincinnati pulls out 27-20 victory over Navy

Navy football’s hopes for pulling off a shocking upset of second-ranked Cincinnati evaporated in the span of 30 seconds at the end of the first half.
The home faithful at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium watched with disbelief as a disastrous sequence of events resulted in possibly a six-point swing and erased all the momentum the Midshipmen had built over the course of an otherwise solid first half.
Navy kicker Bijan Nichols had a 51-yard field-goal attempt blocked by Cincinnati linebacker DeShawn Pace, whose subsequent return gave Cincinnati a chance to kick a field goal. Sophomore Alex Bales hit a career-best 52-yarder to give the Bearcats a three-point halftime lead, 13-10, just moments after the Midshipmen appeared poised to do so.
Quarterback Desmond Ridder directed touchdown drives on two straight possessions to start the second half to complete a 17-0 run that proved decisive as unbeaten Cincinnati pulled out a 27-20 victory over Navy before an announced crowd of 32,004.
After a slow start, Ridder found a rhythm and wound up completing 18 of 30 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Josh Whyle was his favorite target, catching four passes for 60 yards and two scores.
Standout tailback Jerome Ford also got it going as the game went along and finished with 90 rushing yards for the Bearcats (7-0, 3-0 American Athletic Conference), who kept themselves in contention for a berth in the College Football Playoff.
Quarterback Tai Lavatai completed 11 of 15 passes for 116 yards while fullback Isaac Ruoss rushed for 80 yards to lead Navy (1-6, 1-4), which must win its final five games to avoid a second straight losing season.
Cornerback Jamal Glenn recorded 11 tackles and an interception to spearhead a Navy defense that limited Cincinnati to 271 total yards. Inside linebacker Diego Fagot had nine tackles (2.5 for loss) for the Midshipmen, who held the Bearcats 16 points and 156 yards below their season averages.
Navy executed its game plan on both sides of the ball for most of the first half.
Defensive coordinator Brian Newberry had the Midshipmen in their 4-3 base defense instead of the 3-3-5 alignment they have been using most of the season with the intent of stopping the Bearcats’ running game.
Navy did just that, repeatedly stuffing Ford as Cincinnati only had 10 rushing yards in the first half. Ridder was consistently off target and completed just 12 of 21 passes for 141 yards.
Meanwhile, Lavatai gave Navy an early 7-0 lead by directing a 13-play, 79-yard touchdown drive that lasted more than seven minutes. Ruoss had an 11-yard run up the gut and slotback Chance Warren picked up 14 yards on a quick pitch after going in motion as the Mids moved methodically into enemy territory.
Lavatai delivered a big third-down conversion and one play later wide receiver Jayden Umbarger showed off his speed in racing 17 yards off a reverse to set up first-and-goal from the 7-yard line. Lavatai dove in from 2 yards out and the Mids finished just the type of possession they needed.
The Midshipmen tried to surprise the visitors with an onside kick, but it didn’t work, and the Bearcats got great field position at the home team’s 44-yard line. Ridder found Whyle wide-open on a post pattern and hit him in stride for a 31-yard touchdown pass that tied the score at 7 with 1:01 left in the first quarter.
Freshman slotback Maquel Haywood broke loose for a 48-yard kickoff return to give Navy possession just shy of midfield. Lavatai completed a 21-yard pass to slotback Kai Puailoa-Rojas off a nice short crossing route and that set up a 33-yard field goal by Nichols that put the Mids back ahead, 10-7 at the 14:15 mark of the second quarter.
Navy cornerback Jamal Glenn snuffed out a promising Cincinnati drive by making an interception at his own 3-yard line. After the Midshipmen went three-and-out, freshman punter Riley Riethman uncorked a career-best 64-yarder to flip the field.
However, Ridder completed six passes for 53 yards to move Cincinnati into position for a 32-yard field goal by Christian Lowery that tied the score at 10 with 4:07 remaining before intermission.
Navy put itself in position to take a halftime lead with a nice drive that reached the Cincinnati 25-yard line at one point. The Mids just needed to run the fullback into the line of scrimmage for another play before bringing Nichols on to kick a field goal well within his range.
Instead, Cincinnati defensive tackle Curtis Brooks shot the gap to tackle Lavatai for a 3-yard loss on first down, then barreled into the backfield for a sack that lost another 6 yards and suddenly Nichols was forced to attempt a 51-yard field goal.
Pace laid out to block the attempt, grabbed the loose ball off the turf and returned it 28 yards to the Navy 34-yard line. That enabled Bales to boot a 52-yard field goal that gave the Bearcats a 13-10 halftime lead.
Things got worse at the start of the second half as a promising Navy drive into enemy territory came up short. Niumatalolo’s decision to go for it on fourth-and-4 at the Cincinnati 44-yard line backfired when slotback Daniel Jones was dropped for a 2-yard loss after catching a pitch.
That turnover on downs gave the Bearcats great field position again, a theme that was consistent throughout the game. After being bottled up all game, Ford finally broke loose for a 43-yard touchdown run, finding a huge hole on the left side and racing untouched into the end zone to increase the Cincinnati lead to 20-10.
The Midshipmen went three-and-out on its next possession and that gave the Bearcats the ball back in the home team’s territory. Ridder only needed to drive the Bearcats 45 yards for a touchdown and did so in short order.
Coach Luke Fickell made a statement by going for in on fourth-and-8 and Ridder made the decision look good by completing a 9-yard pass to wide receiver Alec Pierce. Ford rambled 12 yards on first down then Ridder hit Whyle for a 3-yard touchdown toss that gave the visitors a 27-10 advantage.
Nichols kicked a 27-yard field goal with 7:34 left in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 27-13. After falling behind by 17 points, the Mids continued to battle and forced the Bearcats to punt on two straight possessions.
With time winding down, Lavatai mostly used his arm to lead a 16-play, 90-yard touchdown drive that got Navy within a touchdown. Lavatai dove over from a yard out and Nichols kicked the extra point to make it 27-20 with 50 seconds to go, setting up a crucial onside kick.
It worked to perfection with kickoff specialist Daniel Davies delivering a bouncer that took a high hope over the head of a Cincinnati player and into the arms of Glenn, who briefly dropped the ball before covering it.
Navy needed to drive 53 yards in 48 seconds with no timeouts for the tying touchdown and was unable to do so. On second down, Lavatai rolled out and tried to hit Warren along the sideline, but cornerback Arquon Bush stepped in front of the pass for an interception that clinched the win.
